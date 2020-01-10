CFBank: Just Getting Revved Up

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alexander DeCamp as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

I enjoy community banks for several reasons: One can research them quickly, their business model is straightforward, they are investments where bigger money doesn’t tread, and they have provided outsized returns. Let me introduce you to Central Federal Corporation, the holding company of CFBank (NASDAQ: CFBK), which is headquartered in suburban Columbus, Ohio. Over the last several years, the bank has essentially started over after a tumultuous ride. There was all kinds of ugliness going on in the years following the Financial Crisis, like Cease and Desist orders, egregious NPL percentages, and eye-popping negative EPS. (The bank is well-covered through mid-2016 here and here.) Since a few recapitalization events and under the leadership of their CEO, Timothy T. O’Dell, the bank has found its footing and returned to profitability. What initially attracted me to CFBank was a combination of rapidly growing ROA and ROE, and earnings, and a cheap valuation. The risk-reward for CFBank is very favorable toward downside safety, as measured against peer comps, while providing serious upside potential if the bank can continue to execute and accomplish its stated goals. With a near-term goal of attaining $1 Billion in asset deposits, CFBank has been executing in such a way as to indicate the bank will likely get there. In the words of Mr. O’Dell from the latest 10-K and elsewhere, CFBank is “just getting revved up.”

Overview

CFBank has seven branches located throughout Ohio, notably in the Columbus, Akron, Cincinnati, and Cleveland metro areas. As of the quarter ended September 30th, 2019, the bank had about $688 million in deposits. The branches are an interesting mix for a community bank, as four of the branches have only $146 million of the total deposits. Two of these smaller branches are in the Cincinnati area, so there is a growth runway there not present in more rural areas. Conversely, two branches in Columbiana county are stuck in ‘Pennsylvania purgatory’ as they are tiny branches in economic backwaters. The bank generated ROA of 1.41% and ROE of 20.12% in the recent quarter. The bank’s loan book is a fairly diversified, with commercial loans accounting for about 24% of loans. Bank management is not using Gleasonian-style tactics to achieve growth via commercial lending, which is arguably the most-recession acute risk in a loan portfolio. The real story of CFBank’s growth is via non-interest income, realized through residential mortgage originations. Net gains on sales of loans for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018 respectively was $6.935 million and $1.268 million. Interest income was up 21% over the first nine months of 2019, demonstrating the bank is not entirely reliant on mortgage originations driving profitability. The bank’s interest income is trending positive despite NIM contraction of several bps the last few quarters. This is being accomplished via low cost of deposits and growth in the volume of assets.

I’m usually a fan of non-interest income generated by banks, as this reduces the impact of the interest rate sensitive part of a bank’s earnings. In the case of CFBank, the non-interest income is among the largest percentage contributor to earnings I have ever seen in a community bank. For the nine months ending September 30th, 2019, non-interest income was 32.5% of all income for the period. The potential risk here is the residential mortgage lending business ‘race-to-the-bottom’ for commoditized residential loans. The economic surplus being generated in traditional residential lending practices is going to reduce profits to economic zero and preclude only those performing lowest cost services (i.e. scale) from participating in the residential lending business. The other uglier side of this trend is the temptation to take on subprime customers for continued profitability. I’m not about to embark on a macro quest to determine when we’ve reached peak commoditized residential mortgage lending, or at what point the subprime problem may rear its head again. If interest rates rise, the bank’s opportunity to profit from refinancing mortgage loans diminishes as well. The takeaway is CFBank may be subject to a different tail risk than banks with more traditional capital allocation models. Perhaps this is a reason the bank is cheap right now.

The bank has been shortening the duration of their debt portfolio, which may partially account for why their NIM has recently decreased several bps. About 45% of their debt securities matured beyond one year in the quarter ending September 30, 2019, versus 65% with maturities beyond one year in the quarter ended December 31, 2018. In a flattening yield curve environment, this is a good move by bank management. While the bank’s securities portfolio is not necessarily going to move their profit needle very much, I wanted to highlight that management is paying attention to detail in a lot of areas.

