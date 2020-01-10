Trading Growth Stocks In A Secretly Choppy Market In 2020 (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we published yesterday on the 2020 trading climate. One note - we accidentally omitted Akram's long position in PINS from the discussion, we've added it to the disclosure form here. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to The Razor's Edge. I’m Daniel Shvartsman and I’m joined by Seeking Alpha author Akram's Razor. Each episode we take an investing idea or theme that Akram has been looking out for his personal listing, as well as the Seeking Alpha marketplace service he runs also called The Razor's Edge. We look at specific ideas and discuss how they might out play out and what research goes into the thesis. The idea is to share some current investing ideas or topics for your consideration and also get to the ins and outs of deep fundamental market research or in this case as little bit more portfolio management. This week’s topic, the trading environment heading into 2020 and how to deal with it?

What do I mean? We’re in a market where stocks whiplash back-and-forth and it’s not always clear why they do. It might be a sign of too much liquidity, it might be a sign of something else. We’re going to discuss what’s going on and how to position smartly when a stock might move 30% from one week to the next without obvious news. Before we begin, a quick disclaimer and disclosure. The Razor's Edge is a podcast on Seeking Alpha's, the Investing Edge channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram or me respectively, and nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. We’ll disclose any positions at any stocks we discuss at the end of this podcast. We're recording this on the morning of January 2, right before trading starts for the year.

So, that said, Akram good morning. Happy New Year.

Akram's Razor: Happy New Year. Good morning to you Daniel.

DS: So, I want to set this conversation up, we were chatting a few weeks ago, getting ready for the Nvidia (NVDA) podcast and then you just started going at me about all these, you were not at me, but you were talking about how the macro market is not in a great point. You said, long-term investing is a joke and we really need to rethink what that means. So, I think there is, you went through a lot and I think there are things that we can discuss. I didn’t agree with you on everything, but what did you mean, what do you see in the market right now?

AR: I mean, I think at the time it is just – the back and forth and a lot of the price action can get frustrating, I’d say, maybe I was a little frustrated with just the way certain things, particularly in the growth stocks, you know when you think SaaS Cloud, how some of these things bounce around, it’s been an odd take, I’d say the last few months.

DS: What’s an example, like what’s something that either frustrated you or how – when you think about this – what stands out ?

AR: You know, I can give you some examples like, Salesforce.com (CRM)‎ reported earnings dropped like 4%, but it had given its earnings at an Analyst Day like 10 days earlier and you are just like alright, I mean, there is literally nothing to report on earnings and then it dropped – Salesforce, it was a like it had missed, I mean there is nothing new in there whatsoever. The SaaS stocks seems to move around for absolutely no reason and gyrate wildly. I mean you get some old – some violent price swings. I mean, we’ve seen a lot this year. A Workday (WDAY), for example, when a report is dropped again and not really much of a surprise in terms of what they said, stock is cheap, you know.

I’ll give you an example recently I had been buying calls on Amazon (AMZN), they sort of said, this underperformed they are just like let’s call it trade rally and for, I’d say like two or three weeks in a row I was actually messing around with the weekly options just like, I mean if you watch Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) melt up and then just the day after Christmas it goes up 5% in a day. You know, just like, this is just silly.

DS: First, what do – when you try to think about what might be causing this, the obvious thing to – do you think computers are – computer trading is aggravating this?

AR: Yeah, I do think that plays a part, I mean, if you look post trade deal the week it was announced you had like a nice little bit up in, let’s say, Apple Microsoft some chip stocks, financials, that Friday, it’s funny because I was trading, I’d picked up some Facebook (FB) calls for the day, actually even, as well as the next week and there was like a headline FTC thinking about, you know, separating Facebook’s apps with an injunction and the stock dropped like – literally like 2% or 3% and understand I mean like Facebook is – I mean it's really lagged, as far as a performance. I mean – I don’t know if you looked at Facebook’s valuation, but it's insane, alright. And then, the next week it goes up 7%. I mean these are types of moves that don’t even happen on earnings.

So, there is like a flow driver in the market where you got – kind of got to be sensitive, I mean if you’re trading on some of these, right and it's really hard I guess moving the needle on terms of knowing how to benchmark valuation these days. I mean Facebook trades I mean it’s – you know, we’re talking about say company that has 45% plus operating margins approaching $60 billion in cash, zero debt and its trading at like, you know, 21 times 2020 earnings, right. This is a stock that grew revenue about 29% in its most recent quarter. I mean literally half the names in the Dow Jones Industrial Average are at that multiple or higher, you know, Do what you want to pay 21 times earnings for Facebook at 30% revenue growth and 40% plus margins and $60 billion in cash, or do you want to buy Home Depot (HD) at, you know, 21 times or Walmart (WMT) at 20 times or McDonald's at 24 times or Apple at 23 times or Microsoft at almost 30 times. Visa (V) 30 plus, Nike (NKE) is 30 something, Disney (DIS) 26?

I mean there is like – there is some crazy things to think of, and I think when you look at shorting for example, when I picked on the SaaS bubble, let’s call it, in IPO cloud from the end of summer to now, those stocks if you look at it from like July to the year-end, that pretty much sucked, right.They have not participated, it's been like chip stocks and financials and…

DS: Well, there was that – it felt like in September was that all those stocks started getting hit really hard and maybe that's partly you have the new or you said the new cloud, you know, Slack (WORK) hasn't done well or whatever, but then also that kind of drags some of the – you know, I haven’t looked – you know these better, but ServiceNow (NOW) or Workday, I feel like those have chopped up and down a little bit.

AR: Yes. So, I mean think about it this way, when you look at like – I mean if you were to talk to me about shorting a decade ago, you know, I’d start by screening into like 30 times earnings plus stocks, right. Those are like expensive and there would be growth names trading at those, you know, at that type of multiple and you’d be like, you know, this is going to trade down at 20 times earnings, right. I mean now you have – you got Microsoft at like I mean the fiscal year June, but they are like roughly 30 times June 2020 expected earnings, right, and they are like close to nine times revenue. Microsoft is at 9 times revenue. Can you call Salesforce at like 7.5 times or Pinterest (PINS) at 7 times or Workday at 8.5 times bubbles? It’s kind of tough, right. So, like – I mean when you’re benchmarking, when you’re trading like for example when you're looking at cloud SaaS, you know, the tier 2, tier 3 names, you’d kind of look at them in the context of, you know, where Salesforce trades and where Workday and ServiceNow are trading, right.

