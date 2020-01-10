Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Stock Price Drop Vs. Disappointing Clinical Data Provides Good Upside

After a comprehensive look at the value components we conclude that the price drop provides good upside and optionality value.

Our original thesis was predicated on an ORR of 40% or more for poziotinib providing clear evidence that it would become the standard of care.

On December 26 before market open, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) provided an update on its lead candidates poziotinib and ROLONTIS. The news was clearly not well-received, as the stock finished down 60% for the day.

The reason the stock crashed is because the phase 2 ZENITH20 trial of poziotinib in 2nd line NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 mutations did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint in Cohort 1. Our original thesis was that even though the ORR had been declining at successive data readouts (down from an original high of 73%), it would end up somewhere at above 30%.

Unfortunately, the Cohort 1 ORR came in at 15% (95% CI 8.9%-22.6%). Management’s initial hope had been to get response rates between 20% and 30%, so while a value of 20% would still fall within the confidence interval, this news comes as a big disappointment. The bet here was that an ORR of 40% or more for a large patient group would provide definitive proof that poziotinib would become the standard of care in this very difficult to treat population. But it did not happen.

If the true value of the ORR really is 15%, it would still represent a modest improvement over current 2nd and 3rd generation TKIs, which have shown ORRs of 9% and 6%, respectively. But keep in mind that IO, chemotherapy, and the combo of the two have also shown ORRs of 20%+. While there are some toxicity issues associated with these options, SPPI’s results do not appear game-changing at this time.

What happened here illustrates the extreme variability that can occur with results from various trials for biotech compounds: in this case, the later data contrast starkly with the enthusiasm-gathering early results – exacerbating the disappointment and consequent market reaction.

This also points out that the type of bets that one makes with biotechs is often non-financial/ non-business analysis in nature and that even good bets with high statistically Expected Returns can go sour when you roll the dice. Given the data presented last Summer and Fall, we would take the same side of the bet again - meaning we think the bet itself was good although the outcome was bad. However, it is essential that each bet of this type be kept small -- lest an adverse outcome has too large an impact on one’s entire portfolio.

Back to the results, management had this to say:

“In Cohort 1, poziotinib has shown unequivocal biologic activity. Although we are disappointed by the ORR, we are highly encouraged by other measures including the disease control rate, the duration of response and the predictable safety profile. A full review of Cohort 1 is underway and we plan to present the data at a future medical meeting.”

The DCR did come in at an encouraging 69%. This metric has been criticized and clearly is not as good as ORR – but in this case it represents “freedom from progression” -- still a very desirable attribute for patients with a potentially very short lease on life.

It is important not to let disappointment emotions from the past take over all the analysis. Therefore, we have taken a comprehensive new look at all the value components.

For poziotinib, considering all of the above, while it still has a very high chance of being approved, the underwhelming ORR figure does require market share estimates to be revised down significantly, as the new results cut deeply into the thesis that it would become the standard of care. Nevertheless, poziotinib should still be a prime contender in the indication. We now assume a midpoint market share of 15% compared to 40% previously. This results in an expected adjusted peak sales value of $280M (note: our expected adjusted peak sales values are adjusted for probability of approval and hence any increase may arise simply from a higher likelihood of approval and commercialization and not necessarily from market size or share).

The ROLONTIS BLA was finally accepted for review by the FDA and was also granted a PDUFA date of October 24, 2020. As you can see from our previous article, we had assigned very little value to ROLONTIS, using an adjusted peak sales of $80M. This was not our actual expected value estimate but rather an estimate of the absolute floor value. That is because the central thesis was that the expected value of poziotinib alone justified an investment.

However, now that the expected value for poziotinib has been reduced and that progress has been made with the FDA, we have taken a more serious look at ROLONTIS. Our market share estimates see an expected midpoint market share of 15%, translating into expected adjusted peak sales of $280M+.

Summing up these sales figures we arrive at a total Expected value for SPPI of $929M – i.e. a PT of $8.15 per share. Using the January 7 closing price of $3.22/share, i.e a market capitalization of $367M, our PT represents a 153% upside.

To avoid confusion, we stress that we label as PT what we think is the fair value of the bet – not as an absolute, immutable price maximum that a stock can ever achieve and suggesting that one should get out of the stock if it ever reaches that level. It is simply a fair value estimate based on all the information available now. Naturally, we want to get in at some discount from this fair value (else, the bet would just be fair and not have an edge). After the market drop, we see the discount to the PT/fair value as providing a very attractive edge.

The future fair value can rise for many more reasons such as better data coming from other Cohorts in the ZENITH20 trial (there are 7 Cohorts in total, with data readouts from Cohorts 2 and 3 expected in 2020); additional products in the pipeline; higher chances of approvals and better actual commercialization results. Given SPPI’s excellent financial position (unlike most biotechs) we see real added optionality value here.

To recap: the revised value assigned to poziotinib (seriously reduced but not out); an actual estimate for ROLONTIS; and the great financial position of the company lead us to believe that SPPI is a great asymmetrical bet at the current price.

