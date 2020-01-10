Despite Its Growth, Floor & Decor Is A Sell

Image source

Flooring retailer Floor & Decor (FND) has, in the past, been one of my favorite retail stocks. I was enamored with the company's projected growth thanks to a rapidly-expanding store count, and respectable comparable sales growth. However, in the past couple of years, growth hasn't been quite as hot as I believed it would be, so the stock has lost some of its appeal. As we begin 2020, I think Floor & Decor has priced in a lot of growth once again, but with margin growth essentially stalled, I'm not sure it can grow into the valuation. For that reason, I think taking profits in Floor & Decor is prudent.

Growth is hot, but slowing

Floor & Decor has produced some absolutely incredible growth in recent years. The company has been expanding its store base nationwide for years as it scales to take market share. The flooring space is crowded with big national players as well as mom-and-pop stores sprinkled throughout the country. However, Floor & Decor has managed to build out its footprint nicely, as we can see below with revenue in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Floor & Decor's top line expansion has been epic for years, with several consecutive years of 30%+ revenue growth. That growth rate slowed materially in 2018 to 23% - which is still outstanding - but certainly a departure from its historical norms. That same thing happened in the first nine months of 2019 with total revenue rising 19.3%, and comparable sales increasing 3.6%.

Floor & Decor's growth is still highly dependent upon new stores, thirteen of which the company opened during the first three quarters of the year. The issue any expanding retailer faces is that this strategy necessarily sees slowing top line growth over time as the base expands. In other words, as you build more stores, it becomes much more difficult on a percentage basis to move the needle by opening new stores. The chain then becomes more dependent upon comparable sales to move revenue higher.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This has analysts continuing to expect roughly 20% revenue growth annually for the foreseeable future, but that is a long way from the mid-30% gains the company used to produce. Given this, we must adjust growth expectations accordingly.

The other thing that I'm struggling with is the company's margins, which expanded for some time, but have slowed of late. Below, we have the company's gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the past several years to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins ticked higher over time until 2016, when they peaked at 41% of revenue. They've now been there for years while SG&A costs have moved slightly higher. However, that's been enough to see operating margins move very slightly lower to 8% of revenue. That's a decent level of profitability for a retailer, so I'm not saying Floor & Decor has issues. However, with the valuation where it is, I think we need to be seeing margin growth on a meaningful basis, and we just aren't.

In fact, the first nine months of 2019 saw operating margins decline further, as operating income on an adjusted basis was up just 12% on a 19% gain in revenue. If operating margins were stable, operating income would rise at the same rate as revenue, but obviously it increased more slowly, meaning operating margins declined once again.

There's one more wrinkle to the Floor & Decor story that I think hurts the bull case, and that is dilution. Below, we can see the company's weighted average diluted share count in millions on a quarterly basis since the stock went public.

Source: TIKR.com

There was double-digit dilution in 2017 when the stock went public, but there was additional dilution subsequent to that. Dilution has slowed in recent quarters, but keep in mind there is certainly no tailwind from a lower share count on the horizon. The company guided for this measure to be flat at 105 million shares for 2019, but the point stands that any company that dilutes its shareholders a headwind for EPS. Given slowing revenue growth and declining margins, dilution is about the last thing Floor & Decor needs.

A valuation that can no longer be supported

To be clear, I still think Floor & Decor is a strong growth story in retail. The company has a long runway for new stores and its comparable sales are performing well in recent quarters. There are many retailers that aren't doing either of those things, so Floor & Decor deserves a lot of credit. However, with the valuation still at stratospheric levels, I don't see how the current fundamentals can continue to support the share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock is trading for 37 times 2020 earnings, which is obviously quite high by anyone's standards. Floor & Decor used to be able to support that sort of growth when margins were rising and revenue was increasing at 30% or more annually. However, at ~20% revenue growth and declining margins, that is simply far too expensive.

Even if we assume EPS growth at ~20% annually, as seen above, the stock is trading for a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of nearly 2, which is more than I'm willing to pay for just about any stock.

I also think there is a decent chance these estimates get moved lower because margins are moving lower. I believe Floor & Decor will continue to grow revenue very nicely, so that's not an issue. The issue is that margins are declining and the share count has risen substantially over the years. With these two sizable headwinds, revenue growth alone won't be enough.

Of course, the risk to my stance exists that Floor & Decor reflates its margins and, combined with its torrid revenue growth, sees increasing EPS growth rates. To do this, the company would need to find some way to either reduce its supply chain expenses, or increase pricing to boost gross margins. SG&A costs have been stable for a very long time, so it doesn't appear there are many levers to pull there. Thus, I assess this risk to be low, which is why I'm as bearish as I am. It is certainly possible that Floor & Decor will find some way to reflate its margins and if that happens, the bear case will need to be revisited. However, the weight of the evidence suggests that isn't a significant risk at this point.

I think the stock is expensive even if the above estimates are hit, but I think there is a significant chance of lowered estimates based on the issues I raised above. For those reasons, Floor & Decor is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.