American Outdoor Brands And Sturm, Ruger And Co.: Comparing 2 Iconic U.S. Gun Manufacturers

AOBC's move to a more focused business in the firearms area with its Smith and Wesson brand could result in a nice return for investors at this time.

An overview of Ruger for the past decade to help the reader see what a pure play firearms business is capable of doing for investors.

Before I begin, I would like to acknowledge some great coverage by another Seeking Alpha author, Mark F. S. He has been covering gun manufacturers for quite some time. If you want a decent overview of investing in American Outdoor Brands from a gun enthusiast check out this article by Mark. Mark’s perspective is quite unique and useful to interested investors. Also, to meet his criteria for someone covering guns, I will let you know that I am a long-time user and owner of guns. With nearly 12 year’s experience in the USAF TACP community, my experience is largely with the issued M-9 and M-4 (not too thrilled with the M-9, but the M-4 is a solid piece of military equipment).

If you don’t know what a TACP is, check it out here. I come from a family of gun owners and users on our farm in Idaho. My favorite brand being the Ruger, due to my bias toward rifles and carbines. Finally, my wife and I are currently looking to purchase a handgun for her. She is enamored with the Smith and Wesson brand. I personally would not have looked at this company except it recently announced an upcoming spin-off and as such wanted to learn more because I like investing in special situations like spin-offs. This is part of my due diligence prior to a purchase of either company.

Investment Catalyst: Announced Spin-Off

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) announced 13 November 2019 that it plans to separate its firearms business (referred to as Smith and Wesson in the article) from the outdoor brands division (Outdoor Brands in the article). Spin-offs provide an opportunity for investors to determine the value of the less-diversified divisions separately. This article will focus on the firearms business for American Outdoor Brands which consists primarily of the Smith and Wesson and M&P brands and compare it to the Sturm, Ruger and Co. (RGR) brand. If the gun manufacturing business were priced comparably to Ruger, then the Smith and Wesson assets are more valuable than both enterprises combined.

American Outdoor Brands

“(Our brands) now include Caldwell (shooting range products), Tipton (gun cleaning products), Wheeler (gunsmithing tools), Frankford Arsenal (ammunition reloading products), Hooyman (land management tools), BOG (hunting gear), Uncle Henry (hunting knives/tools), Old Timer (cutlery/tools), Imperial (cutlery/tools), Lockdown (storage solutions), Crimson Trace (firearm aiming solutions), LaserLyte (firearm training systems), UST (survival and camping products), Schrade (camp cutlery/tools), BUBBA (fishing gear), and KeyGear (camping products and tools). We also offer firearm accessories and non-firearm accessories, such as flashlights and knives, under our Firearms brands, including Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, and Thompson/Center Arms.”

Source: Most recent AOBC 10-K page 4

Ruger

“The Company presently manufactures firearm products, under the “Ruger” name and trademark”

Source: Most recent RGR 10-K page 4

Brief Overview Of AOBC And RGR

American Outdoor Brands made the name change from Smith and Wesson in November 2016. This move was due primarily the diversification the company was making into more outdoor sports enthusiast brands. This diversification was focused on creating a whole infrastructure around the sports enthusiasts. However, it exposed the company to a larger client base than they previously served and with the announcement of the spin-off, the management team is admitting that they got in over their heads. Good for them to determine this, unfortunately, they did not have the prescience to see this coming. The management team seemed to want to compete in an area dominated by companies like Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). I think they should have maintained focus on their core brand in the firearms business. For this reason, the comparison with Ruger should be interesting given Ruger’s discipline to ‘stick to their knitting’.

American Outdoor Brands (and Smith and Wesson Holding Company prior to the name change) has changed their strategy statement several times over the years. Their 10-Ks consistently discuss the key performance indicators of operating profit and return on invested capital. This is a notable contrast to Ruger who doesn’t even put a strategy statement in their 10-K nor do they have a section focused on key performance indicators. In short reading the past decade of 10-Ks for both companies, I get the impression that American Outdoor Brands is being run more by MBA students and less by gun enthusiasts. Fortunately, for Ruger shareholders, this does not seem to be the case.

