Ploutos Positions For 2020: Growing Less Constructive On U.S. Equities

Fiscal and monetary policy are likely to remain supportive, but they are not going to be materially more supportive after the expansions in 2019.

While it is difficult to forecast returns from time A to time B, the expectation is for lackluster economic and earnings growth to deliver sub-trend equity returns.

As part of the year-end "Positioning" series, Seeking Alpha editors conducted a Q&A session with long-time contributor Ploutos.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance over the course of 2020?

When I wrote a similar piece at the end of 2019, the subtitle was “Growing More Constructive on Global Equities”. That piece was written the week of Christmas, during a pretty dark period for global stocks that had featured a sharp drawdown. Just over a year later, U.S. equities are more than 30% higher. The Fed has delivered on what they hope is a “mid-cycle easing” that can extend the record-long economic expansion. Risky assets and risk-free assets have both done very well. It is safe to say that I am less constructive on U.S. equities, and expect returns to be sub-trend moving forward.

If you think about the U.S. economy, gross domestic product is often measured using the expenditure approach. It is the sum of consumer spending, business investment, government spending, and net trade.

Consumer spending, which makes up nearly 70% of the economy, has been powered by unemployment near 50 year lows, a moderate uptick in labor force participation, and more recently some modest wage gains. With unemployment near generational lows, predicting a re-acceleration of consumer spending seems difficult to forecast.

The same can be said of government spending, which makes up a high teens percentage of the economy. More than ten years into the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, the Federal government is likely to have a $1 trillion dollar budget deficit next year once again, after posting the largest deficit as a percentage of GDP since 2012 this past year. While we will not see a curtailment of spending in an election year, it is difficult to see government spending expand much further.

Business investment, which also makes up a mid-teens percentage of the economy, has been waylaid by the uncertainty imposed by shifting trade tensions and tariff talk. Planning large-scale capital expenditures that last for decades is challenging when policy prescriptions are shifting by the month. Business investment could have some upside given falling financing costs, but management teams have skirted the planning uncertainty by returning cash to shareholders instead.

The plug figure for aggregate demand is net trade. While the U.S. has tried to use its economic heft and targeted policy to re-direct trade flows, the stronger dollar has kept net trade a negative 3-4% of GDP. On a global scale, both imports and exports in the U.S. are small as a percentage of GDP – a benefit of a unique abundance of natural resources and a highly diversified domestic economy. Net trade is unlikely to have a large scale impact on GDP growth in 2020.

Putting all of those pieces together, it is difficult to qualitatively picture a strong acceleration in economic growth. While many are predicting a modest uptick in growth after the slowdown in 2019, it is difficult for me to picture whether it comes from a strengthening consumer, more deficit spending, or an unexpected uptick in business investment. My expectation is that upside economic growth will fail to materialize like much of the sluggish post-recession expansion. Upside economic growth has been like the "Free Beer Tomorrow" sign in your local tavern - always on the horizon, but never occurring. Economic growth will be positive, and the U.S. will avoid a technical recession, but growth will once again underwhelm.

Earnings growth, which is in part levered to economic growth, will also underwhelm. In the 2010s, we saw the strongest decade of earnings growth on record at just over 10%. In a long and winding answer, “earnings growth” will be the key driver of stock market performance and I expect a number closer to 5-6% for the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2020. I do not expect multiple expansion to be a driver of stock market gains with multiples already above historical averages and expectations for sub-trend growth. A dividend of 2%, earnings growth of 5-6%, and limited expected uplift from multiple expansion paints a high single-digit return year for the market.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

I believe that some of 2020’s returns in the U.S. market were pulled forward into a very strong 2019, and that equity returns are positive in the coming year, but sub-trend. In an ultra-low return world, high single digit returns might not look too bad, compared to middling expected returns for risk-free rates and tight credit spreads in investment grade and high yield bonds. Buoyed by market momentum, I expect the first half of 2020 to be stronger than the back half, but ultimately for it to be a sub-trend year. I do expect equity market gains to be slightly higher in the rest of the developed world driven by lower starting valuations. There is growing heterogeneity in emerging markets, but given lower valuations and less upside for the dollar, emerging markets are likely to also outperform on balance.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

It is difficult to pick an issue other than the U.S. election. With a continued economic expansion, and with household wealth at record highs, it should be hard to unseat the incumbent. This President is uniquely popular within his base, and uniquely unpopular given the strength of the economy outside of it. Markets will respond negatively to the potential of a left-of-center candidate winning the nomination, and coalescing towards a competitive threat in the election. A more centrist technocrat like Bloomberg might be solid for markets, but he has a long way to go to make up ground with the front-runners.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

