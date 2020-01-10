L Brands: Major Holiday Disappointment

It was back in late August when I detailed how a major shakeup was likely needed at retailer L Brands (LB). The Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works parent had just missed on quarterly revenues and issued guidance that was below expectations. Investors were hoping that the company could have a strong holiday period to salvage the year, but it appears that those hopes did not pan out as expected.

(Source: Harper's Bazaar article, seen here. Did the ending of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show hurt sales for the company?)

On Thursday, the company issued a press release that detailed some key numbers for the holiday period. For the nine-week period ending January 4th, revenues of $3.906 billion were down a little more than 4% over the $4.072 billion figure for the same nine-week period a year earlier. Management also cut its quarterly EPS guidance to about $1.85 from a previous expectation that called for $2.00 a share.

While wall street wasn't as positive as the company on the EPS front, the new guidance was still a big miss against estimates for $1.97. But this also seems to be a meaningful strikeout on sales, as the street was calling for just a 1.7% year over year decline. Given that in the year-ago period the nine-week period cited above represented just under 84% of Q4's total sales, there would have to be massive short term improvement to meet that 1.7% decline estimate.

Management did not break out segment details in this week's release, so we'll have to wait a bit to see if this was more underperformance from Victoria's Secret or Bath and Body Works. My guess is the former being what we've seen so far this year. However, it says a lot that the company struggled quite a bit during what seemed to be a strong overall holiday period. Traditional retail just isn't what it used to be.

It will be interesting to see the cash flow numbers at the Q4 report given this news. An earnings miss certainly provides a headwind, and light sales probably mean inventories will come in a little higher than expected. Through Q3 of this fiscal year, negative free cash flow had improved by $66 million over the prior nine-month period, but that was due to a substantial cut in capital expenditures. Operating cash flow numbers were a bit worse, and remember, the company greatly relies on the holiday period for its yearly free cash flow generation.

The revised guidance likely puts full year earnings per share at around $2.25. I worry that, if that number falls to or below $2.00 in the coming year or two, another dividend cut may eventually be needed. Last year saw free cash flow of $748 million, and this year's dividend payment projects out to a little more than $330 million. Total dividend payments will likely rise a little in the coming years given no buyback is resulting in a rise in the share count, so if those free cash flow numbers plunge further, a dividend cut becomes possible.

Remember, this is a company with a debt heavy balance sheet, having a net debt position of more than $5 billion at the end of Q3. There are no bonds coming due imminently, but about $1.3 billion comes due in the next 26 months. Given the struggles seen recently and the stock's great fall over the last couple of years, refinancing those notes at higher rates would only hurt the profitability situation further.

Strangely enough, shares of L Brands are actually up a couple of percent on Thursday morning. Perhaps that's thanks to markets rallying overall, or maybe some investors were expecting Q4 results to be even worse. In the end, this was not a good announcement from the company, and it puts any recent turnaround progress in the rear view mirror. Should shares not be able to hold the 50-day moving average seen in the chart below (purple line), they could eventually retest their lows. The longer term 200-day moving average (red line) is likely to head further for a while and provide additional resistance.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