If you look at the last six months, you know, you’ve seen multiples there come in, and you know, multiples and the mega caps like Apple and Microsoft, for example, really expand, right, which is a bit of an oddity. But at the same time I’d say maybe FAANG has – you know the mega-caps have a limited amount of names. The supply and the growth space, you know – I mean there are probably about 50 names now. If you want to – I mean just like a reel them off your head, you know Zscaler (ZS) and Zoom (ZM) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) and ServiceNow and Workday and Zendesk (ZEN) and Salesforce and – I mean it's a long, long list. So, maybe supply plays a part of it. I mean obviously supply was a good part of the thesis when I did once a time in tech I did point that out and that you do have a lot of these smaller companies like in knife fights to a degree now more with each other than before versus the giants just kind of get bigger, right.

DS: It seems like there are two separate things here though, right, because there is – one is sort of the relative valuation, and you know, Facebook I think has sort of its own category – you’re basically arguing Facebook is lagging when it shouldn’t, but like Microsoft getting a 30 times multiple.

AR: That’s always a story in the market, right.

DS: Right.

AR: I mean you do have – like that's kind of how you benchmark all things. You will have a laggard and a leader, and you know, Microsoft and Apple politically and press wise, generally speaking, are viewed as let’s say not having the regulatory concerns that Amazon and Facebook have, right, but we’re not necessarily been like in an outright comparing these things just absolutely against each other. I mean Coca Cola (KO) trades at like 22 times earnings, McDonald's (MCD), right. When you start thinking in the context and look at the Facebook, you’re like okay, I mean this is a bit extreme, right. You are getting some serious distortions.

DS: But – right, so that to me – and, you know, I think I don't know that you're going there, but it implies that valuations at the very least are really high and elevated in a lot of areas, but I guess the other aspect what you seem to be more focused on when you chatted with me was about this the sort of – like I said the whiplash effect and I guess how do you tie that to like this feeling of companies moving…

AR: I mean, I think that the way these SaaS stocks trade algorithmic definitely has a lot to do with it. I mean, I can count; I don’t even remember how many, but there has been like five to seven Monday morning flash crashes just in SaaS this year where just like for no apparent reason. You wake up on Monday, not much really happens, the NASDAQ – I mean the NASDAQ sells off or the Dow sells off or the S&P sells off much, but like, you know, by the end of the day, you got like your MongoDBs (MDB) and Elastics (ESTC) and Zscalers and Crowdstrikes and Zoom and Workday and whatever drop, you know, TEAM, Okta (OKTA), Twilio (TWLO) will just drop like 7%.

DS: But I guess the question there that begs for me is that, isn’t that – I guess if you’re – this is where that you said long-term investing is in trouble, but to me, I think those opportunities unless you're like, I understand...

AR: No, I think you have opportunities. Let's walk it back, I wouldn’t say necessarily that long-term investing is necessarily in trouble. I think it's – I think it's just gotten a lot trickier at certain times on how to benchmark, how you want to value things, right. Like if you were to look at the market today and you looked at let's say – and you're a growth investor and you like certain stories, you like a Zoom, okay, for example, it’s kind of an obvious success story, reported earnings recently was considered kind of a missed drop like 9% or whatever because it grew 85% and that was a slowdown from, you know, 88%, 89% to whatever, and you like to buy the stock, right. I mean, Zoom trades like probably let's call it like $17 billion enterprise value and its going to do let’s call it about 65 – $650 million or so in revenue this year or maybe like $630 million whatever. So, you’re like being at about like 27 times this year the earnings.

You don't really have – like if you look at consensus estimates and what not, you don't have to be that much of an optimist to conclude, you know, Zoom’s got a very good shot at hitting $1 billion in revenue next year, right. That would be like about 50% revenue growth and like where they are tracking sequentially and it’s doable. So, it’s like a 16 times forward sales stock with good unit economics generating positive free cash flow, operating margins, etc. They could grow faster if they wanted to. I mean those questions have been asked on the call. They’re essentially a category killer in what they're doing, but I mean it’s got a market cap of – you know if you're buying it today at $18 billion and aiming to get to $1 billion in revenue next year and you can buy, you know, Workday, which will do about like $3.5 billion in revenue this year, you know, like $36 billion, $37 billion, right.

So, I mean there are comparisons when you look at it whereas like if I’m going to change the valuation of the whole stock market again sometime in the near future, like am I going to make any money owning Zoom here for at least in the next two years? Is it compelling? It’s a tough question, right, like I mean there is no doubt that it continues to grow; there is no doubt that it continues to displays its competition pretty successfully in an investable horizon over the next call 12 to 18 months, but it is pretty richly valued, right, but then you look at it and you’re like I can pay nine time sales for Microsoft growing its topline like 10%, right, and that puts things somewhat in perspective where it’s like Zoom doesn’t look that bad in that context, right, or, you know, 20 plus times earnings for Apple’s flattish revenue growth. So, I think that's where things get a little more challenging and particularly also when you go outside of, you know, even the growth sectors and you look at like, you know, a Walmart or Home Depot or Disney or a Coca Cola and I mean these are the stocks where in the past you’d be debating whether 13 times earnings is a good deal, right.

DS: One of the things that’s interesting look at this is when like you take a Zoom I – because I had actually looked at Slack earlier this week just sort of eyeballing it and noticed it was still pretty – still burning a lot of cash basically and if they are close to not burning cash, it’s basically because they have fewer stock-based compensation.

AR: I mean they all have that story, right, to – I mean if you look in – if you look at that space, the non-GAAP operating margin like…

DS: But Zoom is interesting because Zoom has that, but they are free cash flow generative. It looks like – I mean I just glanced at it.

AR: They are, yes.

