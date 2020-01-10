Green Thumb: Firing On All Cylinders, Again

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) has done it again. The company reported impressive Q3 results while firing on all cylinders. The stock is trading in-line with peers with room for further multiple expansion. We think the consistent track record of GTI deserves a premium compared to most peers. If it could produce consecutive quarters of profitability and positive cash flow in 2020, we think the market will reward the stock with higher multiples.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q3 Review

GTI reported 2019 Q3 results that continued explosive growth driven by both organic expansion and contribution from acquisitions. Notably, the company grew sales by 52% this quarter, following a 60% expansion in Q2. The sales growth was partially helped by the $290 million acquisition of Integrated Associates which closed on June 5, 2019. It is difficult to quantify the impact but we think the quarterly contribution could be from $10 to $15 million assuming 5-7x EV/Sales purchase price. GTI also increased its total operating store count from 25 to 32 including 3 Essence stores in Las Vegas from the acquisition mentioned above. GTI also managed to maintain an impressive gross margin despite its expansion efforts. During Q3, the company also closed its acquisition of a New York license which added another 3 open stores to its network with potential for one more.

(Source: Public Filings)

GTI reported Q3 EBITDA of $14 million which implies an impressive 21% margin. We think Integrated Associates certainly helped given its high grossing stores located in Las Vegas. On the other hand, GTI continues to spend on growth including $67 million in capital expenditures. To help fund the ongoing expenditures, GTI completed a sale-and-leaseback of its Pennsylvania facility to Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) for $20 million. A key growth area for GTI would be the beginning of adult-use sales in Illinois on New Year's Day. GTI announced that its 5 stores in Illinois will be ready to begin adult-use sales on day 1 which should present meaningful near-term revenue opportunities.

(Source: Public Filings)

GTI's current presence is heavily skewed towards several key markets that possess greater earnings potential including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Florida. Among these, we think Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Florida represent the best near-term organic growth opportunities. Florida is obviously a key growth area for all cannabis companies that could afford the build-out to compete with incumbents like Trulieve (otcpk:TCNNF), Curaleaf (otcpk:CURLF), and Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF). On the other hand, the legalization of adult-use sales in Illinois represents a low-cost growth opportunity. Pennsylvania is another state with tremendous near-term organic opportunity after GTI won licenses that allow it to open 12 more stores. The company just opened its 9th store in Pennsylvania in December 2019 and we expect revenue to continue ramping up throughout 2020 as these stores mature.

(Source: IR Deck)

Financials and Valuations

GTI reported a cash balance of $66 million at the end of Q3 and the company has $105 million of private placement debt outstanding. While the $20 million in proceeds from the Pennsylvania facility sale-and-leaseback will help shore up its cash balance, we think another capital raise is likely required within the next few months. However, we have seen U.S. cannabis companies accessing an increasingly deeper pool of institutional capital such as Curaleaf's recent $275 million senior secured debt. We think GTI's mature asset profile and profitable operations could support more affordable debt beyond its existing senior secured notes. Obviously, the timing would not be ideal for equity raise at this time and we think GTI management has shown its market intelligence when it captured opportune windows to raise large sums of equity at high prices. Overall, while GTI does not have any near-term liquidity concerns, we think additional non-dilutive financing would be well-received by the market.

(Source: TSX)

GTI has a market cap of $1.6 billion and trades at an EV/Sales of 6.0x which is on the lower end of the peer set. For example, Curaleaf trades at 11.1x, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) at 9.9x, and Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) at 8.6x EV/Sales. We think GTI's valuation is modest and has room to further expand. We think the most likely catalyst for a potential re-rating of the stock would be several quarters of consistent profitability and positive operating cash flow.

One thing to keep in mind is the lack of disclosure around its same-store-sales performance which makes it very difficult to assess the impact of new store openings on revenue increase. However, this is an industry-wide disclosure issue and we expect companies to enhance reporting once their store network matures in the next one or two years.

Looking Ahead

We think GTI is one of the best-managed U.S. MSOs in the market due to its strong balance sheet, deep penetration in select states, and strong execution track record. The company has ample room to expand through organic growth opportunities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Massachusetts. The recent successful closings of acquisitions of Integrated Associates and New York are a testament to its strategy of acquiring highly profitable existing businesses that do not require lengthy regulatory reviews. We are positive on the outlook for GTI next year and believe its recent momentum should continue into the new year. Its ability to win licenses through RFPs is a core strength for the company and as a result, it has been able to build its high-quality assets portfolio with minimum dilution and leverage. We continue to hold a positive outlook for Green Thumb heading into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.