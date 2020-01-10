Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund: Don't Pay Fees To Buy Overvalued Stocks
About: Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund Class A A (SAGAX)
by: David Trainer
Summary
Despite its 3-Star Morningstar rating, Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund (SAGAX) is one of the worst-rated funds in our coverage universe.
SAGAX gets our Very Unattractive Rating, the worst of Predictive Risk/Reward Fund ratings.
SAGAX allocates significant capital to companies with low profitability and high profit growth expectations baked into their stock prices.