DS: So that’s where because I feel like when you’re describing I get how more liquidity, with computers, things will move faster, but also like that seems to be the plight of a like you said, you know, a growth company where they are not profitable yet. At least in Zoom’s case without, again just from looking at the 10-Q and knowing that they’re a growing company, it doesn't sound like they need the market for a while, so that at least gives them room to…

AR: They don’t need the market and they are not going to need the market because the structure of their business model is like – I mean even on their most recent conference call, which by the way is fascinating, if you look at how they’ve changed their using Zoom on conference calls, everyone's going to be using Zoom on conference calls, it’s so impressive.

DS: We should – we should disclose that we are recording The Razor’s Edge for the first time on Zoom as well, so.

AR: There you go, right, and I mean it's just – it’s a better product. I think when you look at it people did ask them, they’d liked to know you could hire more salespeople, you could do this, I mean like you’re growing, you know, close to triple digits still, why not invest more and they kind of just answered the question. They’re like we’re getting good unit economics like, you know, we don’t need to just – we don't need to just drive the topline. We’re happy growing 86% with these margins, right.

So, if we feel like we’re under investing, you know, we can – we can ramp it up, but we don't view ourselves as under-investing, right. So, it's balanced, its attractive. I mean Slack is an interesting one when you look at it because like Slack is down to trading at like, you know, 12 times, 13 times, you know, 2020 revenue, right, and still grow. I mean I wanted it to grow like close to 60% or so in the most recent quarter.

DS: I think 60 was the quarter, yes.

AR: Yes. I mean the billings was implying something closer in the 40% range, but like the topline is about 60% or so in the most recent quarter. But – I mean to me you look at Slack and Slack carries the concerns of like of a Dropbox (DBX). I did a short piece on Seeking Alpha on Dropbox in the summer. The stock was like 27 and its trading at like, at the time, trailing 12 EV to sales like 8.5x, right, and the just argument is that its slower growth, it’s pretty niche type product. They’re trying to be a platform, it’s tough, right, and the stock actually, you know, when I did it, it moved really quickly down and dropped, you know, 26, 27 and its now trading around 17, 18. But if you look at Dropbox today, you know, on an EV to sales basis, it's like 3.3 times 2020, right.

Probably going to grow revenue in the mid-teens, maybe a little bit higher, $1 billion in cash, no debt, right, and you look at a business like that and you’re like, I mean, LogMeIn (LOGM) just recently got acquired. Which is interesting if you look at Zoom, the multiple it had gotten down to kind of potential there and you’re like, you know, Dropbox is kind of a value play, right. I mean you pull it out of the growth category and you’re like this is a – its raised free cash positive though again a lot of that has come from the stock-comp side on a non-GAAP basis, but they’ve had pricing power, they just raised pricing and it’s kind of sticky and like it now trades at a lower EV to sales multiple on the year than JCOM, and JCOM is just, I don’t know many people who follow it, but it's just like never dying eFax story, where they just keep slowly raising the pricing on the eFax business where they have just absurd, 95% plus gross margins, and, 50% plus operating margins and they do acquisitions.

They just bolt-on these little utilities and whatever you want to call it, like voice, cloud, data backup and they’ve done stuff on the advertising with Ziff Davis Publishing it and whatnot, but they borrow money and they roll-in these like nice little complementary add-ons. They drive pricing and margins higher on eFax where like almost all the profitability cash flow comes from and, you know, the stock gets a nice multiple, right. It's kind of like a Dropbox 1.0, right. Like there’s enough people on Dropbox who are very happy with the storage. It doesn't need to turn into a Microsoft Office, right, and it’s not going to die, right, and it seems like they can raise pricing, you know, over a couple years a few percentage points and it can go right into the bottom line.

Now they are trying to be more collaboration whatnot, but I mean you do look at that at like three times forward and you’re like this is attractive. Meanwhile, you do look at Slack and you go like, well, you know, 13 times sales growing at 60% and you like – you can be like, you know, is this a Dropbox in two years? If I buy it today, do I feel stupid in 18 months when its trading at like 7x forward, right, and it grows and the growth rate slows and the multiple just comes in with it, right. So, best case scenario I lose like 20%, right.

I mean, you have kind of – you have a lot of that dynamic I think in the cloud names where – I mean PagerDuty, PagerDuty I did, you know, a short article back when it was almost 30 times sales. The stock is down like 50%, 60%, right. PagerDuty has got like two thirds of the, you know, Fortune 500 as customers, okay, and it’s, you know, an 85%, 87% gross margin company, right. Not profitable, still burning some cash, but I mean the revenue growth rate now is trending into the 20s, right, within 12 months of going public and you look at it and you’re just like why is this a standalone company, right.

I mean, it fits so nicely as an acquisition into so many broader cloud names because you literally – you – the sales overhead – sales and marketing overhead for this company with the gross margins they have, like let’s call it the size of the addressable market, just makes no sense, right, like why isn’t just something being cross sold by ServiceNow or one of the monitoring companies like a Datadog (DDOG) or even Splunk (SPLK) could do an acquisition in the space or whatnot. But if you were going to buy this company today and take it out, you’re still paying over 10 times sales, roughly around there, like that’s like if I’m looking to bolt it in and, you know, just add the product into a bundle of what I'm selling would my established sales force, right, I’d probably don’t want to pay that, but like if I could pay five times sales, yes, I'm sure you’d probably have like seven, eight suitors, right.

So, I think with some of these names like the – there – maybe there is an argument that like the higher multiple on these like more diversified giants does make a little bit more sense. The appeal of being a long-term investor, I mean a lot of you know it’s a great product, it doing this and you’re just like yes, okay, fine, but like I just said, its going to be dead money, you know, and let’s say I but something today that looks attractive, but the market re-rates valuation wise, right, I could say lose another 50%, right, 10x in terms of the 5x times rep and that's where I think there is a challenge because like I don’t think anyone has a clue when it comes to overall valuations.

DS: So, because a lot of what you’re describing is still really classical, I mean you’re not spewing] DCFs as sit here, but you’re basically trying to size it out, who's got a path to a clear market, who has competitive advantage, who would be attractive as part of a bigger firm or would – you know it's all these – with valuation to an end, so I guess that what you’re saying is that the – and you usually – the way you play things from my experience reading your work and talking this podcast is you’re usually looking for paired trades and I guess the – it would seem to me like if you're able to find the right pair and to understand the dynamics in PD’s case, I think you were looking at Atlassian as somebody who had a better position.

