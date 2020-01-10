Aurora Cannabis: What 2020 And Beyond Will Bring

The weaknesses of Aurora and the impact they could have on its short-term performance.

Source: pot stock news

After the bubble burst for the cannabis sector in 2019, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) suffered along with most other companies for the year, possibly experiencing the most negative sentiment from some parts of the market because of high expectations for the company.

In this article we'll examine in some detail what the near- and long-term outlooks for Aurora are, and also the outlook for the overall cannabis industry.

Canadian cannabis market

While the global cannabis market suffered in 2019, Canada had the worst of it because of its fumbling of the roll out of retail stores that resulted in failure to meet expectations.

This was especially important in Quebec and Ontario, which combined only had about 50 stores serving millions of potential customers. That will improve in 2020, but in the case of Quebec, it has no sense of urgency, and has also recently boosted the legal age in the province to 21. That will result in less sales from those younger consumers wanting to give cannabis a try without the legal risk. Quebec has a population of about 8.5 million, the second-largest behind Ontario, which has between 14 million and 15 million in population.

As for the very important Ontario market, it has the goal of having 20 stores per month opening in several months, which by the end of 2020 should have a total of between 200 to 250 stores serving the province. It's nowhere close to being enough, but it's at least far better than it was in 2019.

With a population total of approximately 23 million between the two provinces, I think it could take somewhere around 2,000 retail outlets to meet demand.

The issue in Canada isn't really about the overabundance of supply in relationship to general demand for cannabis, the issue is the lack of stores to meet demand, which has created the abundance of supply because companies had expected a lot more stores to sell from by this development stage.

That doesn't mean market supply and demand isn't skewed, only that we need to understand the reason why it is; it's important to know that cannabis demand is going to continue to grow in Canada.

Black market competition

Besides the obvious disappointing revenue as a result of the lack of retail outlets to sell in, the other element in play is it allows for the black market to continue to thrive in Canada, which in turn puts a lot of downward pressure on prices, margins, and earnings.

Until there are numerous retail stores to sell in spread across the two major provinces, this going to continue to be a major factor in the performance of Aurora Cannabis and its Canadian peers.

The question could be asked as to why the government isn't doing more to close down the illicit cannabis trade. The answer in my view is that it would create a vacuum that could make things worse for the industry in the short term. People that are already using recreational cannabis are going to get their product from somewhere, and if some major players are shut down, many more will rise up.

After all, over the years it has been impossible to shutter the illegal cannabis industry, and just because there are now legal alternatives, doesn't mean that is going to change in the short term. Further out I do believe legal cannabis will dominate the sector in Canada because it will grow as a result of new customers that haven't been willing to risk the ramifications of getting caught consuming illegal pot.

Long-term users are probably going to continue to use their illegal sources, but new cannabis consumers will primarily gravitate toward legal outlets.

Once the rollout of stores approaches full capacity, at that time I think authorities will start to consider getting more aggressive with the larger illegal suppliers if tax revenue doesn't reach expectations.

As for Aurora Cannabis, because of it being among the market leaders in cost per gram, it will compete better against black market players than the majority of its peers as the legal market expands.

Derivatives in the years ahead

Derivatives were legalized in Canada in October 2019, and after a waiting period, were allowed to be sold, starting in the last couple of weeks of December 2019. In the near term this won't have much impact on the performance of Aurora, meaning it won't have any impact on the fourth calendar quarter, and it remains to be seen how derivative sales will help the company in the current quarter.

It appears there is a lot of demand for derivative products in Canada, but how rapidly they are available and distributed in retail outlets will determine short-term success.

Aurora has stated it was ready to roll with derivatives, so if demand is strong, it could be a nice catalyst for the company in the short and long term.

The question still hanging over Aurora is how much it'll cannibalize existing sales, and how much of it will be new business. I have no doubt it'll, overall, be a positive, but the level of impact in the short term, when taking into account the current number of retail stores in Ontario and Quebec, it'll still limit the potential until those numbers increase.

Further out, derivatives will be significant drivers of revenue and earnings, as they command higher prices and margins, and should be able to differentiate from competitors - both legal and illegal. Aurora has proven it can brand its products in a number of Canadian markets.

Companies falling by the wayside

Another positive for Aurora in the months and years ahead will be the failure of many of its competitors. As the company continues to manage production capacity, there will be a number of cannabis companies that will go bankrupt and cease operations entirely.

This will remove product from the market as more stores are opened. In part, that will help to balance the supply and demand situation even as more black market competitors are pressured from the market as legal competition enters those currently relatively uncontested markets.

This will take time to play out, but I think over the next couple of years a significant number of Canadian companies will have shut their doors. At that time there'll be a lot more retail outlets to sell into with a lot less supply from the numerous fringe players, that when combined, still remain a significant source of supply.

