TC Energy: Great Stock But Wait For A Better Entry Point

TC energy (NYSE:TRP) has outperformed the S&P in the last 12 months, as it has offered a total return of 37% (including dividends) whereas the index has offered a total return of 28%. Thanks to its strong business momentum, the company is poised to post record full-year earnings for 2019. As the stock is also offering an attractive 4.3% dividend yield, it looks appealing right now. Nevertheless, although the positive stock price momentum is likely to remain in place for a while, I advise investors to wait for a better entry point due to the full valuation of the stock and its high debt load.

Business overview

TC Energy operates the largest pipeline system of natural gas in Canada and one of the largest pipeline systems of natural gas in North America. Its natural gas pipeline network has a total length of 57,500 miles, storage capacity of 653 Bcf and can serve approximately 25% of continental demand for natural gas. TC Energy also has a large pipeline system for crude oil.

TC Energy boasts of having grown its comparable earnings per share at a 7% average annual rate since 2000. It also boasts of having proven resilient even under the most adverse business conditions, such as the collapse of the prices of oil and natural gas between 2014 and 2016.

While these statements are true, the growth of earnings has not been as smooth and reliable as investors should hope for. To provide a perspective, the company grew its earnings per share by only 4.2% per year on average between 2011 and 2017, partly due to the fierce downturn in the energy market between 2014 and 2016.

However, TC Energy has returned to strong growth mode in the last two years. In the first nine months of 2019, it posted record earnings per share of $3.11, which were 10% higher than those of the year before. The record performance of TC Energy was driven primarily from the strong performance of its legacy assets and the contribution from $8.2 billion of growth projects that were commissioned last year. Comparable funds from operations grew 14% and the company progressed over $20 billion of growth projects, which are under development right now.

Growth prospects

Despite the concerns over the increasing use of renewable energy sources, natural gas continues to gain market share from coal, as the former is viewed as a much cleaner fuel. The demand for natural gas in North America is expected to continue growing by about 2% per year for at least another decade. Moreover, the Appalachian and Permian basins are expected to supply about 53% of the North American market by 2030 while significant production growth is also expected in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin [WCSB]. TC Energy is ideally positioned to benefit from the production growth in the Appalachian and WCSB thanks to its presence in these areas.

As mentioned above, TC Energy has more than $20 billion of growth projects underway. To provide a perspective, this amount is 41% of the current market cap of the stock. Given this aggressive growth strategy and the need for new energy infrastructure, investors can rest assured that TC Energy will continue growing its earnings in the long run.

Dividend

The energy sector is infamous for its high cyclicality, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the prices of oil and natural gas. This inhibits the vast majority of energy stocks from achieving multi-year dividend growth streaks. TC Energy is a bright exception to this rule, as it has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years at a 7% average annual rate.

Given the annual dividend of $2.31 per share and the expected earnings per share of $3.14 in 2019, the payout ratio currently stands at 74%. While such a payout ratio is not considered extreme in midstream companies, it is certainly elevated in the case of TC Energy, given its hefty investments in growth projects. Whenever a company invests excessive amounts on growth projects and offers extremely generous dividends at the same time, it is usually forced to cut its dividend at some point. The shareholders of Kinder Morgan (KMI) learned this fact the hard way four years ago, when the company slashed its dividend by 75%.

Nevertheless, as the contribution from the recently-commissioned growth projects of TC Energy is increasing at a fast clip and many new growth projects will soon begin generating cash flows, the company is likely to continue raising its dividend. In fact, management has provided guidance for 8%-10% annual dividend growth for the next two years and 5%-7% annual dividend growth after 2021.

Given the current 4.3% dividend yield and the mid-point of management’s guidance, the stock will be offering an approximate 5.1% yield in two years from now. This is undoubtedly an attractive yield, as the total return of the stock will also be enhanced by its earnings per share growth.

Debt - risks

The negative side of the aggressive growth strategy of TC Energy is its leveraged balance sheet. Its current liabilities (due within the next 12 months) exceed its current assets by a wide margin ($8.3 billion vs. $6.2 billion). Moreover, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $47.3 billion. As this amount is almost equal to the market cap of the stock ($49 billion) and is about 16 times the annual earnings of the company, it raises a red flag.

On the bright side, interest expense consumes 38% of the operating income of TC Energy. While this percent is not negligible, it is manageable. Moreover, thanks to its earnings growth, TC Energy is likely to continue reducing its leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA), which is almost 5.0 right now. To cut a long story short, in the absence of a major downturn, such as a recession, the debt load of TC Energy will be manageable. On the other hand, in the event of a recession, the transported volumes will come under pressure and the leveraged balance sheet will put the company under some financial stress. This means that the dividend will probably be cut in such an instance.

Another risk for TC Energy is the secular shift of all the developed countries from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. For instance, if the transition from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles materializes much faster than currently expected, it will adversely affect the demand for gasoline in the U.S. However, demand for oil products is expected to keep growing for another decade before it reaches a plateau. In addition, natural gas is considered much cleaner than coal and petroleum products and hence its consumption is likely to continue growing for many more years, as mentioned above.

Valuation

TC Energy is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9 right now. This is somewhat lower than the historical earnings multiple of 18.5 of the stock. However, as the company is much closer to the peak of its business cycle than the bottom, a cautious valuation is warranted, particularly given the high debt load of the company. Overall, investors will probably be better served if they wait for a better entry point.

Final thoughts

TC Energy is an outstanding energy stock, with strong business momentum and promising growth prospects thanks to a long series of growth projects that have recently come online and an immense pipeline of growth projects under development. The stock has an attractive dividend growth record and will probably continue growing its dividend at a meaningful pace, as per its guidance. Nevertheless, as the stock seems fully valued at its near all-time high level right now, investors should probably wait for a better entry point, particularly given the high debt load of the company.

