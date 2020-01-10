Horizon Therapeutics: Looking Solid In 2020

Today, we will be studying why Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) is an attractive investment for 2020.

Company overview

Today, Horizon Therapeutics stands at the cusp of a major transformation. Once known mainly for its primary care drugs, the company has emerged as a leading rare disease biopharmaceutical company. The company currently markets approximately 10 drugs, of which 6 are for rare and immunological conditions. Krystexxa, Ravicti, and Procysbi are the company's major revenue drivers. Horizon Therapeutics is focused on maximizing the value of Krystexxa. Besides, the company is also strengthening its rare disease pipeline through internal development, licensing, and acquisitions. The company's lead investigational asset, teprotumumab, is also headed for FDA approval in TED (thyroid eye disease) indication.

Krystexxa has been a phenomenal success story for Horizon Therapeutics

When Horizon Therapeutics first acquired the first and only FDA approved therapy for chronic refractory gout, Krystexxa, from Crealta Holdings, it was an underperforming and undervalued asset. Horizon Therapeutics transformed its growth trajectory and almost quadrupled its sales in less than four years. The company now expects U.S. annual peak sales for Krystexxa in excess of $750 million. The addressable patient population is 100K. In 2018, the drug reported $258.9 million in net sales, a YoY rise of 65%. Horizon now expects 25% YoY revenue growth for the drug in 2019.

Gout is a common type of inflammatory arthritis that is characterized by higher serum uric acid levels. Here, uric acid deposits in bones and joints as well as other organs such as heart and kidney. Patients with high uric acid levels generally have multiple comorbidities. It has been seen that gout patients have an average of four comorbidities, with the most common ones being hypertension, hyperlipidemia, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, and diabetes Mellitus.

The drug has a unique mechanism of action in reversing disease progression in uncontrolled gout. Unlike other drugs, Krystexxa converts the source of uric acid crystals, urate, into a water-soluble substance, allantoin. While only 10% of uric acid filtered through kidneys can be excreted, the renal excretion of allantoin is almost 10 times better than uric acid. Other oral urate-lowering therapies focus on the overproduction or under excretion of uric acid.

Krystexxa is also being studied in additional indications

Horizon is currently studying the effect on the response rate of Krystexxa with the administration of methotrexate in patients with uncontrolled gout in the two MIRROR immunomodulation trials.

Here, the company is assessing if methotrexate, an immunomodulator used commonly by rheumatologists can help dampen the immune response to Krystexxa and thereby increase the response rate to Krystexxa. The company expects data from the MIRROR open-label study which started in the third quarter of 2018, in early 2020. In this trial, the company administered Krystexxa and methotrexate to 14 patients. The MIRROR double-blind placebo-controlled registrational, also evaluating the co-administration of Krystexxa with methotrexate in uncontrolled gout patients, commenced in June 2019.

In case of positive results from these trials, rheumatologists will become more confident about Krystexxa, thereby enabling them to prescribe Krystexxa to more patients in their care. Additionally, it will also allow patients to stay on therapy for a longer time frame. The chances of positive results from these trials remain high, considering the consistently positive outcomes from investigator-initiated trials, administering Krystexxa with methotrexate.

In the third quarter of 2019, Horizon also initiated the PROTECT trial, a 20-patient open-label study, evaluating Krystexxa in kidney transplant patients with uncontrolled gout.

Kidney transplant patients are ten times more prone to gout than the general population. The chronically elevated levels of serum uric acid are associated with organ transplant rejection. The company is working to expand the use of Krystexxa among nephrologists by providing additional data about the effectiveness of Krystexxa in treating uncontrolled gout through its kidney-friendly mechanism.

Besides Krystexxa, Horizon is also evaluating next-generation investigational therapies, HZN-003 and HZN-007, for uncontrolled gout, in the preclinical stage. The company has also partnered with HemoShear Therapeutics in discovery drug collaboration for gout.

