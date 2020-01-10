Out Of 12 Potential Key Drivers That May Support This Bull Stock Market, There's Only 1 You Can Truly Count On Right Now

Monetary policy was, is, and will remain the single most important factor, and surely the most significant driver, determining the direction of stocks.

This is the third article in a three-part series showing that no matter how hard one tries, nobody is assisting this bull market as much as Jerome Powell does.

We are examining 12 key potential drivers that may support this bull market, out of which only one can - and should - be fully trusted: Monetary policy.

Of course, we're likely simplifying things more than they really are. However, in most cases, it's better to oversimplify than to overcomplicate things, especially when it comes to monetary policy.

Some people think that basing an investment strategy on the Fed's monetary policy is crazy/irresponsible. We disagree, simply because we take a close look at the past 11 years.

Note: This article is a co-production between The Macro Teller ("TMT"), moderator of Macro Trading Factory ("MTF"), and The Fortune Teller ("TFT"), moderator of Wheel of Fortune ("WoF").

Summary

It's not easy to be super optimistic about the stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) at the start of 2020 due to both weak economic data as well as the recent geopolitical tension.

Goldman Sachs (GS) just said that the US economy is virtually recession proof.

As ISM manufacturing production and orders sink to the April 2009 lows (!), it's clear how difficult it is to adjust the macro narrative to the fumes in/of a liquidity-orchestrated financial mania.

In a recent article that we wrote, there were few commentators that simply couldn't believe that we are (currently) basing our bullish stance solely on the Fed's monetary policy.

In order to explain why we do so, and what's the logic behind it, we came up with a series of three articles this week, where we elaborate on this burning aspect. Principally we're trying to answer one simple question:

Is it crazy, irresponsible, and pure gambling (to quote the term used by one of these commentators) to count on the Fed these days, or is it actually the most sensible thing to do?

Perhaps acting in a "crazy and irresponsible" manner actually relates to those ignoring the Fed, not to those who keep following the central bank's actions, and shaping their investment strategy accordingly, almost blindly?

Previous parts of this series includes the following:

This is the third and last part of the series, focusing on showing that, even if one want to based a bullish stance on other things, there's not much to count on but the Fed. So much so, that without monetary policy being so supportive of risky assets, there wouldn't be good enough (other) reasons to hold onto that market.

Main Drivers Supporting a Bull Market

What are the things that first comes to your mind when you ask yourself what are the main drivers supporting a bull stock market?

Here's a list of 12 possible key drivers:

Monetary Policy, i.e. rates and liquidity

Fiscal Policy, e.g. tax cuts, government spending, etc.

Economic Data

GDP Growth

Job Market / Employment

Broad Recovery/Expansion that include all/most sectors

Top-line (Revenue) Growth

Bottom-line (Earnings) Growth

Geopolitical Stability/Certainty

Bonds / Debt market

Low Inflation

Valuation

Let's go through each of these key drivers and see whether it currently supports a bullish stance.

We aren't going to say much rather let the charts speak for themselves, because one good chart is worth a thousand words.

Monetary policy

There's not much to say here, but to "import" the below chart from this article. The correlation between global liquidity and the MSCI world (URTH) speaks volume.

Here's another look at the same aspect, but only including the big four central banks - Fed, ECB (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV), BoJ (EWJ, DXJ), and BoE - and using a longer time frame.

The message? Without feeding the beast (stock market) with more and more food (liquidity) - the beast is shrinking.

Fiscal Policy

The effect of the tax reform/cuts has long gone. What we are now left with is this, at present...

... and this, for 2020 specifically as well as for the many years to come:

Economic data

To wit:

The Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator is now negative Y/Y, without the hand holding of the liquidity/momentum-driven stock market. The (already wide) disconnection between the financial economy, i.e. stocks trading near all-time highs, to the real economy, i.e. real growth at only ~1% (and slowing), just keep widening.

And if this isn't not enough for you, how about 18% of US states that already have negative lead indicators?

GDP Growth

No matter if you look at it from the long-term perspective...

...or from a short-term perspective,

The (GDP growth) tread isn't your friend. It actually spells trouble.

Job Market / Employment

This is probably the second most supportive/bullish key driver among the set of 12, after monetary policy.

Initial jobless claims just fell today (1/9/2020) to 214K, a lower level than expected. The four-week moving average is now down to its lowest in six weeks. Nonetheless, technically speaking, the current cycle's record low was set in April last year.

Reminder: Job market is doing great ahead of a recession.

