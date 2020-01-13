The Current Interest Rate Environment Leaves Retirees With Tough Choices

I believe that annuities over the next 5 to 10 years will be the go-to product and that negative connotations are overblown.

We prefer to use the same strategy that the wealthy use: A cash flow focused investment plan. Cash flow is king.

The 60/40 portfolio is likely to produce much lower returns in the coming decades. Retirees and accumulators should be cognizant of that realization and factor it in to their plans.

The investing environment is markedly different than prior decades and investors need to be adapting to it by changing the way they think.

I think I hear it daily: "I have a bunch of cash. Should I invest it now or wait for correction/recession? My concern is that I invest it and then another 2008 hits." This is common and most investors still have the overhang of the financial crisis fresh on their minds. This is why the financial media calls this the most hated bull market in history.

Up until 2008, investors could simply invest their money in a traditional asset allocation of 60% stocks/40% bonds and generate a significant and steady return of over 7% per year. Additionally, the bonds were negatively correlated with the stocks, meaning that most of the time, when stocks were up, bonds were down, and vice versa. The bonds acted as a stabilizer reducing overall volatility.

Today, bonds earn very little and stocks are very expensive. This is why investors continue to hoard cash not knowing what to do. I call this the "rock and a hard place" environment. The decision to allocate more to stocks here because the yields on bonds are far too low to make your retirement work just means you are taking on excessive risk.

So what's the strategy? The end result is that for most investors, the traditional 60/40 portfolio doesn't work any more for them. Morgan Stanley recently produced a paper where they said the 60/40 would produce total returns of 4.1% per year during the next 10 years.

The distribution strategy then becomes vitally important!

But selecting the most appropriate one is difficult and based on a host of factors.

There are many different strategies to use. Here's a compilation of some of the most popular one's from Blackrock with a basic description of the retirement distribution strategy:

A good retirement income distribution strategy is a plan that answers the questions:

What's a safe amount of money we can withdraw from our portfolio with little risk of running out of money? How should my investment portfolio be allocated in retirement? What amount of risk am I comfortable taking and what level of portfolio risk am I able to take? What guardrails do I need to set up so that I’m not withdrawing too much?

Check out the above slide again and make sure it's ingrained into your brain. The difference between even a decade ago (let alone four decades ago) and today is immense. If you are simply doing the same thing you were doing in 1990, 2000 or even 2007 as you are today, then you may not meet your retirement objectives.

Liability Driven Investing | It's All About Cash Flow!

Our preferred solution to the problem is generating enough income from your bonds to offset all or most of your portfolio spending needs. That's the income needed from your portfolio after you account for non-portfolio sources of income (like Social Security and pensions).

If you divide that number into your total liquid asset base, and that number is less than 4%, than a LDI approach could work. That doesn't mean you are going to yield 4% but that the total portfolio earns 4%. In some cases, you have to greatly reduce your equity allocation in order to have enough in bonds to generate the income necessary without venturing into the lowest rungs of credit quality.

The LDI approach is largely a fixed income one. It tends to better match assets (through income) with liabilities (mostly spending needs). Pension funds then match duration and risk profile to the present value of those liabilities in order to reduce risk further because of timing mismatches. In addition, future inflation can eventually erode purchasing power, the offsetting of which is the primary responsibility for the long-term compounders.

In fact, a recent Barron's article

But Morgan Stanley expects the opposite for the next 10 years, as it sees valuations and returns reverting to their means. Translated, today’s high stock prices point to low future equity returns. Low bond yields necessarily mean lesser fixed-income returns. Moreover, taking on bigger risks also isn’t likely to pay off in bigger returns, the investment firm adds. “We estimate the average 60%/40% stock/bond portfolio will return only 4% to 5%, roughly half that of the past decade,” writes Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, in a client note. Given that limited upside for a diversified portfolio, limiting losses would be paramount. Unfortunately, the 2018 experience shows that bonds don’t always offset equity declines. That’s because it doesn’t take much of a rise in yields to produce bond-price declines that translate to negative total returns.

Retirees want income, plain and simple. And they want it to increase with inflation. From a high-level perspective, this is fairly straightforward strategy. From a practical and implementation perspective, it can be difficult to accomplish. This is why we use a levered bond portfolio in the Core Income Portfolio. The 8% yield should produce more than enough income allowing the reinvestment of some of the yield to add to your aggregate share totals, increasing the forward payouts.

Cash flow is king. This is how the wealthy manage their money: During retirement, replacing the paycheck through a cash flow system.

Real estate investors - those that own and rent out a lot of property - love this kind of system. They tout how they generate a constant flow of rental income and don't really care about the fluctuations in the price of the house. That is because they are not selling small pieces of the house each month/year to live on. They live solely on the cash flow!

The same should be the case for retirement investors. You cannot rely on capital gains but can largely rely on income cash flows. The closed-end fund ("CEF") is a great security structure to use for this type of investing.

Why We Use CEFs?

Inefficient marketplace Ability to hold less liquid bonds No cash flow problem

CEFs are one of the last bastions of inefficiency in the markets. They are exchange traded which gives you daily liquidity but without the "cash flow problem" inherent in open-end mutual funds ("OEFs") or exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). A CEF will not allow you to double your money overnight. Instead, our goal is to significantly improve upon fixed income returns without adding too much in the way of risk.

Most of the bond funds pay monthly cash distributions which are perfect for paycheck replacement. The additional benefit over the majority of OEFs and ETFs is that CEFs pay consistent cash flows. That allows for the planning of a certain amount of income production on a monthly basis.

Since CEFs trade away from NAV, and are less liquid than most ETFs and individual stocks, they can make irrational moves. The discounts sometimes produced look like risk but are in reality an opportunity (more on this below).

CEFs are not an asset class but a "wrapper" that houses an asset class or multiple asset classes. Most investors, even the more sophisticated, don't have the extensive knowledge to build an individual bond portfolio to compliment their dividend stock positions. The CEF wrapper allows the do-it-yourself investor to buy "pools" of bonds while trading and creating capital gains through the purchase at wide discounts.

The largest reason we use CEFs is the cash flow problem (What Is The Cash Flow Problem For Open-End Mutual Funds?)

The problem stems from the ability of investors to purchase or redeem shares of an OEF at any point before 4:00pm EST. The portfolio manager of that mutual fund needs to contend with daily cash flows into and out of their fund. A former portfolio manager friend of mine who ran a larger high-yield bond mutual fund used to say that investors would pull money every day the market was down and add money on up days, without fail. All those inflows and outflows create a performance drag on the fund.

This problem does not exist in a CEF. By definition, the fund is closed meaning no new cash is accepted. This is especially beneficial today as interest rates have plummeted.

You also gain access to institutional borrowing expenses allowing the fund to lever up to generate higher yields.

Concluding Thoughts

If you (or worse yet, your advisor) are managing your portfolio the same way you were 15-plus years ago, then you are likely either going to underperform over the next decade or taking excessive risks. Generating a strong cash flow plan for retirement - or in the lead up to retirement is key for navigating the current risky environment.

How do we do it?

We like closed-end funds and believe that in the years to come that they will gain prominence in the investing world. The higher yields help offset the lower interest rate environment, albeit at a higher risk to the investor. Still, one can combine that higher risk by lowering their equity exposure to wash out the volatility. This helps us with our cash flow investment strategy to generate paycheck-like income.

Additionally, annuities are likely to also gain prominence. They've received negative connotations in the press largely because of some bad players and misunderstandings. The market is becoming more competitive and bad sales practices are increasingly being squashed out of the industry. Still, you have to be careful but that's no different than the mutual fund sector, insurance sector, or banking sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.