Pelosky: Inflation May Be More Significant In 2020 Than Investors Expect

Central banks are trying to communicate to the markets that they want to let inflation run hot, and this is the biggest macro factor for 2020, Jay Pelosky of TPW Investment Management told Real Vision’s Investment Ideas.

He said not only is it likely that we're going to get inflation prints above where people have been expecting, but he thinks that's going to happen in the first part of the year.

Pelosky said people do not fully have inflation on their radar because no one has worried about it for years, and that could leave institutions and individual investors unprepared.

“I think bond markets in particular are completely unprepared for it,” he said. “That's a very constructive environment for equities, not so much for bonds. Interestingly, I think it's going to stimulate that shift from growth to value and from defensive to cyclicals, which are internal equity market action, which could really stimulate significant moves.”

Pelosky said that if 2019 was a year when all assets went up, 2020 is going to be a year where equities can do well but bonds, particularly long duration bonds, are going to struggle.

“I also think that the supply/demand picture, which has been really bullish for fixed income and bearish for equities in 2019 is going to change in 2020. I think you're going to see significant flows into equities and not anywhere near the flows that have gone into fixed income,” he said.

