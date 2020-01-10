Sunoco LP: Covered Dividend, But A Big Debt Mountain, And A $2.585 Billion Mystery

A big question mark on the business is this: what happened with the negative $2.585 billion in cash flow from discontinued operations in 2016? How did two billion dollars disappear?

Sunoco’s acquisitions have been very expensive – highly accretive not to net income, but to goodwill and intangibles.

The business has grown – but only by taking on debt and issuing more shares. This business does not have a track record of self-funded organic growth.

Leverage is a big question, and management has not been clear on what the goal posts are – just what leverage ratio is the target?

Management has promised dividend coverage, and multiple commentators have agreed that management has lived up to its word.

Introduction

Sunoco LP has been a popular income / dividend investment on SeekingAlpha, with multiple authors touting the stock. These articles give much detail about Sunoco that I'll try to avoid repeating here.

Instead, I want to tell a story of Sunoco and how it became what it is today, and do some sleuthing in the 10-K filings over a mystery – where did $2.585 billion go?

You might have some idea of what they do already by the numerous branded gas stations you might have seen that look like this:

Source: cspdailynews.com (3 Ways Sunoco Will Refocus on Fuel)

Is that it? Is Sunoco LP just a collection of gas stations? No. Not quite – there’s more going on under the hood. Let’s take a look at a slide from their investor presentation:

Source: December 2019 investor presentation (Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Investor Presentation - Slideshow)

Management's Goals Regarding Leverage Are Vague

In short and in plain English, Sunoco supplies gasoline to gas stations. Sunoco purchases gasoline from refiners, and sells it at a wholesale price to gas stations, pocketing the difference in prices as its gross margin. A very simple business! Let’s continue to their fiscal discipline slide, where the questions begin. Here’s my commentary:

Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation

“Operate Within Leverage Profile”: multiple commentators have already pointed out that Sunoco has a lot of debt. It’s rather funny that Sunoco doesn’t actually spell out what this ratio is – is it EBITDA to interest? Is it debt to EBITDA? Is it debt to equity? Who knows?

“Maintain Distribution Coverage”: no doubt about this, based on what other commentators have said!

“Proven History of Cost Discipline”: And as we will see later on, Sunoco’s growth strategy is essentially “debt & share-issuance fueled acquisition” – not the most inspiring model.

“Liquidity”: Not much of a talking point here – they have $5.5B of total assets next to $4.7B in total liabilities.

Needless to say, the goals are not clearly defined. This should not inspire confidence in investors.

Growth & Funding Strategies

Let’s take the deep dive into the company’s financials. I’ve taken these figures from SeekingAlpha’s “Key Data” page under the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow tabs. Missing figures were filled in from the financial statements themselves. I’ve color-coded the table to help tell the financial story behind Sunoco LP. The only exception is "Net Cash from Discontinued Operations", which I found from page 41 of the 2018 10-K.

Green: Dividends paid were largely covered by operating cash flow. No worries here.

Orange: A series of debt and equity-fueled acquisitions expanded Sunoco’s operations dramatically, as evidenced by the surge in operating cash flow. Acquisitions included:

According to Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements, 2014 Sunoco LP 10-K:

Sunoco acquired Mid-Atlantic Convenience Stores LLC from ETP for $768M (of which $209M was intangibles and goodwill) – this acquisition added ~100 retail convenience stores and ~200 dealer-operated and consignment sites.

Sunoco acquired Aloha Petroleum, Ltd., which added 100 branded fuel stations throughout Hawaii. This transaction cost $267M (of which $165M was intangibles and goodwill)

According to Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements, 2015 Sunoco LP 10-K:

Sunoco acquired a partial interest in Sunoco LLC from ETP Retail, which cost $775M (of which $182M was goodwill).

Sunoco acquired Susser for $967M in cash and 22M of Class B units (of which $1,518M was goodwill and intangibles!).

Sunoco acquired 27 convenience stores from Aziz Convenience Stores LLC for $42M ( of which $4.3M was goodwill).

Sunoco acquired a wholesale motor fuel distribution business from Alta East Inc. for $57M (of which $16.6M was goodwill).

Some of their larger acquisitions seem overpriced. In particular, in both the Aloha and Susser acquisitions, goodwill and intangibles are around 60% of the purchase price. This suggests that these acquisitions were priced at around 250% of replacement value of the assets.

