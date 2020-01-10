Macy's: Holiday Sales Better Than Expected, But Questions Remain

Introduction

In our previous article, we analyzed the company's quarterly results and outlined our reasons for staying on the sidelines. Our thesis has not changed on Macy's since then; however, we would like to update investors on the recently released November-December sales data, which arguably sets the stage not only for the fourth quarter, but for the entire year. Below are results, our takeaways, as well as the valuation, which for now remains intact. We reiterate our Neutral thesis.

Key Takeaways:

Drop in comparable sales, but still beat estimates: There was a 0.6% Y/Y sales decline in November-December at Macy's, but analysts expected a steeper decline, largely led by the offline stores. Overall, there is an increasing concern that Macy's is unable to build the same online presence as other retailers and that it's increasingly difficult to compete with Amazon. The company's CEO was more upbeat by stating that "Our digital business and Growth150 stores performed well. Additionally, customers responded to our gifting assortment and marketing strategy, particularly in the 10 days before Christmas."

Market's ambivalent response: M shares fluctuated on Wednesday, January 8, between an initial 5%+ gain to being flat. Investor uncertainty, in our view, is driven by two sides of the coin. On one hand, Macy’s did in fact beat the estimates and demonstrated that the sky is not falling for its brick-and-mortar stores, particularly for the flagship Manhattan department store. On another hand, we have to remember that sales were negative, despite the overall booming consumer-driven economy and mid-single-digit growth for most other companies in this industry during the holiday period.

Specifics of offline business in question: One of the main outstanding questions is how much incremental marketing, if any, the company is doing to salvage the offline business. Should these marketing dollars be channeled toward the online segment instead, where the margin landscape is also more favorable and allows for new investments? In addition, we are very curious about potential cannibalization effects this creates and what the company is doing to address them. These issues should be discussed with management, in our view, during the company's Investor Day, currently scheduled for February 5.

Potential reasons for sluggish holiday sales: As we've written before in the article cited above, we believe there could be a number of reasons for sluggish holiday sales. Among them are: 1) failure to create a differentiated strategy for the Black Friday; 2) decline in international tourism; and 3) late arrival of cold weather (since Macy's positions itself as a store for warm clothing). At the same time, we cannot help but notice that none of these reasons are new and could have been taken into consideration by the company. Furthermore, M's competitors are not facing similar challenges.

Cyber Monday not "cyber" enough: In addition to the Black Friday discussion, we would like to point out that Macy's didn't do enough outreach in terms of online promotions/sales of the Cyber Monday, leaving itself behind the pack. We still don't know all the details, but expect to get an update during the next earnings call or during the Investor Day.

Structural issues remain: While one data point should not compel us to rush to conclusions, we are still not seeing enough traction to become more constructive on the name. Structural issues clearly remain and primarily focus around the declining value of Macy's brand, as customers are increasingly placing savings and coupons above the shopping experience at a beautiful store.

Valuation

We see EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.8x as appropriate for valuing M shares, which yields the target price of $16. We note that revenue acceleration and margin expansion are key to taking this multiple closer to the 4.5-5x range, at which point we would seriously consider an upgrade to M shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.