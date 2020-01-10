Southwest Airlines: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets

With lower oil for longer, interest rates on hold, and a strong consumer, LUV will eventually be shown love by investors.

LUV's cash flow growth is being severely underestimated, leading to an opportunity to pick up a market beating stock for the decade ahead.

LUV has, by a wide margin, the greatest exposure to the issues of the 737 MAX 8, which has been a factor in its depressed share price.

Several factors have weighed on LUV's share price over the last year, not least of which has been the 737 MAX 8 controversies.

Source: YCharts.com

Introduction

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has experienced a number of headwinds as of late. Between the 737 MAX 8 grounding and fears of a U.S. recession, the stock has essentially been discarded by both Wall Street and Main Street. This strong free cash flow producer and buyback champion has found itself in a consolidation phase that has been exacerbated by the aforementioned headwinds. I plan to begin accumulating LUV in the 50s, as LUV positions itself for a strong decade ahead.

Today, I will walk us through a discounted cash flow analysis of LUV. I will take the trends from the last 10 years and conservatively apply them to the next 10 years. I will then compare that projection to what the market is currently projecting and determine if the current market projection is valid. That is, I will compare the market's current valuation with my own valuation based on strong evidence from LUV's last decade of solid performance.

Ultimately, I will answer the question, "Is LUV a value trap or a value play?"

But, first, let's look at LUV's performance relative to the SPY. Here are a couple angles to view their returns:

Source: YCharts.com

As you can see, LUV has outperformed the market over the last 6-7 years. What's interesting is that from 2011-2014, LUV experienced a consolidation phase, where it underperformed the market substantially in a way similar to what the company is currently experiencing. Had you bought during that phase, your returns, including dividends, would have well outpaced the SPY.

So where are we today?

Source: YCharts.com

Well, we are in a multi-year consolidation/underperformance period that looks eerily similar to 2011-2014. Before we get into discounting cash flows to give us some direction as to the present value of LUV's future cash flows, let's take a look at what's been weighing on the share price as of late.

Factors Weighing On Share Prices

I see these factors as temporary headwinds that have presented investors with a buying opportunity.

Several factors have been affecting the shares of LUV:

The most significant headwind for LUV, at present, is their enormous exposure to the 737 MAX 8. They have had to cancel flights, slash guidance, and incur significant costs due to the grounding of the 737 MAX 8. Downgrades have poured in since early 2019 as a result of the aforementioned slashing of guidance and expenses associated with the 737 MAX 8 debacle. Ironically, the looming reintroduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 has caused airlines, such as Delta (DAL), to project lower ticket prices due to the extra flight capacity. Rising oil is generally inversely correlated with the performance of LUV and airlines in general, meaning that when oil goes up, airline stocks go down. Oil has been trending bullishly due to Middle East tensions as of late.

While these are all valid reasons to cause a share price to become depressed, they won't last, and eventually LUV's valuation will re-rate. We will explore what a re-rating would look like in more depth in the following section.

Valuing The Asset of LUV

Definitions

Before I jump into the analysis, I want to define some terms for my readers. I try to make these articles as educational as possible, so that you can take my methods, apply them yourselves, and arrive at your own conclusions.

FCF = Free cash flow to equity for the purposes of this analysis.

FCFE = Cash From Operations - CAPEX

These are cash flows that account for payment to debt holders of the company, and therefore, for equity investors, they are the purest form of cash flow, on which I base my valuations. Now back to LUV!

Before we get to the DCF model, here's a graph that contextualizes LUV's current valuation.

Source: YCharts.com

The four factors cited above have caused LUV's valuation to reach a historically low level, where it's rested for the last 18 months or so. I included LUV's 5 yr median price to free cash flow, so as to further illustrate the extent to which the market is undervaluing the stock.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

In addition to an analysis of LUV's historic price to free cash flow ratio, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis. I laid out my assumptions in the chart below. Feel free to leave a comment, detailing where you believe my assumptions are either overly optimistic or overly pessimistic. The FCF growth rate from the past ten years is taken directly from YCharts, so that is not an assumption; nor is the annualized return of SPY over the last 90 years.