I am – you know, correct me if I mischaracterize anything, but like and you're saying that is harder right now because the giants are so big that that kind of skews off, you know, and because, you know, behind this all we have interest rates at whenever that, you know, the 10-year is at 2% or whatever it is, and so that grows everything off as far as what the baseline attractive or expensive multiple is, and you’re saying that – does that make it harder to find the pairs? Or does that just make you less sure?

AR: I definitely think you need to be more pair oriented with our question more than ever, right. What I do think as a challenge is that if you're not pair-oriented and you want to buy something out, right, and like the – that valuation parameter changes so drastically because it's driving so much of the overall way of picking a stock because like we just said, you can go to certain businesses and be like buy like X, Y, and Z about this, but this where it trades, right, and that's where you do get challenges in certain names and there seems to be like these just violent periods of flow rotation by others where that benchmark changes really quickly.

DS: Well, and you’ve – I know I feel this on the value side too where I look at – you know, I screen for stocks and I look for interesting ideas that have good balance sheets and in theory have a good valuation, but they all have their own – you know it's the Dropbox story writ large as far as, you know, here's a biotech that you’re always trying to get a new indication and that might have a competitor, a generic coming to their main drugs field or whatever.

AR: Yes, but I mean you’re used to that more in those spaces, right. I mean, like if I’m going to trade biotechs, I’m willing to accept the fact that my valuation can change by order of magnitudes pretty quickly. Like when I look at a Dropbox, it’s just – I mean it's – I mean is there a compelling reason for someone to take it over here, that's a good question. I mean like if you were to gut, I mean they’re spending something like, you know, over $100 million on a headquarters, like a mother ship for Dropbox. There is like mood rooms and all those other stuff, and you’re just like…

DS: The big box.

AR: I mean there’s probably an appeal for like there were rumors recently about an activist there after the LogMeIn acquisition and I definitely could see the argument with that stock where it’s like, you know, why don’t you run this like JCOM, right, like I mean just milk the cash flows, you’re really sticky, you have a good core product, invest more in the enterprise and to the sales than trying to create, you know, a broader collaboration suite, right. You’re just – you’re not going to get the Zoom investor in Dropbox, right, and that's where the struggle is with Slack, right, because like they get lumped together in the beginning and you get this like – you know this multiple spread, but you look at Slack and you’re just like, you know, why isn't this where Dropbox is today in two years, right, like needing a private equity deal or some sort of strategic acquisition once the multiple has tanked, right, because 13.5 times forward may be cheap in the context of the fact that it was 25 times forward before, but like you could just be, like the Dropbox example, on a path to finally being attractive when you're at, you know, 3.3 times forward growing at – you know, revenue at like 18%, 19% with pretty solid, you know, 20% to whatever non-GAAP free cash flow margins. I mean, I think that – like that's the struggle in those stocks and how to pick them.

I mean like look ServiceNow is great. Servicenow is almost $60 billion, right. It’s growing a little bit faster on a subscription revenue basis than Workday and there's almost like a 50% EV to sales premium between the two, right. So, you look at them, they’re probably going to both – they’re going to do in the same range revenue next year like in, you know, that $4.5 billion dollar range, but like where Servicenow trades today like let's say it – you know it hits that $4.5 billion in revenue for 2020, Salesforce is expected to do $20 billion in revenue and it's like, you know, $140 billion, right. So, you know, you're looking at almost 5 times in sales for Salesforce growing 20% albeit with acquisitions and its almost half the market cap of – its almost, sorry its twice the market cap of Servicenow, you know, maybe like 2.4 types, right.

So, do you – like do you feel comfortable buying Servicenow here? Like I mean it’s essentially got to turn at the Salesforce, right. I mean, it’s really got to grow that topline versus you’re going to – you know you are going to pay a lower sales multiple on Salesforce than you’re paying right now on Microsoft. So, I mean in an absolutist way one can look at and say, okay, just go buy Salesforce. Salesforce is cheap, it’s undervalued, right. Don't really care what happens. Another way to look at it is like, yes, do I need to be long Salesforce and short Servicenow just to hedge out where the valuations in the broader space are going because I don't know. I mean, that’s part of the challenge, I think.

DS: Because I guess to me it also sounds like part of the hesitation here is that the market – my perception has been the market has felt like it’s been expensive really since like 2014 in some sense or another, and not to say that I've been on the sidelines. But it’s like you have to sort of – its felt we’ve been waiting for the other issues to drop, and except for last year, and then it quickly rebounded. The market hasn’t really done that. Your corrections are really brief, the dips are being bought, etcetera. And so, to me it sounds like there is just – which I would share there’s hesitancy on the one hand. It feels like it's hard to tell the story for why this – why a given stock you know will be fine for the next, let’s say, 5 to 10 years. On the other hand, it's hard to sit there and watch the market. Like if you’re investing, it's hard – it's not FOMO, but it's – you’re seeing the market go up and up and up and it’s – you can't just say, oh! I’m going to stick to my knitting and ignore it.

AR: Yes, I agree. Yes, I mean it sounds like – look, when the market fell last October through this time last year, right, there was nothing going on economically to drop the market, right. I mean if you go back to financial crisis like, I mean when I was shorting then and I was very focused on housing and all that crap, right, I mean you had – when the market first had its dip in August of 2007, you’d had the bear funds blow up in June. You had New Century Financial blowup earlier in January, February, right. Like there was things going in the economy to focus on the – you know you would meet people who worked in mortgage financing like how the hell are they making this much money, right, like you had that dynamic, right. If you look at the drop – I mean Apple – and with that you never got something in that time period like, you know, you had something happening in the financials or whatnot, but like you didn’t have Apple drop like 35% in 2.5 months, right. that never happened in that time period.

