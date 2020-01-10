Iron Condor Skewered

Selling Volatility More Profitable Post Financial Crisis

The purpose of this article is to reiterate that selling volatility remains profitable post financial crisis (but should not be implemented through the Iron Condor strategy).

In a recent paper titled Is Selling Options Still Worth the Risk? the authors question whether selling volatility is still wise post financial crisis. This article triggered some commentator to conclude that selling volatility may no longer be worthwhile. See for example the Bloomberg article The Short-Volatility Trade Is Now So Big It's Starting to Break.

I have computed the real (i.e., inflation adjusted) return for three leading strategies selling volatility (BuyWrite BXM, PutWrite PUT and Iron Condor CNDR). The annual return for BXM and PUT has increased since the financial crisis (NYSE:GFC), but CNDR has decreased.

I show my workings here (opens new window).

Readers are invited to review, comment and suggest corrections or improvements.

The increased performance of BXM and PUT should be encouraging for traders selling volatility, but the reader may be worried that in the years to come, it may be BXM and PUT that perform poorly, and CNDR may outperform. How can we determine which is likely to outperform going forward?

This article explains when CNDR is expected to outperform, and when it is best avoided. This is done by reference to skew. When the SKEW index is relatively low CNDR provides the best risk adjusted returns, but when SKEW is high CNDR is best avoided.

BuyWrite PutWrite and Iron Condor Explained

The BuyWrite and PutWrite strategies are fairly simple. In the BuyWrite strategy, the investor invests his funds in the SPX index, and writes at-the-money call options against it. In the PutWrite strategy, the investor keeps his funds in cash, and writes at-the-money puts (on the SPX) against the cash as collateral.

In both cases, BuyWrite and PutWrite, it is at-the-money options which are being sold.

In the Iron Condor Strategy, at-the-money puts and calls are both sold, with further out-of-the-money calls and puts being purchased for protection. Thus, in the Iron Condor, at-the-money volatility is sold, but out-of-the-money volatility is purchased. The Iron Condor has seen its performance drop remarkedly post financial crisis. I suggested that the reason for this is the increased price of out-of-the-money put options.

Increased Skew Responsible for CNDR’s Poor Performance

While historic option prices are not available, CBOE publishes a SKEW index derived from 30 day SPX options. CBOE also provides a very good explanation of SKEW:

“The crash of October 1987 sensitized investors to the potential for stock market crashes and forever changed their view of S&P 500® returns. Investors now realize that S&P 500 tail risk - the risk of outlier returns …- is significantly greater …. The Cboe SKEW Index ("SKEW") is an index derived from the price of S&P 500 tail risk. Similar to VIX®, the price of S&P 500 tail risk is calculated from the prices of S&P 500 out-of-the-money options. SKEW typically ranges from 100 to 150. A SKEW value of 100 means that the perceived distribution of S&P 500 log-returns is normal, and the probability of outlier returns is therefore negligible. As SKEW rises above 100, the left tail of the S&P 500 distribution acquires more weight, and the probabilities of outlier returns become more significant. One can estimate these probabilities from the value of SKEW. Since an increase in perceived tail risk increases the relative demand for low strike puts, increases in SKEW also correspond to an overall steepening of the curve of implied volatilities, familiar to option traders as the "skew".”

CBOE states that skew increased post 1987. Would there be any reason for skew to increase again, after 1987?

The average SKEW in the period 1990 to 2008 (inclusive) was 116. Average SKEW then increased to 125 in the period 2009 to December 2019. The cost of insuring against the outlier events has increased post global financial crisis (GFC).

My workings can be found here (opens new window)

This means, by definition, that the cost of out-of-the-money options has become more expensive than at-the-money options since the financial crisis. Since the Iron Condor strategy incorporates the selling of (the cheaper) at-the-money options, and the purchase of (the more expensive) out-of-the-money options, the strategy is no longer profitable (producing a real loss of around 2% per year).