Broad Recovery/Expansion

The last thing that we can say is that this bull market has covered all sectors and industries.

The information technology sector (XLK) is responsible for almost one third of the S&P 500 (SPY) return in 2019, only slightly below the combined share of the next three sectors: Financials (XLF), Communication Services (XLC), and Healthcare (XLV).

Now, if that's not enough, as we already calculated here, "six major technology (XLK) stocks, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), aka "FAAMNG," are making up nearly 40% of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) weightings."

Going back to the original FAANG (sorry, Microsoft...), here's how the S&P 500 looks without this Fab 5. Much less impressive than when they are in.

By the way, one of the three leading sectors after technology, financials, is likely to suffer going forward, especially if the Fed keep cutting rates.

The consequences of zero interest rate policy can be seen very clearly below. Simply put, such a monetary policy is ruining the banking sector (KRE, KBE, EUFN).

Top Line (Revenue) Growth

If anything, revenue growth was a negative driver in 2019.

2020 supposes to be better, mostly for companies that most of their revenues are generated outside the US.

Either way, we're still talking about a growth rate that is lower than the long-term average.

Furthermore, revenue growth explains less than 30% of the average annualized total return that investors have seen over the past decade.

Bottom Line (Earnings) Growth

Let's make it short: Earnings growth wasn't a key driver in pushing this bull market up recently.

What's certain though is that those weren't earnings being the main driver behind the S&P 500 appreciating by nearly 30% in 2019.

Geopolitical Stability/Certainty

Even without the past week events, this is clearly not going to be a key driver going forward.

China (MCHI, FXI), trade war/negotiations, Iran, Saudi Arabia (KSA), oil prices (OIL, USO), UK post-Brexit (EWU), North Korea, US elections, etc. There's no need to wait for a "black swan," the geopolitical plate already is full with current and near future (explosive) uncertainty.

If this wasn't the case, gold (GLD) wouldn't be trading at the highest level since 2013.

Let's not forget that when it comes to volatility (VXX), if anyone still recall what this stands for (….), we're currently here:

As such, and with globalization becoming a swearword, it's no surprise to find the Eurasia Group looking at 2020 as a tipping point.

Bonds / Debt Market

On one hand, US junk bonds (HYG, JNK, BKLN, SJNK, SRLN, SHYG, HYLB, FTSL, HYS, HYLS, BSJJ, EMB, EMLC, PCY, VWOB) are close to the lowest average yield they tare at since 2014. Ironically, this may end up supporting junk bonds if the price of oil rises enough to give a boost to struggling energy (XLE) companies.

Moreover, US junk bonds are yielding the least, relative to the S&P 500's earnings yield, they've been offering since 2014!

On the other hand, if things were so great, the yield curve wouldn't still trade very flat, and the 10-2 US Treasury Yield spread wouldn't be looking like this:

Bonds, especially high grade, don't buy the equity euphoria, and certainly don't seem like a key driver supporting this bull market.

Low Inflation

Longer term US inflation (TIP, SCHP, VTIP, STIP) expectations have been rising recently, and based on the 5Y/5Y forward breakeven rates, they are now at the highest levels since August.

True, a rate of 1.88% over the next 5-10 years is still low, historically. Nonetheless, when one is taking into account the spike in commodity (DBC, GSG) prices, it's not out of question for the (inflation) Genie to get out of the bottle (that has been sealed for many years).

Valuation

This might still look reasonably OK to you:

And this is likely to look much less friendly:

But there's nothing like this one!

U.S. stock and bond markets' valuations have now pushed to such extremes that they imply annualized total returns of just 0.25%, over the next decade, on a passive-investment asset-mix comprised of 60% stocks, 30% bonds, and 10% T-bills.

The glorious "passive" returns that investors now see in the rear mirror are as low as they ever been, lower than the extreme levels of 1929.

Bottom Line

Recall, we were asking ourselves a very simple, though troubling, question: Is it crazy, irresponsible, and even pure gambling to solely count on the Fed these days, or is it actually the most sensible thing to do?

In this article, we've been examining 12 different key drivers that may (or may not) support the current bull market, which is the longest ever.

The three-part series that we've published this week, particularly this part, is clearly pointing at monetary policy as the single most important factor, by far.

While there are few key drivers that may give this stock market a little push, none of those is getting anywhere near the positive effect, and/or magnitude, that the Fed's monetary policy has on the market.

Jerome Powell insists on not yet calling this QE, yet if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.