Insider Ownership

CFBank has significant insider ownership. This is a desirable trait when selecting an investment, as C-Suite and Board decision-making is going to be aligned with the best interest of shareholders. Insiders own about 18% of shares, which is broken out below:

Insider Position Shares Owned Timothy O'Dell CEO 204,481 John Helmsdoerfer CFO 30,829 Robert Hoeweler Chairman 42,007 David Royer Director 11,350 Thomas Ash Director 23,519 James Frauenberg Director 171,740 Robert Milbourne Director 28,514 Edward Cochran Director 303,529 Source: SEC Forms 4: 12/18/2019

Castle Creek’s Ownership

In October 2019, CFBank completed a $25 million private placement. The major participant in this private placement was Castle Creek Capital. A description from Castle Creek’s website:

Castle Creek is an alternative asset management firm focused on the community banking industry. Located in Rancho Santa Fe, California, the firm has been a leading investor in community banking since its inception in 1990, having raised and managed seven private equity funds and multiple special situations funds. We have more than 100 combined years of industry experience—five decades operating banks and another five investing in them—which allows us to bring a unique perspective to our portfolio companies. Our aim is to provide long-term capital to high-quality community banking institutions as they pursue growth or acquisitions, or as part of a recapitalization or refinancing. Strong management and a shared strategic focus are at the core of our investment thesis. Our collaborative approach—supporting a strong core management team and board of directors, balancing risk and profitability, building market share through organic growth and acquisitions, and driving value creation—has proven successful. Over the past quarter of a century, Castle Creek’s extensive industry experience and track record in support of change have been important elements in improving the financial performance and investor returns of its portfolio banks.

Castle Creek purchased 531,299 common shares (9.9% of the bank) with an additional purchase of 12,337 Series C preferred shares to be converted at a later undetermined date. Each Series C share will be converted to 100 shares of common stock. Castle Creek’s capital is just what Board Chairman Hoeweler and other insiders are interested in: “Among our near-term objectives is to surpass the $1 billion in assets threshold. We have the Management Team, and organizational infrastructure in place to effectively run a much larger banking institution. Subject to the closing of the private placement that was announced today, we expect the additional capital will assist in opening up the entire playbook to us.” (SEC 8-K, Oct. 28, 2019). Another important outcome from Castle Creek’s equity is their placement of new CFBank board member John T. Pietrzak. While Castle Creek has not publicly commented on their role in CFBank’s future, the bank is part of their Fund VII, which was launched in 2018. Castle Creek’s previous funds realized several M&A events, so perhaps taking a board seat is a catalyst for future M&A activity involving CFBank.

Minor Issues

Its not all roses and buckeyes around CFBank, as I have a few quibbles. First, shareholders may be subject to VC-type behaviors by continued private placements of equity. Buying equity on their terms as a private placement provides a price advantage in which smaller investors are not able to participate. While private placement may slightly annoy me as a shareholder (perhaps I should be considered a slow-lane capital participant), at least bank management is aligned with all shareholders because of their outsized ownership. As long as these private placement events provide wise use of capital, I’m okay to ride along with larger-scale actors. Second, adding outsiders to the decision-making process may create agency problems which would not have existed if growth had been funded internally. As I’m not sure what was discussed with management during the Castle Creek deal, we can give all parties the benefit of the doubt for now. Finally, I’m usually only a fan of ESOP programs when companies buy back shares in amounts equal to the ESOP dilutive effect. CFBank is issuing equity to employees yet not buying back shares to offset this dilutive effect. Overall, these are mere quibbles and don’t have a material impact on the investment thesis.

Valuation

Perhaps the main reason CFBank is a worthy investment is the risk-reward trends toward a limited downside. CFBank earned $1.52 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2019, on pace to earn about $2.00 for a full 12 months. The uncertainty of the capital infusion from Castle Creek’s private placement should warrant a discount, but given the bank’s solid management and healthy ROE, this money should be put to good use going forward. This uncertainty might be worth a turn or two lower, but $2.00 earnings at 8X this provides a share price of $16.00. A reasonable 10X valuation (in line with peers) is $20.00. Even if earnings were to decline to $1.20 per year, at a 10X multiple this is $12.00 per share. With the latest book value of $12.00 per share, a bank with growing earnings like CFBank should not usually trade below book. An additional further floor to the downside is private placement paid $12.00 for shares a few months ago. With the catalysts of earnings growth, book value, and potential future private placements, I do not see downside much below $12.00. This means downside risk is about 15% from the current share price. More likely, CFBank should trade between $18-20 over the next twelve months, roughly 30-40% upside.

Overall, Just Getting Revved Up: the CFBank Story, is probably not going to thrill fans of the classic horror story Penn Square Drills for Treasure, but it will be more exciting than Driving Mr. Sinnott. An interesting growth story with a reasonable risk-reward profile makes CFBank a worthy investment at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFBK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.