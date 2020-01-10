Zscaler: After Recent Recovery, Company Remains In Growth Mode

After reporting a good Q1 earnings report, Zscaler (ZS) initially saw their stock go down ~15% in the days following. However, investors quickly saw this as a buying opportunity and have pushed the stock back up to pre-Q1 earnings levels. The company continues to have a significant opportunity to disrupt the cloud-based security market and despite the premium valuation, this should be a name owned in almost all long-term portfolios.

Q1 revenue grew 48% to $93.6 million and was above management's guidance for $89-90 million. Despite gross margin contracting slightly, operating margins expanded compared to the year ago period, leading to an EPS beat. Management also raised their revenue guidance by ~$9 million at the midpoint, greater than the ~$4 million revenue beat during the quarter.

Investors have continued to expect significant growth numbers from this company and the past few quarters, investors have been somewhat disappointing. Despite revenue, margins, and EPS consistently coming in ahead of expectations, investors have become used to big revenue beat and raises. So when the company does not meet this undetermined quarterly revenue beat number, the stock can come under pressure.

Valuation has pulled back since the late July high of ~35x forward revenue down to the current ~15x forward revenue. While this pullback was almost inevitably going to happen at some point, it is challenging to predict such a dramatic pullback in such a short period of time.

Revenue growth continues to remain healthy and implies ~34-36% growth for the year, though I this could still be slightly conservative. Even if there is some conservatism baked into guidance numbers, investors are surely expecting revenue growth to come in near 40% by the end of the year.

With the stock currently ~$55 and valuation coming down yet again, I believe investors have an opportunity to buy a stock with revenue growth likely coming in 35%+ for the next few years on top of improving margins. FY21 revenue multiple of ~11x seems reasonable enough compared to other faster-growth software names and Zscaler has a significant growth opportunity within the cloud-based security industry.

ZS offers two main products, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). ZIA essentially is a secure internet and web gateway solution enabling customers the ability to use the internet through ZS in a fully secure way. ZPA provides customers with remote access to internal applications running on the cloud of a data center, with the applications never being exposed directly to the internet.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During Q1, ZS reported another quarter of strong revenue growth, coming in at 48% to $93.6 million, which was above management's guidance for $89-90 million. While revenue growth has continued to decelerate over the past few quarters, the law of large numbers is starting to hit in as it becomes more challenging to maintain a 50%+ revenue growth when your revenue is approaching a $400 million run-rate. The company also has a history of providing conservative guidance, which can bring additional upside to quarterly revenue growth expectations.

One bright spot was billings growth showing signs of acceleration, coming in at 37% growth to $88.3 million, compared to 32% last quarter. Billings continues to be an important metric for investors to follow because this drives future revenue growth. While billings growth did improve from last quarter, the growth rate remains well below revenue growth, which could mean continued revenue deceleration. Source: Company Presentation

Investors have become spoiled with the company not only beating their expectations, but beating them by quite a bit. However, the past two quarters have been a little different as the company is beating expectations, but it appears investors are expecting bigger beats. This is a challenging aspect to balance as a public company as if management sets guidance too conservative, then investors continually expect big beats. If management sets guidance too high, then the company risks not meeting or exceeding expectations. I believe ZS is caught in the first bucket of investors continually expecting more from the company.

Gross margin during the quarter remained strong at 81%, though was down slightly from 82% in the year ago period. However, given the company's highly recurring software business model, gross margins should continue to remain ~80%, very strong even for a software company.

While operating margins for the quarter did expand to 3% compared to 2% in the year ago period, I think investors are starting to expect a little more from the company at this point. Typically, when a software company starts to see their revenue growth decelerate, operating margins should be the beneficiary, however, a 1% margin expansion is a relatively small improvement for the quarter. With revenue growth coming in well above expectations, this led to EPS of $0.03 during the quarter, above expectations for breakeven.

Q2 guidance calls for revenue of $97-100 million, which was better than expectations for ~$93 million. In addition, non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $3-4 million, or ~3.5% margin at the midpoint, leading to EPS of ~$0.03 for the quarter.

Full year revenue guidance was raised by ~$9 million at the midpoint to $405-413 million, up from $395-405 million last quarter. The ~$9 million revenue guidance raise was also bigger than the ~$4 million revenue beat during the quarter, implying continued strength throughout the year. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be ~4% at the midpoint, similar to previous guidance. In addition, EPS is now expected to be $0.13-0.15, a slight increase compared to the previous guidance of $0.12-0.15. I think investors were also expecting a little more EPS guidance raise, considering Q1 beat by ~$0.03 and the company raised revenue guidance.

While billings guidance was raised by ~$10 million at the midpoint to $500-510 million, billings growth for the year is only expected to be ~29% for the year. The company recently hired a new CRO and they could be setting expectations low for the year in which we could ultimately see a string of beat-and-raise quarters.

Valuation

After initially reporting earnings, the stock went down ~15% over the following days. While now up slightly since reporting earnings, the stock remains nearly 40% below their late July highs. Valuation has significantly pulled back over the past few months and rightfully so. Valuation was once near 35x forward revenue as revenue growth was 60%+, but has pulled back to ~15x forward revenue now.

Over the past few months, the investment community has pulled away from higher valued, faster-growth software names. The chart below shows a good job demonstrating how some of the higher valued software names have seen their valuations come down since July. While ZS experienced one of the larger valuation pullbacks, the company's stock remains near the higher-end of the valuation spectrum, given the company's ~50% revenue growth and significant market opportunity.

Management's recently raised FY20 revenue guidance of $405-413 million appears to be slightly conservative even after the ~$9 million raise (after a ~$4 million revenue beat in Q1).

The company currently has a market cap of ~$6.90 billion and with ~$675 million in cash/investments and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$6.25 billion. Using the midpoint of management's recently raised guidance, which appears to be a little conservative, this results in a FY20 revenue multiple of ~15.2x.

Given management's current guidance implies growth of ~34-36%, we could assume slight deceleration in FY21. If FY21 revenue comes in at ~32%, which could be conservative if FY20 revenue beats and raises the remainder of the year, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$550 million, implying a FY21 revenue multiple of ~11.3x.

Current guidance continues to have some conservatism baked into the numbers. The company recently hired a new CRO and they likely wanted the bar to be set relatively low, leading to potential beat-and-raise quarters throughout FY20. Q1 proved to be a beat and raise quarter and I believe we could see that happen again in Q2 and Q3.

Investors seem to remain bullish around the name despite the initial pullback in the stock post-Q1 earnings. The stock did fall nearly 15%, though investors saw this as a buying opportunity, pushing the stock back up to the pre-Q1 level. ZS continues to have significant long-term potential to massively disrupt the cloud-based security market and this should be a name owned in almost all long-term portfolios. It is times like these where investors should look to pick up some shares.

Right now, I am a buyer with the stock trading ~$55 and believe we could see quite a bit of upside over the next few quarters as the company likely beats their revenue guidance and raises full year numbers. In addition, investors will continue to re-gain the lost confidence in the name if numbers come in ahead of expectations, which could lead to a higher revenue multiple.

Risks to ZS include competition from new players or legacy security providers. Its revenue multiple also poses a risk as these fast-growing names typically correct the most when the market begins to turn.

