Devon Energy: Buybacks And Accelerating Free Cash Flow Supports Upside In 2020

This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) with a market cap of $9.9 billion is a leading E&P oil and gas company with onshore assets across North America. This is a stock that has been pressured in recent years given the challenging operating environment with lower energy prices and a previously high debt level. Favorably, the fundamentals have improved with rising output, consistent profitability, and an ongoing deleveraging. We are bullish on shares of DVN which we believe offers an attractive valuation with upside considering our positive outlook for oil prices. The company has conducted significant share repurchases over the past year which is set to continue for 2020 further supporting the investment profile.

Updated Full Year 2019 Guidance

Ahead of fiscal Q4 earnings release expected in mid-February, Devon Energy just released updated guidance, revising higher its full year targets. Oil production growth is expected in the 20% to 21% range, and an improvement of 550 basis points from the original guidance in early 2019. The company sees a lower expenses and financing costs as further supporting profitability. Free cash flow is also expected to accelerate through this year.

In December, the company announced the divestiture of its Barnett Shale assets for $770 million in a transaction expected to close in Q2 2020. This follows a series of asset sales in an effort to have a more streamlined operation. The cash influx is set to support a new $1 billion share repurchasing authorization through 2020. In fact, Devon has been very active with share buybacks, repurchasing $4.8 billion since Q1 2018 which has reduced the share count by 30%. From the press release:

Devon also announced today that its board of directors has authorized a new $1 billion share-repurchase program, bringing the total repurchase authorization to $6 billion. The new program expires on Dec. 31, 2020, and $800 million of the $1 billion authorization is conditioned upon the closing of the Barnett transaction. To date, Devon has repurchased 144 million shares, or nearly 30 percent of outstanding shares, at a total cost of $4.8 billion.

Our data shows DVN's buyback yield over the trailing twelve months currently at 25.5% is one of the highest across all S&P 500 Index (SPY) stocks. If the company were to repurchase the full $1 billion of the authorization in 2020, this would imply a forward buyback yield of 10%. Separately, the stock also pays a regular dividend that currently yields 1.4%.

Favorably, the share repurchases have been done in conjunction with ongoing debt reduction. Compared to net debt of $10.7 billion back in 2015, the company has deleveraged down to $2.6 billion in total debt as of Q3 2019 with a current leverage ratio based on net debt to EBITDAX at 1.0x. The company highlights how it has no debt maturities through 2025. We think the balance sheet position is overall a strength in this quality oil stock.

DVN 2020 Outlook

Looking ahead, one of the main themes to watch is an expectation for accelerating free cash flow. Excluding the sale of Barnett Shale, Devon expects to generate $675 million in free cash flow for 2020 at the current $60 per barrel price of WTI crude oil, which can remain positive down to a break-even of $48. The data here suggest every dollar change in the price of a barrel of oil drives a $55 million change in free flow. If oil can break out higher from the current range, the stock could see significant upside in our opinion.

For the year ahead, Devon sees output growth in the 'Todd Area' basin with over 30 new wells coming online this year. The Eagle Ford assets have been a significant driver of cash flow with strong ongoing production momentum. Devon notes how its oil asset portfolio is in the top tier in terms of productivity across industry majors.

While total operating revenues are set to be impacted by the ongoing asset divestitures, earnings growth is set to accelerate considering a consensus EPS estimate of $1.65 in 2020 from an estimate of $1.31 for the full year 2019. For 2021, EPS could also climb higher by 17% supported by ongoing focus on capital efficiency. The forward P/E implied by the 2021 EPS estimate is currently at 13.2x. Considering the company's 2020 free cash flow forecast based on $60 per barrel WTI crude, the forward price to free cash flow multiple is 14.6x for the year ahead, attractive in our opinion.

DVN Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

As the broader stock market has presented exceptional momentum in recent months, the implication here is for an improving outlook to economic conditions and global growth. It follows that rebounding global growth and trade activity should support commodity prices and demand for energy. For crude oil that has traded in a relatively tight range over the past six months, the next move is higher in our opinion.

In terms of downside risks for DVN, the potential for a cyclical downturn or deterioration to the macro outlook could pressure the price of oil and the stock lower. Investor monitoring points include production figures, financial margins, and free cash flow which will be a closely watched metric this year.

Verdict

We view DVN as a quality pick in the energy sector that has value on a relative basis and will benefit from upside in the price of oil. We rate shares of DVN as a buy, with a year ahead price target of $35 representing a 21x multiple on consensus 2020 EPS. Bullish trends including the solid balance sheet, expectation for accelerating free cash flow, and ongoing buybacks support our outlook.

