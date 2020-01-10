Lots Of Waffling At Record Highs

Its Up, But It May Come Down

We have not heard so much waffling (indecisiveness) among market prognosticators for as long as we can remember. As U.S. equities continue to do what few could have imagined, with markets truly in uncharted territory, bulls and bears have to reinvent their arguments, and forecasts, for the future path of the U.S. equity market.

Below are the S&P 500 year-end forecasts for 2020 from the high-profile market strategists. Our first observation is that six strategists have already seen their 2020 year-end forecast exceeded in the first 8 days of trading in 2020. Moreover, half the strategists on this list will soon have their year-end forecast below the current level of the S&P 500 when the index passes 3,300. However having a mix of bull and bears is healthy for the market.

But are the bears really bearish? We have had the opportunity to read newsletters and/or see many of these strategists on CNBC or Bloomberg. Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley is representative of most strategists who have gotten caught off-guard by the market melt-up. He has added a “bear case” and a “bull case” (2,700 and 3,400 on the index, respectively) to cover his base case of 3,000. Wilson has also (like others) added the caveat that 2020 will likely be “front-loaded” in that S&P 500 gains will come in the first half. Wilson even expects the S&P 500 to hit 3,500 in the first half of this year (before sinking back towards his target). So whatever happens, he’ll be right, we guess. If the market tops out here and falls, his bearish forecast will be right. If the market rallies further before falling, he’ll also be correct.

At the bottom of the list, Francois Trahan quickly conceded a few days into 2020. He has increased his 2020 year-end forecast to 3,250. It's not comfortable, nor good for business, being bearish on U.S. equities. Still not bullish, we’d expect Trahan to raise again his forecast once the S&P 500 hits 3,500. It's not easy forecasting the unpredictable.

In general, strategists are bullish “long term” (the industry requires this) but have been waffling (hedging their bets) in so many ways. First, there are constant upward revisions to their 2020 forecasts, as the S&P 500 rises. Then strategists are prone to adding various caveats that would cover their bullish forecasts whenever the inevitable hits:

“the gains this year will be front-loaded”

“if trade tensions ease”

“provided that Donald Trump wins the election”

Our bet is that all of these strategists will be wrong. From this point in the market, we see two high probability outcomes. First, the S&P 500 blows everyone out of the water by gaining over +20% in 2020. Talk will be of whether or not the S&P 500 can reach 4,000 by year-end. The bulls will continue to cite over and over the perceived Fed backstop, the positive sloping yield curve, more clarity on trade and a positive result from the U.S. election as support for U.S. equities in year-end 2020.

The other possibility is that trade tensions and the election are irrelevant, but some black swan event lets the air out of the U.S. equity bubble. All the strategists will be wrong on the direction of equities in 2020, as the S&P 500 finishes below the most bearish forecast.

Bottom line, the market never does what everyone expects, especially when everyone expects it. Historically after a blow-out year, like seen in 2019, U.S. equities post modest, single-digit gains in the subsequent year. However in this market, meriting all superlatives, we’d be surprised to see a garden-variety performance in 2020. Investors should not expect quiet, modest equity returns this year. As to the surprise, we leave this to each reader's imagination.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.