Implication for Investors

The implication of higher SKEW for investors (i.e., the “actionable” conclusion) is that the purchase of out of the money put options should be avoided. This means that the Iron Condor strategy should also be avoided, and those selling volatility would better stick to the BuyWrite and PutWrite strategies. My working suggest that traders should only engage in the Iron Condor strategy when SKEW is 116 or under.

Why Has Skew Increased?

The more interesting question is why has skew increased since the financial crisis? If the financial crisis has provided us with more information about the market, suggesting that the market is riskier today than before the crisis, then any increased reward on selling volatility would come at the price of assuming greater risk. There has been no acute crash as sever as the October 1987 crash (“Black Monday”). The existence of the financial crisis is not evidence that the markets are deemed riskier than they were in, say, 1992, five years after Black Monday (the average skew for 1992 was 112, compared to 125 post financial crisis). The financial crisis demonstrated what was already well known to the market: reckless borrowing (and lending) creates bubbles which always burst. So why the increased skew?

The financial press often speculates as to the reason for the increase in the cost of out-of-the-money put options. One theory is that post financial crisis, central banks have imposed stress tests on banks. Banks need to show that they will be solvent following a shock. One such shock is a substantial drop in the stock market. If banks purchase out-of-the-money put options, they can demonstrate resilience to such a financial shock. This creates somewhat of a paradox: increased regulation has created a safe banking system. A safer banking system should translate into a safer investment environment. The result should be a decrease in skew.

Another theory is the increased popularity of “low vol” strategies in the last decade. These strategies reinforce low volatility, as every time there is a spike, or a drop in price, the low volatility traders swoop in and “buy the dip.” Another strategy lumped in the “low vol” group of strategies is the selling of covered calls (i.e., writing calls against equities held by the investor). These "low vol" strategies have the effect of reducing volatility, thus reducing the price of at-the-money options. The covered call strategy also reduces the price of out-of-the-money call options. Neither strategy reduces the price of out-of-the-money put options. The result is an increase of the relative price of (out-of-the-money) puts compared to at-the-money options and out-of-the-money calls. This increased gap in pricing feeds in directly to the calculation of SKEW, thus increasing its value.

There is another “low vol” strategy which has ballooned in popularity since the financial crisis, and that is the selling of VIX futures (either directly or through exchange traded products). Those selling volatility are likely to hedge their risk. The traders (or market-markers) on the other side of the trade, those purchasing the volatility, must also hedge their risk. This, I believe, creates demand for short positions on the market, including demand for out-of-the-money put options. Increased hedging demand would increase the level of SKEW.

If skew increases as a result of demand from hedgers, one would expect implied volatility of options on VIX futures (VVIX) to increase with SKEW. Unfortunately, it is not possible to test whether VVIX has increased post financial crisis. Options on the VIX futures were only introduces 2007, and those on VXX in 2010.

It is possible to see if there is a positive correlation between the implied volatility on VIX futures (i.e., VVIX) and the skew, post crisis. The correlation is 0.2 (see calculation in my workings). That is a weak correlation, but a correlation nonetheless. This correlation just proves that at a time of increased risk, VVIX and skew both increase. It does not prove demand from traders/hedgers for put options.

Conclusion

Post financial crisis the return on the BuyWrite and PutWrite strategies has increased, but the performance of the Iron Condor strategy has turned negative. The underperformance of Iron Condor is due to the increased cost of out-of-the-money put options. The relative price of out of the money put options is measured by the SKEW index (which has increased to 125 compared to 116 before the crisis). This increase in the price of out-of-the-money put options has made the Iron Condor investment strategy lossmaking (around 2% loss per year in real terms). This strategy should not be resumed until SKEW returns to its pre-crisis average of around 116. The increased SKEW also suggests higher reward for those selling volatility, and indeed, as already demonstrated, the BuyWrite and PutWrite strategies have become more profitable post financial crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX, SPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not engage in BuyWrite, PutWrite or Iron Condor strategies. I do sell VIX futures, either directly or through exchange traded products (such as shorting VXX). As a hedge, I sell the SPX index, and purchase call protection on VXX.