American Outdoor Brand’s leadership team should be credited with their recognition that they have no business expanding beyond the firearms market. It is possible that they came to this conclusion as the trade war heated up causing them to realize that sourcing products worldwide has additional risks not previously considered by a primarily domestic manufacturer. Investors should remain vigilant because this is the same management team that made all the acquisitions getting them into the mess that they are now trying to clean up.

Management Performance

CEOs over the past decade

10-K Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 AOBC Golden Golden Debney Debney Debney Debney Debney Debney Debney Debney RGR Fifer Fifer Fifer Fifer Fifer Fifer Fifer Fifer Killoy Killoy

Source: 10-K reports from the various years consolidated by the author.

Both Companies have had consistent management over the past decade with Golden and Debney at AOBC and Fifer and Killoy heading RGR. According to Value Line, AOBC leadership owns 2.7% of the company, while RGR leadership owns 5.1% of their business. I would consider the RGR leadership much more vested in the success of the company overall due to this equity participation. This is also quite notable given that Debney has been in his CEO position much longer than Killoy.

Capital returned to Shareholders (in Millions):

Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total cash returned to shareholders AOBC share repurchases (in millions) 0 0 0 20 115 30 50 0 0 0 AOBC dividends (in millions) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 215 RGR share repurchases (in millions) 6 2 0 0 24 0 40 65 0 0 RGR dividends (in millions) 6 8 25 41 30 21 32 24 19 19 361

Sources include: Value Line Investment Survey, and individual company 10-Ks consolidated by author

American Outdoor Brands’ shares outstanding on 30 Apr 2010 were 61.1 million (AOBC 10-K pg F-6). The market cap with a $4.18 share price stood at 255 million. AOBC maintained long-term debts of 80 million and had a cash position of 40 million. This placed them at an EV of 295 million. Today a shareholder in AOBC has an EV of 725 million on 6 Jan 2020 according to Seeking Alpha’s website. Add in the cash returned to shareholders in the form of dividends, oh, wait, AOBC decided to use shareholder cash to repurchase shares and make acquisitions. Therefore, shareholder market cap only increased to 513 million over the past ten years, a shareholder return of just over 100% over the decade.

Ruger’s shares outstanding on 31 Dec 2009 were 19.3 million (RGR 10-K pg 66). The market cap at that time with a $9.70 share price was about 187 million. The company maintains no debt and had about 5 million in cash making the EV at that time 183 Million. Today Ruger shareholders own a company that has an EV of 695 million on 6 Jan 2020 according to Seeking Alpha. Add in the 225 million in dividends and shareholders holding for the duration received 392% on their investment over the decade. And they were able to use the dividends as they pleased.

The stark contrast in returns to shareholders is very interesting. I lay AOBC’s challenges squarely at the management team’s feet. They probably had two different motivations in their diversification strategy that destroyed shareholder value. First, what some call shiny object syndrome. They kept purchasing outdoor brand companies throughout the decade. Second, looking in each of the 10-Ks they specifically stated that their key performance metrics are: operating profit, return on invested capital, and adjusted EBITDAS (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, excluding certain non-operational items) (see page 43 of the most recent 10-K). These metrics are largely based on the size of the company. It is easy to note that they give cursory acknowledgement to ROIC. However, their performance indicates that this is not a measure that they seem to really care about.

Financial Performance

Let’s look at the financial performance a little closer for both AOBC and RGR over the past decade. What was their return on capital?

