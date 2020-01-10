iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Down 4 Months In A Row

This move is being led by German Treasury Yields, with the 10-Year German Treasury Yield now trading above its 200-day moving average.

Introduction:

About a week ago, I was finishing up an extensive year-end review and research piece for members of The Contrarian, which was 53 pages when I put it into PDF format, and price action in the bond market, specifically, price action in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), and price action in the German bond market caught my eye among the 34 barometers I was ranking, on a relative and absolute basis.

This private research piece was titled, "December 2019 & 2019 Year End Observations" (members of The Contrarian can click through to read), and in this piece, cumulatively, there is clear evidence that a long-awaited historic capital rotation has begun, though admittedly, there have been false starts before, including calendar 2016, which is in my top five performance years over the past 25 years of actively investing.

Personally, I believe this capital rotation will be greater in scope, and greater in magnitude, than the capital rotation that we saw transpire from 2000-2007, following the last period of significant growth outperformance from 1990-1999, that has been superseded by this period of growth outperformance from 2008-2019, inclusive of 2008.

Building on this narrative, the long-end of the bond market is quietly rolling over, and not many market participants are paying attention yet, but they soon will.

Wrapping up the introduction, on November 9, 2019, I wrote a public piece on this topic on Seeking Alpha, titled, "Quietly, Bond Yields Are Surging And TLT Is Declining," and this burgeoning narrative has continued to gain strength since then, albeit very quietly, as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond has declined 4 months in a row.

Investment Thesis

After a nearly 40-year bull market, sovereign bond prices are poised for a generational bear market, meaning higher bond yields, which will reverse many of the market behaviors, specifically chasing yield, that have been imprinted into investors' minds over the past decade.

Looking Back At TLT On August 22, 2019, and November 8, 2019.

When I published the article, "TLT: Bond Bulls Being Led To The Slaughter", on August 22, 2019, I received a lot of positive feedback, particularly from institutional investors, many of which indicated that the article resonated, yet the timing was uncertain.

From that article, here is a price chart of TLT.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

When I published the "Quietly, Bond Yields Are Surging And TLT Is Declining", article referenced in the introduction on November 9, 2019, here was the price chart from November 8, 2019 (the prior closing day) of TLT.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Today, January 10, 2020, here is long-term chart of TLT from yesterday's close, Thursday, January 9, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

With the benefit of hindsight, it is clear that late August of 2019 and early September of 2019 time frames marked the current peak in disinflationary/deflationary fear and the current peak in bond prices.

This prevailing fear has partially subsided (only partially as sovereign bond yields remain stubbornly bid), as the U.S./China trade war has cooled, economic data has generally come in better than worst-case expectations, and global central banks have continued down their path of easing monetary policy, notably through a return to quantitative easing, which has historically been bearish for bond prices.

Despite this peak in bond prices, and deflationary fears in late Summer 2019, and despite ebullient global stock prices, with the S&P 500 Index, as measured by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) at new highs, as shown in the chart below, the other side of the mountain for TLT, and for global bond prices, has been a gradual descent thus far.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

With equity investors enjoying the afterglow of a melt-up higher, when will fear recede out of the bond market?

A Monthly Chart Offers Clues

There is a lot of noise in daily price action, less in weekly price action, and even less in monthly price action. Thus, looking at a monthly chart of TLT can offer a different perspective.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the monthly chart above, TLT was down for four consecutive months, spanning September of 2019 through December of 2019.

January of 2020 could potentially be the fifth month down in a row, however, that is yet to be determined.

What is clear from the monthly chart is that TLT is declining, and there is a long way down to go, both to get back to 2018 levels (before the latest deflationary panic) and also to get back to the long-term monthly averages.

Why would sovereign bond prices fall (yields rising) fundamentally?

How about the Cleveland Fed's Median CPI still printing near a 3% inflation rate, which is right at the highs for the past decade, wage expectation growth at a decade high, and input costs rising in the latest PMI data (which could be further boosted by a lower U.S. Dollar index, but that is a topic for another article).

Going further, these inflationary undertones are percolating internationally, with the most downtrodden sovereign bond market, Germany, now leading on the upside.

German Sovereign Bond Yields Break Higher

Germany, Europe's leading economic engine, which has been mired in a manufacturing recession, has seen its long-term sovereign bond prices lead the global bond market decline (rally in yields).

