The First 5 Days Say 2020 Will Be A Good Year For Stocks

The S&P 500 is up for the year 82% of the time when the first five trading days show a positive return, which they have this year.

According to the Stock Trader's Almanac when the stock market has a positive return for the first five trading days of the new year, the S&P 500 (SPY) has finished higher for the entire year 82% of the time with an average gain of 13.6%. This data goes back to 1950. This year, the S&P 500 finished up 0.69% for the first five days, so the odds say we have another good year.

This puts more wind in the sails of the bullish narrative, but we can't dismiss that 18% of the time the market finished lower for the year, despite the five-day positive performance. Still, it's hard to bet against these odds. It certainly didn't feel as though 2019 was going to be a good year after the fourth quarter of 2018. We had just had the worst December since the Great Depression, but the S&P 500 rose 2.7% during the first five trading days of 2019. It went on to finish the year up more than 30%. Sentiment was horrible back then, but it couldn't be more positive today.

One caveat to this year's five-day performance is that the S&P Mid Cap 400 (IJH), the S&P Small Cap (IJR), and Russell 2000 (IWM) all finished lower by 30-50 basis points. This divergence warrants some caution. Additionally, if we look at the S&P 500 by sector returns for the first five days, we learn that nearly all the 69 basis-point gain was attributable to the technology sector.

Does this make a difference? I don't know, but we do know that the new highs on all three major stock indexes were powered by a few of the largest technology names. Perhaps a better seasonal gauge for 2020 will be the January barometer, which is referred to in the adage, "So goes January, so goes the year."

According to the Stock Trader's Almanac, every time the S&P 500 has been down for the month of January since 1950, it has preceded either a flat market, a 10% correction or a bear market. That doesn't necessarily mean the market was down for the year, as we had a negative January in 2009, 2010, and 2014 that preceded corrections, but the correction was a buying opportunity, and the market was higher by the end of the year. The market was down in January 2015, which led to a modestly down year (-5.1%), while a negative January 2016 was followed by a near bear-market decline. Perhaps the most important statistic is that a negative January was followed by declines averaging 12.9%, which may be the pause this market needs to digest the impressive gains of 2019.

We Need A Pause

One thing for sure is that the stock market can't possibly maintain its explosive pace upward that began last October when the Fed turned on its spigot of liquidity through quantitative easing. At a minimum, we need a pause to refresh. Especially, after corporate earnings estimates for the quarter just ended continue to decline. The first half of this year doesn't look much better.

Yet, investors have a lot less fear today, if any at all, than they did a year ago. Short interest on the S&P 500 index has fallen to just 1.1%, which is a two-year low. The last time short interest was this low was in January 2018, which was just before what has been dubbed "Volmageddon" hit on February 5. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which measures expected volatility in the S&P 500 index, surged a record 20 points in one day.

The cost to buy a bearish put option on the S&P 500 index versus that of a call option has been this inexpensive only a handful of times over the past decade. Again, the cost is so inexpensive because there is very little interest in insuring against a decline in the market. This risk-free attitude stems largely from the belief that the Fed will save us from the slightest dip in stock prices with more stimulus.

The bottom line is that the first five trading days of the year are bullish for stocks in 2020, but I'd be a lot more convinced if the month of January finishes on a positive note as well. A trade deal of some sort is expected to be signed next week. Investors have bid up stocks in anticipation of this deal, but no one has any idea what it is in it for certain. It is also important to mention that President Xi isn't showing up for the signing of this agreement if it happens. That doesn't give me a lot of confidence. Will it provide enough stimulus to accelerate the rate of growth globally and in the US? I have serious doubts about that.

Corporate profits have declined year-over-year for three quarters in a row, and the fourth quarter of last year looks to be more of the same. The consensus says that profits will be rising double digits by the second half of this year on much easier comparisons. That's a long time to wait for earnings growth.

Lastly, there is just way too little fear at what are very high valuations for stocks to make me think we don't have a significant pullback in the stock market. A correction (10%) during the first half of the year seems very likely. On that note, I'm betting that the S&P 500 posts a negative return for the month of January. Perhaps that's why Warren Buffett is sitting on a cash hoard of $128 billion. He can't find anything to buy, including his own stock. Share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) were just $700 million in the third quarter of last year.

Strategy

I've hedged the stock exposure in my model portfolio with option spreads on what I believe to be the most extended of the major market indices. Capitalizing on the low cost of insurance, I've bought calls on the leveraged inverse ETF for the Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ) out to June of this year. If the insurance expires worthless, then I'll hope that my stock holdings continue to appreciate, more than offsetting the cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.