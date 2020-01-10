Kohl's: Consistent Sales Growth Appears To Be A Challenge

The trend of flat sales and declining gross margins could result in its dividend not being fully covered by 2023 though.

Gross margins appear to be around expectations, although expectations were lowered last quarter to around an 80 to 90 basis points decline for Q4 2019.

Kohl's (KSS) reported -0.2% comps in November/December, which was slightly below expectations. It also reaffirmed its earnings guidance, although with the expectation that it would end up at the low end of its guidance range.

This wasn't a terrible result, with comps slightly below expectations and margins appearing to be around expectations (albeit expectations that were lowered last quarter). However, it does indicate that Kohl's is finding it challenging to grow sales. With flat comps and declining margins, Kohl's would be able to cover its dividend for several more years but would then have less than 100% dividend coverage in 2023 if trends continue that way.

Sales Performance Slightly Below Expectations

I'd characterize Kohl's sales performance as okay, but slightly below expectations. Kohl's recorded -3.4% comps in Q1 2019 and -2.9% comps in Q2 2019, so -0.2% comps is a significant improvement compared to that. However, Kohl's now appears on track for roughly flat comps in the second half of 2019. This is below its earlier expectations (as of Q2 2019) for around +1% comps in the second half of the year. The Q4 2019 performance also appears to be slightly below its expectations (as of Q3 2019) for Q4 comps to end up flat to +1%.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 -3.4% -2.9% 0.4%

January typically represents around one-sixth of Q4 sales, so it would take a particularly strong or weak January to move Q4 2019 results significantly from -0.2%.

Revised 2019 Outlook

Kohl's also mentioned that it now expects to come in at the low end of its earnings guidance range of $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share. This can be attributed to its sales miss since -0.2% comps instead of +0.5% comps (the midpoint of its Q4 2019 guidance) would reduce its earnings by approximately $0.08 per diluted share.

Thus, Kohl's gross margin performance and SG&A performance in Q4 2019 appear to be close to expectations. Kohl's indicated that second half gross margins would be down by around 75 basis points to 80 basis points (meaning Q4 2019 gross margins would be down around 80 basis points to 90 basis points). It looks to be around that range assuming there are no surprises with SG&A.

$ Million Net Sales $18,837 Other Revenue $1,090 Cost of Merchandise Sold $12,109 SG&A $5,710 Depreciation and Amortization $915 Interest Expense $210 Income Tax $231 Net Income $752

Kohl's is now projected to end up with around $752 million in net income in 2019, which results in $817 million in cash flow before dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend Sustainability

Kohl's current trend appears to involve flat comparable store sales growth along with declining gross margins. It can easily cover its dividend at the moment, with the $817 million in 2019 cash flow just over $400 million higher than the $415 million in dividend payments with a $0.67 quarterly dividend (based on Kohl's estimated year-end share count).

If Kohl's has flat sales and capex growth, and gross margins decrease by 50 basis points per year, while SG&A increases by 1% per year, Kohl's cash flow before dividends and share repurchases would decrease to around $470 million by 2022 and $355 million by 2023.

2020 2021 2022 2023 Cash Flow ($ Million) $700 $585 $470 $355

Thus, its current dividend appears sustainable in this scenario until 2022, and by 2023, it would not be able to fully cover its dividend anymore. An increased quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share would result in a dividend payout of around $453 million per year, which would also be fully covered until 2022 in this scenario.

It is plausible that Kohl's will increase its dividend again in 2020, but it needs to start growing sales again. A +1.5% sales increase per year would essentially offset a 25 basis points decline in gross margins per year and a 1% increase in SG&A per year, and keep Kohl's net income flat.

Conclusion

Kohl's now offers around a 5.8% yield, which could increase to 6.3% if it increases its quarterly dividend to $0.73 per share. Its holiday sales performance indicates that consistently getting above flat sales growth may be challenging though. With its declining gross margins and flat sales growth, Kohl's dividend is sustainable for several more years, but it would not have full dividend coverage in 2023. If it could consistently deliver +1% or +2% sales growth, its dividend would look sustainable for the long term.

Given Kohl's flat sales growth and declining margins, I am neutral on it at $46, but it may be worth a look in the low-$40s absent any other data points about its trajectory.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.