AOBC 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Current Assets (Millions) 185 204 191 230 239 197 333 318 270 299 Current Liabilities (Millions) 97 122 83 83 93 81 123 151 101 111 Net Fixed Assets (Millions) 59 61 62 86 120 134 135 150 159 183 Net Capital (Millions) 147 143 170 233 266 250 345 317 328 371 Sales (Millions) 357 342 412 588 627 552 723 903 607 638 COGS (Millions) 238 238 284 369 368 357 429 528 411 412 SG&A (Millions) 79 87 83 85 108 105 135 175 169 188 Operating Earnings (Millions) 40 17 45 134 151 90 159 200 27 38 AOBC ROC 27.21% 11.89% 26.47% 57.51% 56.77% 36.00% 46.09% 63.09% 8.23% 10.24%

Source: AOBC 10-Ks for the past decade, consolidated by the author.

American Outdoor Brands did well enough when we look at their return on capital over the decade, they had an average ROC of 34.4%. In fact, I would call this an acceptable return.

How did Ruger do over the same time period?

RGR 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Current Assets 98 105 146 97 158 118 189 224 167 232 Current Liabilities 33 33 50 59 88 60 82 81 53 72 Net Fixed Assets 33 43 53 66 101 110 104 104 104 83 Net Capital 98 115 149 104 171 168 211 247 218 243 Sales 270 255 329 492 688 544 551 664 522 496 COGS 183 171 217 313 430 375 379 445 368 361 SG&A 44 41 49 68 84 113 78 85 78 67 Operating Earnings 43 43 63 111 174 56 94 134 76 68 RGR ROC 43.88% 37.39% 42.28% 106.73% 101.75% 33.33% 44.55% 54.25% 34.86% 27.98%

Source: RGR 10-Ks for the past decade, consolidated by the author.

As they stuck to their knitting, Ruger proceeded to blow American Outdoor Brands out of the water with an average ROC of 52.7% for the same time period!

The difference in performance over this period by both management teams teaches us a lot about how difficult growth by acquisitions can be. This activity all but destroyed the great returns that AOBC would likely have had if they simply stayed in the gun business and found ways to return cash to shareholders. If I hadn’t yet made my point, check out the following chart:

Even as the industry began to suffer over the past few years with a glut of inventory, Ruger maintained ROC higher than 25%. AOBC’s products from the outdoors appear to be dragging the company’s operations down.

Two Companies, Two Very Different Cultures

As I looked at these companies, I was struck by how different they were in their reporting. The folks at American Outdoor Brands seemed to be attempting to sell their shareholders on the value of their brands. Whereas the Ruger team only had one mention of brand in their entire December 2018 report. I got the impression that the people at Ruger are more the type of people I would like to invest with. Ruger employees are less about fanfare, more about results. I prefer someone who gets results over someone who tries to sell me on how great their business is.

Moving Forward

Strangely, the spin-off may make AOBC the better investment at this time under the following circumstances. First, they need to get back to understanding the firearm customer. They probably think that they do. However, the past decade has shown that they seem to be more interested in creating great brands than they are at simply understanding the firearm business and meeting those needs. Secondly, the spin-off dynamics and the beaten down share price may cause the investor's money to be relatively safe until the market begins to realize the true value of the company.

The low end of company sales estimates is $680 million in sales this year according to this report. Back out the averages for expenses over the decade as the guide to identify what the EBIT will be and I get 75 million for the firearms with 23 million for the outdoor brands portion. I applied a conservative multiple of 9x to the gun business-Ruger is trading at 14.5, and a multiple of 5x to the outdoor business-Vista is trading at 80. Then I subtract out the debt from the Gun business and I get a total value of about 10.39/share. This assumes a small decrease in SG&A to 20% of revenues for the gun business and an increase of SG&A to the outdoor brands business.

If I could guarantee that the Smith and Wesson firearms business would follow the Ruger path by focusing in on their firearms business, I would buy and hold the Smith and Wesson portion of the business for the rest of my life. However, given their management and the culture that I see from the 10-K, this is more of a purchase and then sell in three to five years when the company realizes a more Ruger like value. Who knows? Perhaps I can buy at this moment and they become a more focused business during the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long position consists of puts sold at a price of about $8.10/share.