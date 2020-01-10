Centamin Is A Golden Opportunity

Fundamentally, there are two things that drive commodity producers: Commodity price and production volumes. Centamin plc (OTCPK:CELTF), a gold miner fighting off a takeover attempt from a rival, is set for a stock price rally as we enter a new higher gold price environment and previous production issues are on the path towards resolution with the board's resolve that a new management will fix the issues and grow production. Indeed, fourth quarter production just announced has been very strong, showing signs the turnaround has already started.

Centamin is involved in the exploration of precious and base metals, production of gold and ongoing development at the Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt.

Activity in Gold M&A heating up

Centamin is set to benefit from the M&A frenzy that has hit the gold mining sector. The biggest mining deal recently was Zijin Mining's (OTCPK:ZIJMF) $1.1bn all-cash takeover for Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF). Continental has a gold development in Colombia that targets production starting later this year, reaching a plateau output of 250,000 ounces per year once the ramp-up phase has been completed. The Zijin deal follows the Newmont-Goldcorp (NEM) and Barrick Gold-Randgold Resources (GOLD) mega-transactions. Deal activity has now filtered through to the mid-cap space.

Endeavour Mining's bid

TSX listed intermediate African gold producer Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) in early December announced an all-share offer for UK market favourite Centamin, proposing a combination in which the London-listed miner's shareholders would end up with 47% of the combined entity. Centamin's board rejected this offer immediately, although its share price is up over 10% since it was announced.

Compared to the Continental deal - which was done at a 29% premium and for a company not yet in production - Endeavour's offer was only at a 5% premium to the undisturbed share price of Centamin, so it is easy to understand the Centamin board's position. Their response also highlighted Endeavour's higher debt levels, operations in the "deteriorating" jurisdiction of Burkina Faso as well as the fact that Endeavour shares are much less liquid than Centamin's. Also, it is worth considering that Endeavour has operations in both Mali and Burkina Faso which have seen terrorist attacks recently, although it must be said in different regions to where Endeavour's mines are located. Regardless of the location, this does still mean that country risk is higher for Endeavour.

Centamin's chairman Josef El-Raghy wrote that combining Centamin with Endeavour would increase "financial and operating risk without any material benefits to our shareholders". The two companies also can't agree on the terms of a deal for coming together. Both boards have accused each other of failing to co-operate in negotiations, with Centamin saying Endeavour would not engage in due diligence and Endeavour saying Centamin would not entertain private negotiations.

The Global Investor believes Centamin is an attractive investment for two good reasons. While the Sukari asset has a long life of mine, its lower than expected production over the past 18 months has damaged sentiment towards the company; however, the company has made changes to rectify the situation. Secondly, the gold price has shifted up from its $1,100-$1,300 an ounce trading range to a new level of over $1,500 an ounce. With the increased geopolitical tensions and ongoing low interest rate environment, The Global Investor believes we can easily achieve a $1,600 average price for 2020. At today's gold price and with Centamin's production guidance and life of mine, its net asset value is at around 10% higher than where the stock currently trades. Given that gold provides a level of portfolio insurance, it's not unusual for gold mining companies to trade at NAV multiples of 1.5-2.0x in times of geopolitical tension or bear markets in risk assets. This leaves the question of Centamin's operational performance getting back on track to give investors greater confidence in its story.

Operational performance

To date, Centamin has not really provided detailed reasoning for why it so overestimated the ounces to be mined from a "transitional zone" the open pit section of its Sukari mine, or why it was surprised by the production issues underground. The basic problem has been identified as unplanned dilution which means the grade of the ore being mined drops. Investors have been unimpressed and have switched to other gold miners with more solid production performance. Centamin has said it is shifting its methods to fix this issue, as well as changing mine management.

Lower production volumes between the September and June quarters have also reduced the impact of the higher gold prices realised. There was a 17% drop in production quarter on quarter, so revenue only climbed 8%, to $161m, on a significantly higher average gold price. Again, clearly, investors prefer stable or rising production volumes to fully catch gold price upside and Centamin has acknowledged this.

The performance issues have meant that chief executive Andrew Pardey will leave his role as soon as a successor is found. The right appointment, someone with a track record of operational performance, not necessarily a geologist with exploration performance, is being sought, and once the new CEO is in place sentiment should improve.

Endeavour having been blocked by Centamin's board is now going direct to shareholders. They are claiming they could "more efficiently manage" Sukari as Centamin has been too focused on short-term gains.

UK regulator to Endeavour: please "Put up or Shut up" by January 14th.

However, the terms of Endeavour's offer should really be improved because as we noted earlier, the premium is quite low, and an all-share deal for shares on another exchange always subtracts from a bid's attractiveness. Endeavour has until 5 pm London time on 14th January to come back with a much better offer, under the UK Takeover Code's "Put up or Shut up" rule. Endeavour must make a firm offer to bid or walk away for six months. Even if Endeavour walks away, the gold sector M&A environment is likely to remain hot as institutional investors pressure managements to improve performance by merging with each other and achieving a greater scale.

Centamin's board might accept a serious offer, at levels 50% higher than today's stock price, as that's roughly where Centamin's 5-year high stock price sits. Centamin together with another larger gold miner would make a good tie-up by spreading risk across a greater number of mines, but The Global Investor is not making that a base case. Centamin's self-help program, a mine-life that gives it multi-decade production visibility and a more attractive short-term gold price outlook all combine to give investors a golden opportunity to make some money in this recently under-performing stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.