Schneider: These Stocks Belong On Your Radar For 2020

$BYND and $TAN are part of the mega-trend of environmental consciousness and could be good opportunities for investors in the coming year.

Looking at seasonality, mega-trends, earnings reports, geopolitical concerns, and the potential for an uptick in inflation, investors should have gold, Beyond Meat, and solar energy on their radar, Michele Schneider, director of trading education & research at MarketGauge, told Real Vision’s Technical Trader.

Gold has rallied because of the recent developments with Iran. As a result, gold miners ($GDX) – which are often a lead indicator for gold – could have a very good earnings season showing profitability. Even though the miners aren't leading gold right now, they could play some serious catch up, she said. Look for a breakout above $30.

Beyond Meat ($BYND) has broken out of a major basing pattern and is part of Schneider’s green mega-trend. She said it was going to be her top pick for 2020.

“Beyond had this huge rally. It doesn't have a 50-day or a 200-day moving average yet, because it's a new issue that just started. But when it started it went immediately up to about $250 a share and crashed since then,” she said.

“Right now, we're getting into some resistance up here at around 85, 86 but you'll see on the daily chart, there’s a gap that happened at the end of October. It would be very powerful if this fills the gap on weeks to move up to about 95 up to 100.”

Finally, Schneider discussed a solar ETF called TAN. She believes that given the fact that solar power is increasing, even if the Iranian situation escalates, oil prices go up, and the market goes down, TAN could continue to outperform. Watch for a $TAN weekly close above $32.

Schneider said TAN is a way to play January seasonality and the green mega-trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