The upcoming FDA approval for Teprotumumab In TED can prove game-changing for Horizon Therapeutics

In July 2019, Horizon submitted BLA (biologics license application) to FDA seeking approval for teprotumumab in TED indication. FDA granted a priority review for the trial and set PDUFA as March 8, 2020. This application includes results from the Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial, called OPTIC as well as positive Phase 2 results. On December 16, FDA Advisory Committee unanimously recommended approval of teprotumumab solution for intravenous use in the treatment of active TED. All 12 members of the committee have voted in favor of the drug's approval.

Horizon Therapeutics has commenced an expanded access program for teprotumumab. The company expects peak annual sales of more than $750 million for this drug. The combined estimated annual peak net sales of Krystexxa and Teprotumumab is almost double Horizon's fiscal 2018 sales.

The above diagram demonstrates the pathophysiology of TED and the mechanism of action of Teprotumumab.

TED is a debilitating autoimmune inflammatory disease of the eye. Commonly associated with Graves' Disease, it is, however, a separate and distinct disease. It begins as an active TED for about three years and then progresses to inactive TED. Once TED becomes inactive, long-term damage is done. The inflammation behind the eye results in bulging of the eyes or proptosis. This inflammation finally leads to fibrotic changes and permanent structural damage. Proptosis, in turn, leads to many other conditions such as double vision, misalignment, potentially sight-threatening compression of the optic nerve, ulcerations, pain, and emotional trauma.

Currently, there is no FDA approved disease-modifying medication or even an effective management therapy available for TED. Many U.S. physicians opt for "watch and wait" for active TED phase to end.

The most commonly used medications for this condition are methimazole and propylthiouracil. These drugs work by inhibiting thyroid peroxidase and thyroid hormone synthesis. Propylthiouracil also blocks the conversion of T4 to the T3 hormone. However, anti-thyroid medications are associated with serious side-effects such as liver toxicity, bone marrow suppression, and hypothyroidism.

Physicians also use beta-blockers, stable iodine, glucocorticoids, and thyroid hormone replacement in hypothyroidism as ancillary treatments in severely affected TED patients. Selenium is also used for mild active TED. This micronutrient has been shown to improve quality of life, reduce ocular involvement, and slow disease progression. However, its mechanism of action is still not well understood.

Glucocorticoids is not effective in treating TED as it does not reverse proptosis or double vision. But it helps manage the associated inflammation. However, it is difficult to get people off oral corticosteroids. So physicians generally prefer intravenous steroid administration. Steroids are again associated with a range of side-effects including hyperglycemia, hypertension, weight gain, psychiatric changes, metallic taste, sleep disturbances, headache, liver failure, and aseptic hip necrosis.

Radiation orbital therapy at low doses is also used for eligible TED patients. While it is somewhat effective after 4 to 6 weeks of therapy, radiation is associated with side-effects such as dry eye, cataract, radiation retinopathy, radiation optic neuropathy, and secondary malignancies. Finally, surgical intervention is also used for TED patients, but results are mixed. Physicians often require to perform multiple surgeries per eye. These surgeries are costly. Finally, although they prove corrective for some TED patients, surgery can also result in permanent eye misalignment, double vision, lazy eye or blindness.

In the absence of effective and safe treatment options, Teprotumumab stands a solid chance of wide-spread adoption by TED patients.

Teprotumumab application is supported by robust clinical data

In February 2019, the company announced topline results from OPTIC trial evaluating teprotumumab for TED. Here, teprotumumab met its primary endpoint of meaningful improvement in proptosis or bulging of the eye. Compared to 9.5% of patients on placebo who achieved the primary endpoint of a 2 mm or more reduction in proptosis at p<0.001, 82.9% of teprotumumab patients reached the primary endpoint. The OPTIC trial also met all its secondary endpoints and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with that seen in the Phase 2 trial.

In April 2019, the company came out with additional supporting data from the Phase 3 OPTIC study. Here, teprotumumab demonstrated an average 3.32 mm proptosis reduction after 24 weeks, much higher than 0.53 mm reduction in patients on placebo. The overall responder rate, which includes proptosis reduction of ≥2 mm plus CAS (Clinical Activity Score) improvement of ≥2 points, was 78% for teprotumumab. This was again much higher than the 7.1% rate for patients on placebo therapy.