So, like what happened at the end of last year, obviously was interest rates driven, right, and the market fell, and, you know, the Fed reacted as they do and like that’s just kind of become the case like if there's a drawdown in the market, you know, these days that seems to be the parameter of what's driving monetary policy, and like you do see it when you look at winners and the valuations and let’s say call them, you know, blue chips and when you see like, you know, Coca Cola at, you know, 20 plus times and McDonald's at 25 times and Walmart and Home Depot at 20 like Visa and – I mean Visa trade at like, 15 times, 16 times, 17 times revenue, right. Like you want to sit and criticize growth stocks and – you know, I mean, yes, it is just almost like a – the trade is almost like a biotech, right, and they just mint money, but you do look at it and you are like, at some point the valuations of these names are going to be re-rated because the yields and the growth are not there to justify where they’re trading and that becomes hard because you’re just kind of looking for some sort – you don’t even need an exogenous events.

Like it doesn’t have to take geopolitics, and, yes, obviously you can sit and talk about the election and whatnot, but like they can just happen, you know, by share dynamics of the market. I mean monetary policies aren’t going to get you so far. So, like that’s when you look at the market today, you’re like, okay, do I buy X, Y, and Z? Now these are safe blue chip names and I could be like, well, you know what, you know, you can buy Pinterest at like 6.9 times EV to this year’s sales, right, like that’s not bad compared to, you know, paying 25 times earnings for McDonald's.

DS: Yes, it’s interesting thing thinking about safety.

AR: Unless you have a very negative view of what happens to that business overnight. I mean like that’s the thing with Facebook. You know, Facebook, you know, Marc Benioff’s now calling it the new cigarettes. Tim Cook take shots at it all the time. You know, I was commenting on that the other day, I was just like I mean Apple should send like a thank you note annually to Mark Zuckerberg. I mean, like what percentage of iPhone time is spent on social media, right, like 60%.

Like, you know, when you get excited about a new iPhone and it's got a better battery and you go out and spend $1,400 for it, you know, 18 months after having spent $1,200 on one. The reason behind that is you’re spending so much time on social media, right. So, like there is kind of a symbiotic element there. But Facebook is, you know, theoretically hated while – for what it stands for while Apple isn’t, right, like even though the two can't exist without each other.

So, you do have dynamics like that whereas just like, I mean, if I was to look at Facebook today, like I would argue that if you stripped out the negativities that it gets in terms of oh! It needs to be broken up and, you know, social media is bad for people and whatnot, it’s a $300 stock, right. I mean, it's almost a no-brainer. It’s just minting money and if you – you know they should be erecting a temple in the land of capitalism and shareholder value creation to Mark Zuckerberg. I mean he’s a ruthless creator of shareholder value. There's no getting around it. I mean, is it nice that like when he buys a WhatsApp and the WhatsApp, you know, founders resign because they don't agree with the mission, well, I mean, you know, you guys got $1 billion – $20 billion and – or Instagram guy who got like $1 billion, but he didn’t buy you guys, you know, for charity like he's trying to drive the same type of shareholder returns that the people at Apple and Google and Microsoft are doing.

So, you do get these things where you'd – like those are the – what we view as I guess opportunities in the market, right. But would Facebook look compelling if, you know, Apple was back at 13 times or 14 times earnings? No, obviously it wouldn’t. But like that's when you get into this whole dynamic of like where do we benchmark on like – I mean, the market, if you watch CNBC on a regular basis or whatever I mean how much time is spent talking about Apple and like the stock has just been gone up every day for two months and that's a bull market. Last year it fell the same amount in the same amount of time period and that was like a crisis that warranted the Fed to intervening, right. I mean, if you look at it, it’s since October 1, it’s up like 35%. Last year from October 1 to like Christmas, it was down like 34%. That was Armageddon and this is, you know, a healthy market.

So, I mean that's kind of where you get into the element of like, you know, what's my frame of reference and how do I benchmark certain things within that context? Like, do I want a short a Slack because I feel certain ways about where the business is heading? Or am I going to see, you know, in the next month and a half money flow back into these growth names because the other part of the market, let’s call it the more blue chip established has gotten so expensive.

DS: Right. I mean you feel like when you – like again when you screen for stocks that are cheap, you also find things. Energy names obviously and cyclicals like that sort of…

AR: Yes, I mean ExxonMobil (XOM) is a 20 plus times earnings stock right now. I mean, obviously it’s because of what’s happened to the price of oil. But I mean that's crazy, right, that’s something that was like a nine to like 13 times PE multiple for – seemingly forever, right. I think like that’s the thing. I mean like you do look at next year and you think what could macro cause things to inflate anymore and it's hard to conceive of anything. You know, you got this China trade deal, you got the Tax Cut from Trump. You know, you’ve had a Fed that was tightening, that's gone to easing and providing liquidity and exited quantitative tightening, and they’re not calling it quantitative easing yet, but you're kind of there.

You’ve got low rates everywhere and it’s like, alright what am I going to get incremental? Am I going to get excited at any point in this year about the Fed? No, I can't see that scenario. I can see them...

DS: Where they start cutting again?

AR: Yes, I'm just saying like look for a catalyst and be like, you know, what's going to drive these valuations any higher, like how much more expensive can a Microsoft get? That's one way of thinking about things. It trades at – I mean okay, yes. Azure much more competitive, like it's been very well run. Cloud has been fantastic, you know, for Microsoft Office so on so forth, but I mean like how much more can you move the needle on that valuation, right, and that's like – I guess that's a challenge when you look at some of these names and that's where you’re like, alright, maybe I should be reweighted towards whether generally viewed as riskier names, but are organically growing faster and at this juncture, maybe be offer me better risk reward on the upside, which was not the case a year ago.

I mean, a year ago, you could have thrown a dart at the board. Like I mean for the people who did get excited about growth stocks and whatnot, and you had a nice rally in the first half of last year in SaaS cloud type names. They were viewed as defensive almost, but like you could have just bought yourself an Apple, a Microsoft, a Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), a Goldman (GS), a Walmart, a Costco (COST), you know, and knocked out 50% plus, which is just crazy.

DS: Right. Yes, I’ve got our 2019 leaders and laggards post and you have Apple at 86% and Microsoft at 55% last year leading the Dow.

AR: I mean that’s just crazy, right. I mean it – but a lot of people do forget the fact that like Apple, three months ago, was flat year-over-year, right. It was like – it was like – it was 200 and like $26, $27 in October 1 of 2018, right. So, it just had – it had this drastic lift dive as a lot of names did. I mean Facebook was in the 120s, right. I mean think about what you are paying multiple wise then. So, I mean like that's just kind of like a driver on overall market valuations and I think that’s where you get this challenge like for them to change so drastically in such a short time period and you sit there and are weary of when does that happen again.

