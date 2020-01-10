CV Sciences: What Went Wrong?

Less than one year ago CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) was trading at $6.25. The company, like Charlotte's Webb and Elixinol, the other companies in its space, were riding high on elevated valuations as investors clambered over themselves to enter the space. Today CV Sciences trades at $1 dollar per share, down more than 84% from its 2019 peak.

Data by YCharts

The realisation of this most brutal reality for CVSI longs raises questions. Indeed, at the time of its 2019 peak, the broader cannabis space was overvalued, but CBD companies, trading on unofficial US stock market exchanges were significantly lesser valued than their Canadian peers on a comparative basis.

Even more damning, CVSI was a profitable firm that also held a positive free cash flow profile. Against this backdrop, and in spite of the drama that arose from the troubled past of its founder and ex-CEO Micahel Mona, the price of $6.25 12 months ago would even have been attractive to value investors. So this collapse has definitely come as a shock. What went wrong? And can it go right again?

Data by YCharts

The Q3 2019 Earnings Debacle

While the decline in CVSI's stock price was already well underway before the Q3 2019 earnings, the outcome of the Q3 results confirmed the fears many selling shareholders would have had. One of the sheer scale of new competition in an industry many expect to be commoditized. The other, on the efficacy of the company's pharmaceuticals division.

The Q3 results saw revenue declines across key fundamental metrics including gross margin and QoQ revenue growth. This revenue decline during the third quarter was especially alarming as it was against the backdrop of an increasing number of retail locations stocking the company's PlusCBD products. This momentum with gaining more shelf space across the US was subject to multiple PR Newswires. For example, on October 17, 2019, the company updated the market on its expanded distribution partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe. The newswire further stated that its PlusCBD Oil products were now available at more than 5,500 retail locations throughout the U.S.

So how did a company that more than doubled the year-over-year figure for the number of retail locations its products are available in experience a 25% quarter-over-quarter fall in revenue?

During the earnings call for the same quarter, the "flooding" of the product space by "1,000 new brands", with many giving their products away to obtain shelf space, was given as the most salient reason for the revenue decline. CBD exploded in popularity very quickly, and as a result, there has been a surge in capital and entrepreneurs entering the space. In the short to medium term, this will likely depress revenues, but longer-term, with more stringent federal regulations and more brand awareness, the market should revert to supporting a few dominant big players.

A larger than average number of lawsuits against the company also contributed to its stock price collapse. These arose from the U.S. Patent Trademark Office rejecting the company's patent application for CVSI-007 and a failure by CVSI to disclose the rejection to shareholders. CVSI misleadingly continued to promote 007 as being "patent-pending," "proprietary," and "patent-protectable." Fundamentally, this unnecessary actions from management led to a significant loss of trust, made the company subject to attack from infamous bears, and contributed nothing to the company's top line.

Can It Go Right Again?

CV Sciences now needs to move to focus almost exclusively on their consumer CBD brand. With better branding, better marketing, and expansion to international markets. The name CV Sciences also has to be replaced as the pharmaceuticals division should be divested in its entirety. If the revenue decline is reversed, the longer-term valuation of the security will begin to reflect the significant market size potential of CBD.

Fundamentally, getting its branding right will be key for CV Sciences to secure consumer loyalty as the market matures. Charlotte's Webb has this factor under its belt, the same simply cannot be said for CV Sciences. The sale of the company and partnerships with larger name consumer goods companies should also be explored. The last 12 months were torrid for CVSI longs, the next 12 months could go right again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVSI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.