Not only do I expect fringe players to drop like flies over the next two years, but we're likely to see several of the mid-tier players collapse as well. That would take a lot of supply out of the market.

As demand increases and supply drops, Aurora will be positioned well to ramp up construction and rapidly complete its facilities that are currently on hold. Increased sales at higher margins will propel the company into permanent profitability.

International domination

No competitor comes close to Aurora in its international footprint, with a presence in 25 markets, including Canada. The most important market by far is Germany, which research firm Prohibition Partners projects will have about 1 million medical cannabis customers by 2024.

Current estimates are there are 60,000 medical patients in Germany as of the end of 2019, and about 60 percent of subscriptions in the country are approved, with the majority of consumers covered by government health care. The 60 percent number should improve in the years ahead as more German consumers go with cannabis as a preferred source of treatment for various conditions.

As for Aurora, it received five production licenses for Germany in 2019. Each license grants Aurora the right to produce 200 kilograms annually over a period of four years. Aphria was awarded the same number of licenses.

Very few investors are taking this valuable advantage Aurora has over most of its competitors into account. It's not going to help the company much in the first half of 2020, but as demand ramps up in Germany and other international markets, it'll be a significant long-term growth catalyst for the company.

American companies can't legally compete in these markets, and no other company has the international exposure Aurora has. Since most of it is related to medical cannabis, it will, over time, generate solid revenue and earnings for the company, because of higher prices and wider margins.

Major challenges Aurora faces

Most of the challenges Aurora faces are in the near term, and they include available capital, dilution, possible write downs, unknown level of success with derivatives, and whether or not Quebec and Ontario will roll out retail stores at levels conducive to stronger growth.

I'm not as concerned about write-downs as a number of others are because I look at some of Aurora's more important acquisitions as having the ability to generate significant cash flow in the years ahead.

When measured against short-term results, yes, there could be some problems in that regard, but I'm looking at the company in the years ahead as to how much cash flow its investments will produce. I believe the numbers will be staggering.

Some believe Aurora paid too much for the companies, but I'm not among them when measured over the long term.

As for dilution, that's another issue I'm not that concerned with. The reason is because once the market sustainably turns around, investors aren't going to put much weight on dilution. Revenue and earnings is a powerful deterrent to dilution, and when Aurora becomes profitable and starts to generate enormous revenue and consistent profitability, shareholders and investors will reward it accordingly.

It's at times when the bubble bursts that all the minutia and possible negatives of a company are magnified. It's the opposite when optimism returns because of improved macro conditions and outlook for the company.

I don't see Aurora struggling because of the inability for it to raise capital. The idea, as one analyst stated, that the company is going to zero, is nonsensical at best. The company could take some more short-term hits, but it's going to do very well once the smoke clears.

My major concerns are how rapidly new retail outlets will open, how long it'll take for derivative sales to make a difference, and length of time it'll take for the German medical cannabis market to explode.

With Aurora's market-leading production capacity, it will ride those trends to positive success over time.

Conclusion

In the near term there's not much to be positive about for Aurora. That said, because of the many positives concerning the long term, many investors are waiting to pounce on any news that will drive the share price up. It's only a matter of when that occurs, not if.

On the other hand, there could also be some negative news that could drive its share price even further down, which would definitely scare a lot of investors. That news would primarily come from weaker earnings results than expected, and some weak near-term guidance. The same of course could be said of unexpected positive earnings results.

Another factor that could trigger an upward move would be an announcement the company has entered into the U.S. CBD market. Although I like the discipline of the company in not panicking and forcing its way into the market, it wouldn't surprise me to see some type of announcement in 2020.

There is also the potential associated with its partnership with the UFC. That won't have much if any known impact in the short term, but when results start coming in from research and trials, it should bring potential for strong returns if it can prove it can successfully treat various conditions.

Even though there has been many in the financial media jumping on the bear bandwagon concerning Aurora Cannabis, the reality is nothing has changed in the long-term outlook for the cannabis sector, Canadian cannabis, or the company.

Everything I see is in relationship to short-term headwinds that are visibly able to be solved.

Aurora is one of the market leaders in production cost per gram, the market leader in production capacity, and the leading company in exposure to international markets. What's not to like over the long term?

In the near term there will continue to be some pain, and outside of a write-down, which would put temporary downward pressure on the stock, I don't see anything that will surprise the market in any big way.

Expectations are about as low as they have ever been for the company, and even if there is a weaker-than-expects fourth calendar earnings report, there isn't much lower the company can go concerning sentiment.

After the first half, I don't perceive there being anything that will be able to stop the return of the growth trajectory of Aurora. It'll be modest over the next year, but any positive surprise could trigger a significant and sustainable upward move in its share price.

I remain bullish with Aurora Cannabis over the long term

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.