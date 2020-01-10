Investors Shrug Off A Soft Quarter From Yaskawa Electric

Investors seem more encouraged by the recovery in servo orders than troubled by the weak orders for robotics and severe decremental margins as Yaskawa approaches the end of the down-cycle.

My biggest concern going into the calendar fourth quarter earnings cycle is that investor expectations for a 2020 recovery are set too high and that company guidance this time around may not be enough to support valuations that are already above historical averages. If Yaskawa Electric’s (OTCPK:YASKY) (6506.T) are anything to go by, those worries may be overdone.

Yaskawa had a soft quarter, but investors not only shrugged it off but seemed to embrace evidence that the worst is over … even though management’s guidance leaves a very challenging bar in place for the fiscal fourth quarter. While I still like Yaskawa’s business quite a bit, and I think the company is well-placed to leverage growth in automation across a range of industries (particularly in China), the valuation seems to already reflect that.

A Soft Quarter, With Very High Decremental Margins

I’m not surprised that investors aren’t as concerned about Yaskawa’s weaker revenue and order results – those really weren’t too bad relative to expectations and there are signs of bottoming in the business. I am surprised, though, that investors weren’t bothered by the steep decremental margins seen across the business and particularly in the robotics business.

Revenue fell 13% year over year and more than 8% quarter over quarter, with weakness in both major business lines. Relative to expectations, this was about a 2% miss. Motion Control revenue fell more than 14% yoy, but the declines slowed to 3% on a sequential basis. Robotics revenue fell 18% yoy and 13% qoq. Systems Engineering rose about 6% in the quarter.

Gross margin fell 350bp in the quarter. Operating income dropped 61%, with a 540bp fall in margin, missing expectations by almost 40%. Profits in the Motion Control business fell 45%, with margin falling 520bp to under 10% (the first time below 10% in some time). Robotics profits plunged more than 80%, with 800bp margin contraction and operating margin of just over 2%.

Plenty Of Weakness Across The Board

Orders also came in below expectations, though there was a wider spread of estimates here and third-party services reported different numbers for the average of sell-side estimates. Orders declined 11% against what looked like expectations for a high single-digit decline, but the decline was just 2% on a sequential basis, and management did report not only stronger than expected December (month) orders but also some evidence of customer re-stocking.

I think most of the optimism and positive reaction is centered around the Motion Control business and servos in particular. Motion Control orders declined 8% yoy but were flat sequentially and servo orders did better – down 3% yoy and up 3% qoq with yoy growth in both China and the U.S. Management called out improving orders from the U.S. semiconductor industry and Chinese smartphone industry, as well as “stable” orders for inverters and drives in the U.S. oil/gas industry, which seems surprisingly positive given the weakening trends there. Overall inverter orders declined 14% yoy on global weakness in markets like HVAC, appliances, and general industrial, but the decline was a smaller 4% sequentially.

The Robotics business saw a 17% yoy decline (down 2% qoq), with the sharpest drop in the auto business (which makes up about half of the business). Results would have been even worse if not for generally positive trends in the Japanese auto business – given ABB’s (ABB) market exposure, weakness in auto capex investment within robotics is definitely something to watch for. On a regional basis, Chinese robotics orders were down 17% and Americas orders were down 27%. Yaskawa saw some signs of improvement in Chinese 3C robotics orders (used in smartphone assembly), but general industrial demand isn’t very healthy.

The read-throughs here seem pretty mixed to me. Improvement in U.S. semiconductor demand ought to be good news for companies like Rockwell (ROK) with more exposure to that market (as well as companies like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) which serve different parts of that market). Weak global general industrial demand is still troubling, though, as is the weak capex spending from auto OEM’s. I’ll be curious to see what that means not only for ABB, but companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) as well. Weak demand in HVAC doesn’t suggest a strong upcoming quarterly report for Ingersoll-Rand (IR), but improving servo demand in China and the U.S. should be broadly positive for a range of industrial companies leveraged to industrial automation (machine tools, electronics, drives, etc.), even though machine tool order numbers have been really poor lately.

The Outlook

I still expect Yaskawa to be a mid-single-digit grower on the top line over the long term, with high single-digit to double-digit growth when the recovery starts in earnest. Moreover, I like the company’s expanding offerings in servos, inverters, and robotics, including a new cobot for the food/bev industry.

What I don’t like is the extent to which the recovery is already priced into the shares. I realize that the stock market is a discounting mechanism, but expectations are already high and I’m frankly surprised that there wasn’t a more negative reaction to third quarter results (management’s confidence in maintaining full-year projections surely helped).

The Bottom Line

Like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) and several other companies in the Japanese automation space, the shares already trade well above long-term averages. While it’s not unusual for multiples to expand through cyclical downturns (since the denominator shrinks), this is different than past cycles and leaves me worried that too much of the recovery/expansion is already priced into the shares. With that, I’m staying on the sidelines, though this would be a good name to reconsider if there is a broader sell-off in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.