DS: I mean you look at Apple’s five-year chart too and it sort of spells out just what you’re – because it is. It’s really that last quarter of the year is just – you talk about melt up and it just kind of – you know $1.3 trillion market cap and it really just seems to play out right there.

AR: I think it's literally been up almost every single day. I – maybe five days it’s been down in two or three months, yes.

DS: Looks like it went down right before Thanksgiving. That’s a day in there.

AR: No, no. it’s like a couple little moves here and there. But look, Apple has got this – also this dynamic around 5G and I mean I don't know. I think that's just BS, like I think 5G is so overhyped.

DS: Okay.

AR: So, I don't think you’re see – you are going to see some crazy upgrade cycle. I don't see where from a telco standpoint the incentive to rush in investing to make money off of 5G is there because what’s the demand drivers, right, and you’ve seen stuff like – you know in terms of like, you know, where 5G is been rolled out at a decent scale where the users have complained. Korea is an example. China, you know, some people have been talking about and it’s just like the benefit is not that great and it switches back, you know, 5G network, the 4G and things around and it’s just kind of, you know, yes I mean it’s great if you want to download a movie onto my phone, but like let’s say, you’re streaming or whatnot, what's the point, right.

So, like where – like what’s the catalyst for you to spend significantly more money on your phone bill or on a piece of hardware for incremental improvements without some sort of killer application that you’re going to notice because I mean I can already watch live TV at a good quality, you know, on current networks. So, you know, you got a lot of people who talk about Apple and try to justify the valuation today and say, well, you know, in 2020 5G super cycle and you’re like come on, really?

DS: Right.

AR: And I mean like there is an elevated battle at the chip space too. You know the chip space probably had the best year, you know, in the last 20 years and like for most of them like that year has occurred with like double-digit declines in revenue, right. So, it's not like – I mean you’re seriously discounting a very strong cyclical 2020. It’s not like you get a question about earnings, it’s like you priced in a mega rebound and like that's where maybe you can see some volatility at some point this year and maybe as we approach the back half of next year and 5G doesn't really…

DS: Take off.

AR: …you know take off in the sense of the investing, you know, the same way let's say you are building out fiber backbone and wireless in the early part of the late 2000 or early 2000's, late 90s, and you have a huge, you know, re-rate there even though they grow, right, on a year-over-year basis, compared to where they were in 2019, and maybe that's like – maybe that plays a part in some rotation warranted to some of these software names where people view them as more defensive and secularly oriented versus dependent on some sort of macro driver, but I mean you also do get some weird stuff. I mean like, you know, for this whole selloff that we've had, you like, you know, Shopify (SHOP) is making new highs for example. I mean Shopify trades at 30 times earnings, sorry 30 times sales.

I mean, you know, put that in perspective. I mean you know in the summer that was like okay, an extreme valuation, but you were like well, then there is Zoom and there is Crowdstrike, there’s Zscaler, there’s Twilio's multiples like now you look at it and you're like, well, Shopify is here, look where everybody else is. Maybe there is an element of like scarcity that factors into certain things and like it’s just like people view at it as like a pure play without the diversification that Amazon has and it’s just pure e-commerce and it just gets piled into and you’re getting a little bit of that dynamic where like once a bunch of cloud growth names aren’t working, money rotates into something where they’re a little more comfortable and then slowly that turns into really overvalued. I think Roku is an example, right.

DS: And its – it just seems like that sort of it too is that the – I mean, we talk about liquidity as this thing, but it’s – the money is going to go somewhere and there's only – and there are only so many stocks and you know, I mean obviously we’re talking about the entire market and we’re talking about other asset classes, but, yes, I mean ultimately the rotation doesn't leave a lot of gaps out there. So, I guess the question is, with all this like – you’ve represented the problem, what is your initial like how are you going to – trading is about to open for the year, what are you going to do?

AR: Well, I mean I bought some Facebook, I own some Salesforce, I mean I like those stocks.

DS: Okay.

AR: I’ve shorted some Shopify here and there recently, but like it's a valuation type call, right, and I hate just making a valuation type call. I find Roku, from a business model standpoint, not very compelling, right. I mean, when I look at streaming in general, and we went through this and we did our Netflix and Disney and whatnot, but I mean I think like, you know, people look at Roku and if you like look at the EV to sales multiple, it gets lumped in with like a Zoom, right. So, I can buy basically Zoom and Roku at the same EV to sales multiple with Zoom growing its topline faster and Zoom basically dominating its marketplace versus a Roku where it's essentially filled with competition even though people think it's kind of like a Switzerland benefiting off of everything, right. But, you know, when you look at Roku's multiple, they are selling the hardware, the player at like almost no gross margin, right, and like what does that type of hardware revenue get us a sales multiple like, I mean Sonos, you know, selling speakers, you know, for televisions and whatnot like its getting one-time sales and they are still earning a better margin, right.

So, like you can argue that Roku's player sales have almost no multiple value, right. Maybe you could even argue like a slight negative value like I’m just not going to pay more than 1x and maybe nothing. So, then it's like alright then it's like a $720 million, $730 million, you know, advertising essentially business, right, and, you know, growing most recent quarter call it 70% or so right and I’m going to pay, I’m paying 25x alright. Well, I mean, you know, Pinterest is an ad business, Facebook is an ad business, Snapchat (SNAP) is an ad business, Twitter is an ad business. I mean look, Pinterest and Snap, you know, from a unit economics basis, offer you more appeal and they trade at like, you know, high single-digit sales multiples.

So, you can look at the stocks like that and like maybe they’re just – like maybe people have lump demand and maybe the algos just approach these things in that manner and aren’t really just distilling it down and you’re like well, I mean, you know, maybe Roku should be 40% lower and if it was to miss on a quarter, you know, 50%, 60% lower, right, because like what am I going to get excited about in the streaming like as an investor these days? It’s an extremely competitive market and I have almost zero visibility into when the competition slows because – I mean that’s kind of part of the problem with Netflix (NFLX). I mean Netflix definitely trades at a far lower sales multiple, but like when do you think Netflix is going to be free cash flow positive, three years, four years, like can they – like I think we know we had this conversation before, the argument with Netflix was they are going to have pricing power, right.