In October 2019, Horizon released data from the Phase 3 OPTIC confirmatory clinical trial showing that teprotumumab provided significant benefit in terms of double vision, quality of life, and CAS for TED patients.

The company has a robust balance sheet

Horizon Therapeutics has evolved its capital structure to make it in line with other biopharma peers. The company reduced his gross debt by $575 million from $1.99 billion on December 31, 2018, to $1.41 billion on September 30, 2019. The company currently has a cash balance of 4884 million and net debt of $534 million.

At the end of September 30, 2018, the company's gross leverage and net leverage were 4.9x and 2.9x, respectively. At the end of September 30, 2019, the company's gross leverage and net leverage were 2.9x and 1.1x, respectively. Horizon has achieved its target gross leverage and net leverage of lower than 3.0x and 2.0x, respectively.

There are certain risks for retail investors planning to invest in this stock

Horizon Therapeutics is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 188.96x and forward P/E multiple of 18.74x. The expensive valuation assumes the regulatory and commercial success of teprotumumab in TED indication. However, so long as FDA actually does not approve the drug, there remains a small amount of regulatory risk in the investment.

Teprotumumab's clinical trials reported patients suffering from adverse events such as diarrhea, muscle spasms, nausea, hyperglycemia, alopecia, dry skin, dysgeusia, headache, hearing impairment, and weight loss. Five patients also reported serious adverse events such as diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, urinary retention, Escherichia sepsis, and Hashimoto's encephalopathy. In case the real-life incidence and intensity of these serious adverse events are higher, it may affect the overall adoption of the drug. A major portion of the company's current valuation is based on the success of this drug.

Besides, the increased public outcry against high drug pricing can be a challenge for Horizon. This is even more important considering that the company is focusing on rare diseases.

What price seems right for the stock?

In its third-quarter earnings, Horizon Therapeutics guided for fiscal 2019 revenues of $1.28 billion - $1.30 billion. The company, however, raised fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $460 million - $475 million to $465 million - $475 million. This is a high growth company, which has pushed up its revenues from $74 million in 2013 to $1.2 billion in 2018. The company also managed to expand its product portfolio from two drugs in 2013 to over 10 drugs in 2018.

Wall Street analysts have estimated a 12-month consensus target price as $39.40. Guggenheim analyst Dana Flanders considers Horizon to be the best Emerging Pharma idea for 2020. He is very optimistic about the first-quarter launch of teprotumumab. Piper Jaffray analyst David Amsellem is very bullish on the company. He reiterated the "overweight" rating and increased the target price from $36 to $49. He believes that FDA approval for teprotumumab can be a "seminal milestone" for the company. He also expects the drug to be widely adopted in TED post-approval, based on past key opinion leader checks and past physician surveys. Thus, the analyst expects a significant upside potential for Horizon's stock price.

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg reiterated the "Buy" rating for the stock and raised the target price from $36 to $40. The analyst sees FDA advisory committee solid support for teprotumumab in TED as a strong signal. Although FDA is not bound by the committee's recommendation, the analyst is hopeful of the drug securing the agency's approval ahead of its PDUFA date of March 8, 2020. BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman also reiterated the "Outperform" rating and raised the target price from $36 to $40. He also expressed optimism about the FDA Advisory committee's unanimous support for teprotumumab. Besides, he also expects robust upside potential for Krystexxa. Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy also reiterated the "Buy" rating and increased target price from $36 to $40 on the same explanation.

Goldman Sachs analyst, Graig Suvannavejh initiated coverage of Horizon Therapeutics with a Neutral rating and $35 price target. He believes that teprotumumab's launch is already priced at the company's share price, and hence there are no obvious catalysts capable of significantly moving the stock in 2020.

In this backdrop, I believe Horizon's target price of $40 is a conservative estimate of the true potential of this stock. In a more optimistic scenario, the company's stock price can go as high as $49. Hence, I recommend investors with average risk appetite to consider Horizon Therapeutics' as an investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.