Referring back to my recent article on Alimentation Couche-Tard, a company with a highly successful growth-by-acquisition model and a 10-bagger over the last decade, their balance sheet currently had as of April 2019, $5,683M in goodwill next to $15,445M in Plant, Property, & Equipment. This suggests that their acquisitions were priced at not much more than 30% above replacement value of the assets.

Compared to Alimentation Couche-Tard, some of Sunoco's biggest acquisitions seem dramatically overpriced.

Sunoco's Long-Term Debt Examined

Based on the Q3 2019 quarterly filing, this information was extracted - all numbers are as of Sept 30, 2019:

Maturity Amount Interest Rate Sale Leaseback - $104M - Revolving Credit - $154M 4.04% Senior Notes 2023 $1,000M 4.875% Senior Notes 2026 $800M 5.500% Senior Notes 2027 $600M 6.000% Senior Notes 2028 $400M 5.875%

As we can see, the coupon rates on their debt are roughly comparable to BB/BBB-rated corporate debt. Not ideal, but manageable.

The $2.585 Billion Mystery

Blue: A big question mark hangs over the 2016 negative cash flow from discontinued operations. What the heck happened to $2.585 BILLION?

In 2016, Sunoco issued a net of $2.832B in debt, ostensibly to fund their discontinued operation cash outflow of $2.585 billion. Here the mystery begins. Why did they suddenly have a massive negative cash flow? I’ve examined several years’ worth of 10-K filings, and the findings were mysterious:

On page 42, the 2016 Sunoco LP 10-K does not even mention the cash flow, and the chart provided does not even contain a line for discontinued operations.

On page 45, the 2017 Sunoco LP 10-K uses vague language and does not provide any detail on why the $2.585 billion cash flow needed to happen:

“Cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations was $93 million and $(2.6) billion for 2017 and 2016, respectively. Cash provided by discontinued operations for operating activities was $136 million for 2017 and $93 million for 2016. Cash used by discontinued operations for investing activities was $38 million for 2017 and $2.7 billion for 2016, of which $2.4 billion in 2017 were due to acquisitions. Changes in cash included in current assets held for sale was $(5) million for 2017 and $5 million 2016 .”

On page 41, the 2018 Sunoco LP 10-K walks around the issue entirely in exactly the same manner.

A search for the keyword “discontinued” in the 2016 Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 conference call transcripts also revealed nothing. Management did not directly speak of any discontinued operations in their conference calls for a whole year.

I also contacted Sunoco's Investor Relations directly by email and by phone to seek clarification, but I did not receive any meaningful response from them.

This disappearance of $2.585 billion in discontinued operations without any substantial explanation is a question that investors should answer before trusting management with their capital. The amount in question is extremely significant - it's almost exactly equal to Sunoco's current market capitalization.

Even more puzzling is that the negative cash flow was only mentioned retroactively, so investors in 2017 reading the latest annual report could not have known about it at all!

The direction of the business was recently changed

Lastly, In 2018, in a major focusing of priorities, Sunoco divested 1,030 convenience stores to 7-11 (Dallas Business Journal), and used much the proceeds to pay down its long term debt and conduct a substantial share buyback from ETP. Sunoco then used some of its proceeds to acquire multiple small fuel wholesale operations (CStore Decisions). This has had a horrible effect on its balance sheet (figures courtesy of SeekingAlpha):

Figures in millions USD Dec 2013 Dec 2014 Dec 2015 Dec 2016 Dec 2017 Dec 2018 Last Report Long Term Debt 186 1902 1953 4509 4284 2873 3060

This lack of focus - acquisitions followed by divestitures - should concern investors, for it has left Sunoco with almost $3 billion more debt than compared with 7 years ago before its acquisitions.

Let’s summarize the main points here:

Given these historical and financial facts:

The dividend is covered 1.2x by distributable cash flow - on a knife's edge.

Management's goals regarding leverage are unclear.

Certain large acquisitions seem overvalued in retrospect, calling into question its model of growth-by-acquisition.

Acquisitions followed by divestitures have scarred the balance sheet with long term debt, due to the change in direction from retail to wholesale

Finally, a mysterious $2.585 billion negative cash flow due to discontinued operations in 2016 for which an explanation cannot be easily found is a red flag.

Overall, I would rate Sunoco as a sell - I simply can't trust management with my capital given the track record I've put together here. Investors who buy SUN for the distribution yield (which is covered, but on a knife's edge) need to stomach overlooking this poor record.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.