Well that's kind of eroded. You know, you’ve got Apple and Amazon and Disney and Google in the content game and they make money hand over fist elsewhere. So, where is their pricing power going to come from like at what point do Amazon, Apple and Disney chill out on streaming. It's very hard to come up with a timeframe for that at this juncture because I mean like some of them have just – just like Apple has just gotten –they're giving away that year, you know, for free with the hardware and you're just like – I like – I mean, I don't think Netflix is going to have any, you know, specific issues, but like as a shareholder like where am I getting excited? Like when does it start minting money on the level of a Facebook or Apple, which have businesses that mint money and allow them to invest in stuff like this as a complement, same thing with – you know with Amazon, right.

So, like you look at the streaming and you’re just like why would – like just stepping back, why would I want to own the streaming peer play at all like until there is consolidation? And people have thrown in the towel to a degree and, you know, Netflix is spending half of what it’s spending on context and is much more profitable, and I mean I think that's an overriding theme in – you know maybe if you're looking for short ideas, you – may be you want to look for a sector where you kind of have that and maybe in some of these growth spaces it’s the same thing, right. Like you know with all these SaaS’ with their valuations, you know, they are facing each other and overlapping in adjacent markets, right, and unless you’re sitting here and thinking, well, you know, maybe Google buys X, Y, and Z or Facebook buys X, Y, and Z. It's tough to just, on an absolute basis, get super excited about a valuation.

DS: Well, and that’s – I feel like that was the point you spelled out in Once Upon A Time In Tech, your article from the summer about the SaaS. It really is that point where the competition is so tight between and when you think about streaming as another good example of that idea of yeah, why would you want to be? It’s questionable; it’s an exciting industry and its very tangible, and, yes, maybe somebody will be a landgrab winner when you’re talking about Apple being able to come in and spend $15 million an episode and not like really – they are not going to do that and then say, "oh! Okay, we’re going to give up." Like they are going to be in for a while even if they are the dumb money. And then if you have Amazon, which also spends sort of in that far thinking way.

And it seems like that's maybe where we are where the valuations. I guess valuations have already kind of priced in a lot of winners in these games where now they don't have a lot of margin for error, if they want to just find the valuation. But then, what you're saying the curve ball is that that, well, yes, but they’ve done the same thing for McDonald's or Walmart where we know that there's really not much further that they can go either. And so, what do you – you know you kind of throw your hands. And so…

AR: Yes, that’s where it gets a little more complicated. I think the difference is in – I think when you look at streaming versus, let's say, SaaS, I think people, you know, have two names to trade on a pure play basis, right, Netflix and Roku.

DS: Right.

AR: So, I think that does play a factor where like I have 40 names to choose from in software as a service, right. You know I may have like, you know, five names just in monitoring and, broaden it out to like 10 names devops and like interest. It's – I think that's part of the thing where like you make get the – like if you're looking for short opportunities, you may get these short opportunities and a name like a Roku because of that. I mean if you look at Roku, I mean they give you their hours streamed and all this stuff and you’re like alright, well, I mean, you know, 60% of that is Netflix and YouTube, you know, and like what for ad in Prime and not Disney and HBO or whatever.

Like what percentage of the hours on the platform are just not monetizable at all by them, right, and when I look at like, you know, a Disney by itself, and like – well, you know, Disney has a library of content that incrementally for them to monetize that doesn’t cost them as much, right, and when they make a movie, you know, they make money of the box office. They make money of the merchandising.

They make money of the rides, the theme park, right. There's a layer business model that they monetize when it comes to what they produce content wise. Well, in Netflix you don't – it gets that subscription revenue and like everyone is chasing that subscription revenue, now, right. Apple is making huge profits off the phone. Amazon, you know, God knows what more they can include in Prime. I mean like you can shop at the grocery store, you get delivery and you’re ordering like it’s a healthcare, financial services, who knows, right, and you look at Roku, and I only get excited about the advertising, but like well, I mean, you know, you think that Facebook and Google and whatnot don’t remain a problem and that streaming isn’t about actually like if the marginal costs of streaming is heading very close to zero with $3 and $4 for subscription without ads, right, like what exactly is the hours that are going to be spent on the level of content that is originated by, you know, tier 3 type choices that are on Roku on provided them that 30% of ad inventory, right.

So, why am I – like why does that not – like the people argue that Twitter and Pinterest like have skepticism and that's why they get these lower multiples and that I’d say let's say like an – you know investors have been burned by Twitter and Snapchat in the past and that kind of gets priced into a way of Pinterest rates, then why is that not like appearing and streaming where it’s really obvious that it's going to be a miserably competitive environment for a very long time like at least as far as I can see from an investing horizon, right. I mean Facebook is at what like five times, six times sales, sorry not Facebook, Netflix. I mean that’s not bad, right.

I mean there’s lot of stuff and that’s, you know, probably going to grow 20% this year or so, right, like nothing wrong with that, but like they’re spending, you know, close to $20 billion on content and they still have to borrow money from the market to fund that spending. We were talking about them getting profitable, free cash flow positive by 2022, 2023 before people kind of adjusted to this fact that Apple and – I mean now you got Peacock and like, you know, even AMC (AMC) theaters got like on-demand and like – I mean you know everybody is in this content game, right, and feel like, I mean, do I need to push that out because I definitely don't expect them to be able to raise pricing. That's not happening in the near future. So, they just – you don’t need to spend a lot less on content, and can they spend a lot less on content when Apple, Amazon, Google and even like a Facebook, you know. Like do you see Facebook get into that game?

DS: Yes. I mean…

AR: And those are questions to consider. I mean like there's – it's like – that's where you look at some of these giants. You know, I read an article recently about Facebook getting into cloud computing and I was like, you know what, why haven’t they? I mean it would seem to be a no-brainer. The one thing that they do at super scale is operate freaking infrastructure, and they’re doing all these things with the, you know, open compute projects and sharing how they do things and collaborating and it’s like, you know, why can't they – why can't they enter this game as, you know, horse number four.