I try to stay politically agnostic when managing money. Ultimately, I believe the success of the U.S. is driven by the collective decisions of millions of Americans everyday, and less driven by the individual helming of the Executive branch. Our polarized political system has led the last two presidents to operate increasingly through executive action, strengthening the office. Just a decade ago, it would have been difficult to fathom the President re-writing global trade deals and the global social and economic compact that the U.S. painstakingly constructed in the post-war era. In 2019, it was the dominant market theme. The Presidential role is more important to our economy today than in recent decades. The two dominant political parties have leading candidates with antithetical views on how to steward the economy. The looming U.S. elections create uncertainty, which will negatively impact investor sentiment episodically over the next year.

What do you expect out of the yield curve in 2020, and what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

The year 2020 may end up feeling a little like 1999. In 1998, the yield curve briefly inverted after the Russian default and the LTCM collapse. An accommodative Fed swooped in with three 25bp rate cuts to support the economy, which re-accelerated. The yield curve re-steepened. Equity markets had another 18 months of strong gains before topping out in March of 2000.

The yield curve inverted in late 2018 and remained inverted for much of 2019. After a dovish "mid-cycle pivot" of three 25bp rate cuts, the market hopes for continued gains in 2020 that echo the rebound more than two decades prior. While gains in 1998 and 1999 for the S&P 500 were strong (+28% and +21% respectively) they ultimately gave way to three consecutive years of negative returns as the tech bubble deflated from 2000-2002. I expect the yield curve to modestly re-steepen, for equities to have solid, but unspectacular returns, and for us to look back at this timeframe historically as a late cycle period extended by a mid-cycle policy easing.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

Whenever I write a piece that is modestly bearish, readers comment asking why I am long equities. I will be long U.S. equities every day for the rest of my life. Stocks in the U.S. are a long-term winner, and I have a long-term strategic perspective. As time horizons expand, I am ever more confident that U.S. stocks will make me wealthier. I want my wealth to outlive me through my children and charitable endeavors. For me, it is not whether I am long, but how long. Given my expectation for subnormal returns coming into this year, I am slowly de-levering my portfolio to create additional dry powder for the future. I am strategically long, but tactically the extent of that long can ebb and flow. As I wrote in late 2018, I re-levered to take advantage of the market weakness late in the year. With strong equity market returns that was obviously to strong effect. Now is more a time to let savings, dividends, and other investment income de-lever the portfolio to plan for opportunities in a market that I expect to offer epsiodic drawdowns and rising volatility.

What ‘surprise’ do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

Inflation would the surprise. This is coming from someone who has long espoused rate-sensitive low volatility stocks, and has at times gleaned outsized gains from long duration fixed income instruments during this low rate decade. To be clear, rising inflation is not at all my base case. Given higher wage gains, inflationary impacts of tariffs, the potential for geopolitically-driven oil price gains, closed borders and decelerating population growth, inflation could rear its head. Inflationary expectations have been subdued by a decade of low inflation driven in part by the disinflationary impacts of technology diffusion. Inflation is hard to get back in the bottle if it gets out, and it could be bad for both stocks and bonds given high equity multiples and low nominal yields on fixed income instruments. I do not expect this to be a 2020 issue, but it feels like a neglected risk - a painful surprise indeed.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

I expect that the Federal Reserve will largely be on hold over the course of this year absent some exogenous shock. While rates could rise modestly on the year, and there is the potential tail risk of an inflationary surprise, I still think the next move in Fed policy is down and not up. Given the risk of the politicization of the Fed in an election year, I think unchanged rates is certainly the base case.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

The current trade proposal receives too much attention. I stayed off my trade soap box this year, unlike last year, but trade issues between the world's largest two economies remain unsolved. There are structural fissures between these two economies that are not going to be papered over by promises or soybeans. The market saw a relief rally from the trade deal being signed, and a de-escalation of trade tensions. They will resurface. In a similar vein, (I very much hope) Iran will be less of an issue as the year unfolds. An Iranian conflict has long been a difficult to price black swan. There will be episodic tensions between disparate groups in that part of the world, much as there has been for thousands of years. An expanded military conflict is very unlikely, and absent that scope of conflict, the impact on the earnings and multiples of U.S. stocks will remain small.

It was a great ride in 2019. History suggests it will not be as enjoyable in 2020 as returns normalize and volatility increases in the back half of the year.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.