Apellis Pharmaceuticals Phase 3 Success, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) reported positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PEGASUS, evaluating pegcetacoplan (APL-2) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The trial pitted the drug directly against Alexion's Soliris and offered positive results. As per the results of the trial, Apellis is now in a position to take on Alexion, subject to regulatory approvals.

The phase 3 involved 80 PNH patients who suffered from anemia despite being on Soliris. The patients were then randomized and either received Soliris or the Apellis inhibitor. After 16 weeks, patients on pegcetacoplan showed an increase in hemoglobin levels by 3.8 g/dL, thus meeting the primary endpoint of the trial.

The trial also met multiple secondary endpoints including 85 percent of patients on the drug remaining transfusion free at week 16 vis-à-vis 15 percent of the patients on Soliris giving similar results. Overall, the market consensus is that the drug either met or exceeded expectations on different fronts.

However, there are certain points that need to be kept in mind while trying to forecast the future course of action for the firm. First off, the road ahead is not clearly defined for Apellis. The company has not provided a road map for obtaining regulatory approvals, required for launching the drug in the market. A statement issued by the company said that as per the FDA, hemoglobin stabilization in combination with a change in transfusion dependence represents accepted clinical benefit for the purpose of granting approval.

Patients included in the trial began treatment with an average hemoglobin baseline of 8.7 g/dL. This showed that even reaching the average increase provided by the drug was enough to ward off anemia. The condition is defined as hemoglobin levels less than 12 g/dL in women and 13.5 g/dL in men.

Further, the drug use resulted in higher incidences of discontinuation, diarrhea, and injection site reaction rates. Pegcetacoplan also failed to provide non-inferior performance on lactate dehydrogenase in comparison to Soliris. However, market experts seem bullish regarding the robustness of the results provided by the trial. In the case of this drug, the impact on transfusion dependence has been deemed to be significant.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria is a rare blood disease leading to hemolysis or the breakdown of red blood cells. This condition further causes anemia and other issues due to the lack of hemoglobin needed for transporting oxygen throughout the body.

The markets expect that the company is in for almost certain approval for its drug, after showing demonstrable efficacy. Its rival drug Soliris clocked $2.93 billion in global revenue during the first nine months of 2019. With this volume, Apellis can look forward to having a lucrative market for Pegcetacoplan. However, it needs to be noticed that Soliris is approved for treating four different conditions, which may have resulted in a much bigger market.

Additionally, Pegcetacoplan may have to compete against Ultomiris, which is another option available to people suffering from PND. Ultomiris needs to be dosed only once during a four to eight weeks period, while Pegcetacoplan needs to be taken twice a week. Due to this factor, the former may be favored by patients who do not require blood transfusions while the latter may be preferred by patients suffering from a more serious form of the ailment.

Apellis stock has grown over 250 percent in the past 12 months and the positive results provided a solid fillip. The stock may receive further positive push as the company proceeds to provide updates about the drug approval plan. However, keeping in view of the recent spike, the investors may need to wait for some meaningful pushback in the price.

DBV Technologies Provides Positive Phase 3 Updates

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) reported the results of its open-label extension study of Phase 3 clinical trial PEPITES. The study was set to evaluate Viaskin Peanut for treating children between the age of 4 and 11 years suffering from peanut allergies. It showed that 75.9 percent of treated children increased their eliciting dose from baseline, while 51/8 percent of the children reached an ED of at least 1,000 mg of peanut protein. The increase in eliciting dose lowers the risk of reaction to accidental peanut exposure. The study is expected to be completed in February 2020.

Dr. David Fleischer, Principal Investigator of PEPITES and PEOPLE said:

These new long-term data support the overall clinical benefit of Viaskin Peanut that we've observed to date in Phase II and III clinical trials. We are particularly pleased to see that approximately three out of four patients showed an increase in their eliciting dose over three years..."

Top-line results from PEOPLE hold up the long-term tolerability and clinical benefit of Viaskin Peanut. It also demonstrated desensitization over 36 months of treatment.

The most common adverse events during PEOPLE were mild to moderate skin reactions localized to the administration site. Further, no epinephrine use was deemed related to treatment participants who achieved an ED ≥ 1,000 mg at Month 36 were qualified to carry on the study for two extra months without treatment while maintaining a peanut-free diet. 77.8% of the children completing the oral food challenge at Month 38 retained their desensitization with an ED ≥ 1,000 mg.

Mylan Announces Limited Product Recall

Mylan (MYL) stock dipped as the company announced a voluntary nationwide limited recall of Nizatidine capsules. The recall will include three lots of Nizatidine Capsules USP in both the 150mg and 300mg strengths. The company said that it has not received any information of adverse events related to the concerned lots to-date. The recall has been initiated due to the detection of trace amounts of an impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) contained in the API Nizatidine, USP. The ingredient was manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited.

Nizatidine is used as the short-term treatment of active duodenal ulcers and active benign gastric ulcers. Additionally, it is used as the treatment of endoscopically diagnosed esophagitis and associated heartburn due to gastroesophageal reflux disease and as maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer.

Mylan reported that the affected lots were distributed to wholesalers, mail-order pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and a drug distributor between June 2017 and August 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.