DS: And then there’s the whole AI thing to and VR in that whole potential market.

AR: I mean look if they got less hit like I mean, you know, why doesn’t Facebook buy AMC, and get into the converting that into the future like augmented reality, virtual reality. You go to the cinema, there are, you know, people sitting in chairs with VR headsets and you convert cinema chains into like, you know, VR centers with the cinema option, right. I mean there is a lot of things that when you we look at some of these, you’re like – I mean AMC trades at like $700 million, $800 million. You can even look at it like I mean it's a rounding error for a Netflix or a Google or an Apple as an acquisition, if they're all getting into content.

DS: Right, yes.

AR: Like, you know, are they going to make a lot more money out of it? No, but is there a way to cross-sell ancillary like what about Amazon. What if – you know Prime membership includes me being able to view two movies at a theater, like they bought whole foods for God sakes, you don’t think they can buy a cinema chain that’s trading at $700 million market cap with the most locations physically in the U.S., if you want that footprint, they are earning. There’s a lot where you look at that and you’re just like it goes back to look at these giants and the way they wanted to make money and maybe there's more appeal in that in terms of where they layer services on in contrast to getting excited about them, you know, buying some sort of enterprise software tool.

DS: Okay, right. let’s stop there, but there's a lot to think about for the year ahead. Next time we should pick up – maybe pick up one of these threads and go a little bit further.

AR: Yes, I mean I think one thing that’s interesting just for the start of the year is, will there be like a rush back into these growth stocks, right. Like I don't think – if you're looking at 2020 like you can’t be looking outside of, you know, whatever we discussed Nvidia in chips and whatnot and like I – obviously I still like Nvidia a lot, but you can’t be looking at Apple and Microsoft and be excited, right. So, if you're a growth-oriented guy, are you just going to wake up today and be like I’m going to buy some, you know, some Zoom and Pinterest and Salesforce and Servicenow and Workday.

DS: Yes, I don’t know. I mean some of those – I mean, I think you can talk yourself into a lot of different names can't you, depending on what you are looking for?

AR: Well, I mean you can like because I mean – look I can talk myself into Facebook easy. I don't even see a legal argument that whatever hold water to breaking them up if I’m not going to mess with everybody else even though they’re not getting the negative press of everybody else. So, 20 times earnings for that company with, you know, Microsoft at 30, Apple at 22, and Facebook’s margin and growth profile is not complicated all, but I do wonder on the software like you know whether you will see a rush or not.

I mean, it’s just like are we going to have the first two or three months and like, you know, when is the Fed supposed to stop this quantitative these liquidity injections that they have been doing at the repo market. Like does that dislocate the market, is that what you’re looking for? Are you trying to hedge around that like supposedly that’s not going to happen until Q2? Is that a catalyst that you want to avoid, and are you going to try to make as much money as possible in a long – you know in January and then step back and rethink things? Maybe the – maybe Iowa primary, what is that? First week of February?

DS: I think first week of February, yes.

AR: Yes, does the market get skittish as you get close to that that, you know, a Warren or a Sanders does really well. I mean it's hard to envision Trump losing at this point. I think it will definitely be a close election, but I mean yes, and what does the President do if he wins again? Like if you’re thinking even further out like what’s he just going to be blasting the Fed. At some point, the market will fall, right. I mean, he's basically made himself the stock market as a measure of his success as President, which is a bit ironic considering he came in a platform where he criticized low rates and said that the market was essentially a bubble and not real because interest rates have been kept artificially low, but now he wants negative rates.

So, it's – you know, it’s almost kind of ironic to think about, how he will be reacting at the start of the year. But look at today though, it’s first day of the year and actually you’re looking at the tape right now, the stuff that was sucking for the last six months is doing well today. The SaaS names are cloud, Baidu's (BIDU) up five bucks, that was a disaster 2019. Maybe it is a market where, you know, you buy the growth underperformers of the last five months for at least the first month of the year.

DS: Hope springs eternal, the calendar turns and it’s there to get exciting again.

AR: I mean then again Apple is up almost 2%, so…

DS: There’s a maxim for anything, don't stop what isn’t working or its not broken don't fix it.

AR: Exactly.

DS: Alright. so good stuff. Let’s wrap up disclosures, i.e. of the names you mentioned, I definitely am still on Disney and Google. You had said Facebook and CRM, anything else that you are currently in position?

AR: Nvidia.

DS: Nvidia, right?

AR: Amazon.

DS: Amazon, okay.

AR: Workday and I think that's it. Some Target.

DS: Anything on the short side that you had mentioned or not actively?

AR: Short of little Shopify. I’ve been in and out of shorting Roku lately. But I mean with Shopify, I’m not that enthused maybe it has to go a little bit higher before I can get super enthused. But I mean it trades where it trades. The thing is that some of these is that you're doing it on absolute basis. I haven't – I’ve been so non-committal on just like outright long or short so like I should be just paring everything and I just haven’t felt like it, you know, because I've had a little bit of where I was short a little Microsoft and Apple against Facebook and let’s say Google and Amazon and like you just are like why do I want to fight the momentum. So, why don’t I just long the underperformers that are good and wait till a point where like I feel comfortable. I mean like Google is so cheap really. I mean look, that's a big today too, 20 bucks and what is it? It's almost a percent than a half to start the year.

DS: Yes, 1.5.

AR: I mean and that’s trading at what,$700 billion EV $750 billion something like that, and that's one where you know you had Page and Brin step down and maybe on their first quarter this year you get a little more color on other bets and it starts to see – I mean you’re talking 20% topline growth close to that, not as profitable as I say Facebook, but, you know, still a pretty dominant player at – that’s much lower evaluation relatively speaking than I’d be getting in terms of Apple and Microsoft.

DS: Right. yes, that’s sort of the play there. Okay, alright, Akram, thank you. Best of luck in the year ahead…

AR: You too.

DS: ...and let’s do this again soon.

AR: Okay.

DS: Alright, take care.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS and GOOG. Akram's Razor is long CRM, FB, AMZN, PINS, TGT, and NVDA, short SHOP, and trades in and out of ROKU on the short side. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.