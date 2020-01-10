Applied Genetic Technologies Should Be On Your Radar After Latest Rare Disease Eye Data

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) closed higher on Thursday by 123% to $9.27 per share, after it had announced a positive update from its phase 1/2 study using its gene therapy to treat patients with x-linked retinitis pigmentosa. The main thing is that this newly reported data, along with prior data, will allow the biotech to initiate a phase 3 study for this patient population by the end of 2020. On top of that, there is a catalyst opportunity expected at the end of this month. This will be the release of updated dose escalation cohort data from ongoing trials, using its gene therapy to treat patients with another rare eye disease known as achromatopsia. This is another catalyst which can potentially provide investors with additional upside.

Updated Data Causes Massive Spike In Stock Price

The stock surged higher, because AGTC specifically reported positive six-month data from its phase 1/2 study using a gene therapy to treat patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). To understand the spike in stock price by 123%, it is important to first understand what this disease entails. It is an inherited condition that eventually leads to total blindness. It first starts off with night blindness though and the field of vision starts to drop. This rapid progression of vision loss is found in boys and young men.

The main mutation that causes XLRP is the RPGR gene. The RPGR gene mutation is said to account for 70% of all cases of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. With this understanding, there are no treatment options or other curative measures for these patients. Thus, this is my belief on why the stock traded higher the way it did after data was released. It is important to note that there was previous positive preliminary safety and efficacy data released back in September of 2019. This was data for 17 out of 25 patients.

The newly released data again involves these 17 evaluable patients. There were two positive findings:

8 patients who were treated peripherally had stable visual function through six months

9 patients who were treated centrally had improvement in visual function and Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) through three months

Not only that, but about 9 patients that were treated centrally even had a sharp improvement in visual acuity. By that I mean 78% were able to see a 5 letter or more improvement. What's so special about that? No other current XLRP study to date has been able to show such an improvement in visual acuity.

On the safety side, the gene therapy is safe and no dose limiting inflammation has been observed to date. On top of that, no patient has needed to be given steroids of any type to counteract any issues arising from treatment. With this data on hand, there are two potential catalysts. The first is that additional patients are to be enrolled during Q1 of 2020. This means I expect that AGTC will be able to reveal additional data towards the latter part of this year. The second catalyst is the initiation of a late-stage study. It is expected that the biotech will initiate a late-stage study using its gene therapy for the treatment of patients with XLRP. Such a study is not going to be initiated until the end of 2020. While that is bad news, a good takeaway is that positive data in such a late-stage study, if and once achieved, should be sufficient enough that it should allow for the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) thereafter.

Approaching Catalyst Leaves Room For Potential Upside

Despite the positive data reported from the phase 1/2 study dealing with XLRP, AGTC noted that it intends to report results from a pair of studies treating another rare eye disease known as achromatopsia. This is another devastating eye disease. That's because it involves a partial or total loss of color vision. Specifically, these types of patients can't see colors and most are legally blind. They view things as black, shades of gray or white. Well, AGTC has a pair of phase 1/2 studies using an AAV gene therapy to treat these patients. The reason why there are two studies is because the biotech is targeting two specific types of genetic mutations associated with achromatopsia. These two genetic mutations, which are the most prevalent, are CNGB3 and CNGA3. It is said that 6-month interim data from both of these studies will be released by the end of this month. These are additional catalysts that could potentially boost the stock higher. At 3-months, it was noted that patients had achieved signs of improvement in light discomfort after being treated with the AAV gene therapy. On the safety side of things, the treatment was well tolerated. It will be important to see if 6 month data with higher dose escalation doesn't cause any safety issues.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, AGTC had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $71.1 million as of September 30, 2019. It believes that this is enough cash on hand to fund its operations into the 1st half of 2021. The projection is that it will only have between $30 to $40 million in cash as of June 30, 2020. Based on this projection, it will likely raise cash near or at June of 2020. That's because biotechs typically do not wait until the end to raise cash. Therefore, I believe it will raise cash somewhere around then. On the flip side, it is gearing up to report data from two of its phase 1/2 studies using AAV gene therapy to treat patients with achromatopsia. If positive, AGTC may not wait to raise cash. That's because biotechs sometimes like to take advantage when a stock gaps higher by a large percentage. It's even possible that a raise may even happen after this recent bump in stock price on the back of positive XLRP data.

Risks

The most notable near-term risk, which may happen, might be a cash raise if AGTC chooses to do so. That may bring a short-term drop in the stock. However, as I stated it still has cash for quite some time and several other catalysts are approaching at the end of this month. This brings about the next big risk, which is that the trial data might not be good enough for investors. Considering it is a dose escalation of a phase 1/2 study, the data may disappoint. If that happens, then it's possible the stock could trade lower. These are just some of the risks to be aware of heading into the upcoming readouts from the two phase 1/2 studies in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

AGTC is a biotech that should be on your radar after the latest batch of data from the phase 1/2 study treating patients with XLRP. Especially, since it feels that it has enough data soon enough to initiate a pivotal study by the end of this year. On top of that, as I noted above, there are two other catalysts expected at the end of this month. This will be data readouts from both phase 1/2 studies treating patients with achromatopsia. I think what makes this company such a compelling speculative biotech play is that it is targeting rare diseases where no approved therapies exist. This means should the programs continue to deliver positive data in the clinic, there is a possibility that AGTC will have the entire market all to itself. The recent progress in treating XLRP and the upcoming catalysts are why I believe investors should take a good look at this biotech.