German 10-Year Treasury Yields were trading at -0.72% yields at one point in 2019, yet these yields have rallied for four months in a row, from -0.72% to -0.23%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This burgeoning rally in yields (decline in sovereign bond prices) may not seem like much in nominal terms; however, on a percentage basis, it has been a fantastic rally that may just be getting started.

To provide shorter-term perspective, German 10-Year Treasury Yields are now trading above their 200-day moving average for the longest duration since 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

With European bonds being the leading battlefront between the inflation and deflation camps, and reversal in momentum here could change the tone of the global sovereign bond market, which might have just capped off a blow-off top in bond prices after roughly a 4-decade run higher.

European Banks Are Paying Attention

Look at the performance of Deutsche Bank (DB), perhaps the most downtrodden, forsaken big bank in Europe, compared to the performance over the past decade of its large U.S. peers, including JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C), and anybody could tell you there has been a substantial divide between European banks and their U.S. peers.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Notice the outlier in performance on the chart above.

Deutsche Bank is clearly the worst performer, however, their European Banking peers, including Barclays (BCS), Lloyds Group (LYG), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and Credit Suisse (CS) have all struggled, especially compared to the performance gains of the large U.S. banks, which is shown above, with the European banks performance shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

While the performance of the large European banks has been abysmal over the past decade, there is a noticeable perk up in performance over the last five months, roughly approximating when German long-term bond yields begin to turn higher.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The outperformance of European Banks has actually accelerated to start 2019, and if European sovereign bond prices continue to decline, and their respective yield curves steepen, this outperformance should continue.

U.S. Yields Are Lagging, However, They Should Catch Up

Compared to their German counterparts, U.S. Treasury 10-Year Yields remain below their 200-day moving average.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Similarly, in a reversal image, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF remains above its 200-day moving average.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This lagging nature of U.S. yields is pretty typical of recent intermediate-term price action. Thus, so long as European sovereign bond prices continue to decline, this should be a good leading signal for further declines in TLT.

Closing Thoughts - Deflationary Fears Are Finally Starting To Dissipate

Dull footsteps in the investment markets can lead to nothing, but they can also transform into a thundering cavalry, particularly if an astute listener with their ear to the ground knows what to look for. Building on this analogy, the crowded nature of the bond market, where almost all market participants still believe in lower for longer (witness the performance of all duration assets, including the longest duration assets, cash flow heavy large-cap growth stocks), holds the key to a potentially historic surprise. Of course, this historic surprise would be higher long-term sovereign bond yields that sparks a capital rotation, which very few investors and speculators are prepared for right now.

With the investment markets more unbalanced than they were even in 1999, in my opinion, as the following chart from Sven Henrich, who goes by NorthmanTrader on Twitter, illustrates partially, the stage is set for a historic capital rotation from growth to value.

(Source: Sven Henrich aka NorthamTrader)

Looking at the above chart, which was posted on December 6, 2019, it showed that the cumulative weighting of the top 5 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, which are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB), had a cumulative weighting of 16.5% of the entire S&P 500 Index, matching 1999's extreme concentration at the top of the market capitalization ladder. The next month of price action saw this 1999 extreme exceeded.

The stark contrast today is that virtually the entire S&P 500 Index is overvalued, as this defensive index (my terminology), has served as a repository safe-haven for global capital flows, even though many of its vaunted constituents, like Procter & Gamble (PG), have shown no growth in revenues and profits over the past decade, yet the component stock prices have surged, a phenomena that I have tried to shed light on with a public article on PG.

Bigger picture, the historic opportunity in an investment market where almost all in-favor trends have gone to extremes that I would not have previously imagined, lies outside the market constituents that have relentlessly been bid higher, despite questionable actual growth. Building on this narrative, the historic opportunity is in value-oriented stocks, equities like Range Resources (RRC) and Southwestern Energy (SWN), two stocks which I have written about publicly, here and here, that have been left for dead despite their own respective growth, and historical valuation extremes, especially when viewed through the lens of a shrinking pool of value investors.

Overall, the investment backdrop is eerily reminiscent of the late 1990s on steroids, and for that reason, I think the forthcoming capital rotation is going to be bigger, undercutting the decade long rush for yield-oriented assets, as long-term sovereign interest rates rise, yield curves steepen, and the rush for growth and yield at any price officially comes to an end.

