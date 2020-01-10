NCR Acquires Zynstra For POS Virtualization Tech

Despite raised forward revenue guidance, NCR stock may be fully valued after a big run and given generous growth assumptions.

With the acquisition, NCR adds an offering for clients that just want to upgrade their existing hardware/software system, so it's an intriguing strategic move.

Quick Take

NCR (NCR) has announced the acquisition of Zynstra for GBP100 million ($130.6 million).

Zynstra has developed software virtualization technology that enables retailers to improve their existing technology investments.

With the deal, NCR gains another offering for prospects who don’t want to completely change out their POS systems but instead wish to upgrade their existing technology investment.

Target Company

Bath, UK-based Zynstra was founded to develop subscription-based virtualization technologies that allow retail store operators to use their existing hardware technology with the firm's new operating system to upgrade their in-store capabilities and back office infrastructure.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Nick East, who has been with the firm since its founding in 2011 and was previously General Manager OSS Division at Amdocs and Software Engineer at NCC Group.

Below is an overview video of Zynstra's Retail Edge system:

Source: Zynstra

Zynstra’s primary offerings include:

Virtualized Store

Virtualized POS

Virtualized Tablet

Virtualized Self-checkout

Investors have invested at least $14.8 million and include Octopus Ventures and individual angel investors.

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Kenneth Research, the market for point of sale software was $14.1 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach nearly $35 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.27% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth demand from retailers to increase employee productivity, reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and obtain more information about their business metrics.

Major vendors that provide point-of-sale software include:

Square (SQ)

TouchBistro

Intuit (INTU)

PAX Global Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF)

Bindo POS

HP (HPQ)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

NCR disclosed the acquisition price and terms as _GBP100 million ($130.6 million) and said the acquisition is ‘expected to be slightly dilutive to earnings per share in 2020.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 NCR had $388 million in cash and equivalents and $7.3 billion in total liabilities, of which $3.4 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $173 million.

In the past 12 months, NCR’s stock price has risen 36.6% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ rise of 26.04%, as the NCR chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $4,440,000,000 Enterprise Value $8,580,000,000 Price / Sales 0.61 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.26 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 9.69 Earnings Per Share $0.42 Total Debt To Equity 364.46% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $490,630,000 Revenue Growth Rate 6.95%

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

NCR acquired Zynstra for its POS virtualization software suite for retailers and restaurant facilities.

The two firms have worked together for several years, so integration risk should be minimal.

As NCR CEO Michael Hayford stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition is another demonstration of our strategy to acquire new companies to enhance product capabilities and extend our leadership in the vertical industries we serve. The addition of Zynstra’s virtualization technology to our software stack gives NCR even more solutions to help our customers run their store or restaurant end-to-end.

NCR cited a Forrester Research study (commissioned by NCR) that found that ‘an average organization approximately 750 retail stores could see a 164 percent return on investment through store virtualization.’

It’s difficult to determine if the price NCR paid for Zynstra was a good deal or not. At the least, the addition of a subscription-based service is a plus for smoothing out revenue peaks and valleys.

With the deal, NCR can presumably offer prospective customers the ability to purchase an entirely new POS system or ‘upgrade’ their existing technology investment with the Zynstra virtualization set of modules.

I view the deal as a good strategic move, even if I can’t tell if NCR overpaid for it.

As to NCR’s stock, it has certainly had a fine run in the past six months, but I wonder if it has gotten out ahead of itself.

A discounted cash flow analysis with generous assumptions valued the stock significantly less than its current price, even including raised for revenue growth guidance, so I’m skeptical of a meaningful continued upside catalyst from here.

My bias on NCR is NEUTRAL, although I like how management is moving on deals like Zynstra.