Assumptions Values FCF Growth Rate (%; Past 10 years) 25.42% FCF Projected Growth Rate (%; 5 years) 10% Terminal FCF Growth Rate (%) 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return of SPY) 9.8% Initial FCF Per Share 5.20 Fair Value $94.76

Source: Data From YCharts

Despite having grown their FCF at an average of 25.42% for ten years, I chose to be very, very conservative in projecting that LUV will grow FCF at only 10% for the next five years, after which it will grow at 2% indefinitely.

I arrived at a fair value of $94.76, meaning that LUV's current valuation is about 40% under fair value. Further, this does not include the effects of share buybacks, which the company has executed in earnest over the last ten years. This is extremely noteworthy because the company has bought 32.8% of their shares over 8 years! Incredible!

Source: YCharts.com

So what gives, Louis? Could the market be this inefficient? Well, yes, it certainly could be and often is despite what the academics will rattle off to you about the efficient market hypothesis, and the corresponding conclusion that we all must buy index funds.

Of course, I could be overly optimistic in my growth assessment of 10% annually for 5 years. So let's take a look LUV's valuation from that perspective.

Astoundingly, the market is currently projecting that LUV's free cash flow growth will be flat or negative for the next five years on an average annualized basis. Even with ultra-conservative assumptions, LUV is still undervalued according to my DCF model, as can be seen below.

Assumptions Values FCF Growth Rate (%; Past 10 years) 25.42% FCF Projected Growth Rate (%; 5 years) 3% Terminal FCF Growth Rate (%) 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return of SPY) 9.8% Initial FCF Per Share 5.2 Fair Value $64.9

Source: Data From YCharts.com

The market's current valuation of LUV is extremely grim. It appears that the uncertainty of the 737 MAX 8 has caused investors to treat LUV as some sort of leper. In fact, with their buyback's effect on share price alone, LUV is currently undervalued.

Risks And Headwinds

There are several headwinds weighing on the airline industry as a whole at present. Employee costs, inclement weather, and record passenger volumes have all been cited as deleterious to the financial performances of LUV and airlines across the U.S.

However, none of these could account for the gross undervaluation of LUV currently. LUV is plagued by a more sinister headwind with the name of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

LUV went all-in on this plane, citing that they would achieve 14% greater fuel efficiency. Coupled with oil prices in the $40-$60 range, the free cash flow spigot was set to flow! Of course, this grand vision was derailed only after LUV ordered 280, some of which began flying in 2018 and early 2019.

Source: Boeing as of January 2019

To further illustrate LUV's unique exposure to the Boeing 737 MAX 8, I provided the following graph.

Source: Businessinsider.com

The grounding of the 737 MAX 8 wrought havoc on LUV's scheduling, and actually caused a loss of business for the company in 2019. This will certainly result in a settlement with Boeing, the likes of which Boeing and American Airlines achieved last week.

Concluding Remarks and Buy/Sell Recommendation

The existential threat to my investment narrative and my rosy DCF valuation is that the 737 MAX 8 never becomes airworthy again. Considering it has never not been airworthy for 99.9% of pilots, I find this thesis to be completely invalid. My evidence for this assertion can be found here, where a marketing representative from Boeing detailed 118,000 hours of flight time for the 737 MAX 8, which is equivalent to ~13.5 years of the plane flying 24/7, 365, without incident.

Further, fuel costs are set to rise for all airlines in 2020, in light of Middle East turmoil. However, you can read here why fuel expenses will actually be a tailwind for Southwest in the coming decade.

To read more about why I believe the 737 MAX 8 will eventually become a non-issue, click the link here. Feel free to join the discussion there as well, as it has been a lively and entertaining one. And with the latest Boeing crash in Iran, the controversy rumbles on!

In closing, higher miscellaneous expenses and the threat of the 737 remaining grounded for another year have weighed heavily on LUV's share price, creating a very attractive entry point for buy and hold investors.

So I will leave you with two quotes:

"The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets." - Baron Rothschild "You pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus." -Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV, BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.