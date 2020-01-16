2 Conflicted REITs To Avoid And 1 Better Buy

We highlight one better opportunity: A well-managed REIT that we expect to keep outperforming in 2020 and beyond.

We present two REITs that have a history of poor shareholder treatment. We recommend avoiding them even despite their discounted share prices.

Today, an estimated 80 million Americans invest in REITs in one way or another. Unfortunately, the vast majority of these REIT investors have very limited knowledge of the sector, and quite frankly, have no clue what they are doing.

I am myself a professional REIT investor, I do this full time, and have access to some of the best research there is. I also know personally many REIT management teams and can easily contact them whenever I have questions.

Even then, I have a hard time finding good opportunities and work tirelessly to avoid stepping on landmines. The REIT sector is very unforgiving and many investors have had to learn the hard way that REITs also can be particularly punishing to investors who skip their homework.

The return disparities can be massive. Consider the case of Brixmor Property (BRX) vs. Cedar Realty (CDR).

Both are close peers who own very similar properties. Yet, one ended up disappointing with high volatility and zero returns in 2019. On the other hand, BRX was one of our biggest winners at High Yield Landlord.

It shows you that you need to be very selective when investing in REITs. Most importantly, many REITs are poorly managed by greedy managers who set up these entities primarily to milk fees from unsophisticated investors.

And if that's the case of your REITs, you are likely to underperform, even if the company is very cheap. A conflicted management will always find ways to steal from shareholders and a cheap valuation is then irrelevant.

We have seen this quite a lot with REITs that are "externally-managed," especially when the insider ownership is very low. Then, these managers will not hesitate to issue more and more shares, regardless of its price, in order to grow the portfolio to justify higher fees.

According to our experience, this practice is perhaps the number No. 1 reason behind poor performance in the REIT sector. When a REIT issues shares at a dilutive price, shareholders suffer losses, but the management takes higher fees. It's transferring value from shareholders to the manager. It should be illegal.

This practice is uncommon in the world of large caps, which are highly scrutinized by analysts, institutional investors and the SEC. However, investors must be very careful when investing in smaller and lesser known REITs that lack a strong institutional following. Even if a REIT is cheap - it does not make it an investment candidate if the management's integrity is questionable. Our selection process at High Yield Landlord is not bullet proof, but it has allowed us to dodge many bullets. Today, we reject 10 investments on average for every investment that we make:

Below, we discuss two seemingly cheap REITs that we would avoid and one better alternative for opportunistic investors:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Recently, I explained that I would not buy Ventas (VTR) even after its recent drop. The senior housing market is severely overbuilt and VTR does not offer enough value at 15x FFO and a 5.7% dividend yield.

However, even at 15x FFO, I would rather invest in VTR than in its peer DHC which happens to trade at just 6x FFO.

DHC looks like a great bargain on the surface at just 6x FFO, a deep discount to NAV and a 7.5% dividend yield. And it could be if the company had the right management. Unfortunately, for DHC shareholders, the REIT is externally managed by RMR (RMR) – a conflicted management team with a track record of poor shareholder treatment.

Moreover, DHC’s biggest tenant happens to be Five Star Senior Living (FVE) – another company that's also managed by RMR. What could go wrong? Well, earlier this year, RMR decided to grant FVE a massive rent cut. It essentially took money from one entity and put it in the other.

The market is applying a massive discount to DHC and rightfully so. RMR has time and time again mistreated its various REIT entities just to grow fee income. A low valuation is meaningless if the management cannot be trusted and this is the perfect example of a REIT to avoid, almost regardless of its share price.

I'm not a buyer of VTR, but I would gladly pay 15x FFO for it if my only other option was DHC.

Global Net Lease (GNL)

Global Net Lease (GNL) is very popular among individual investors because it pays a 10.5% dividend yield. There's a lot to like here from a quick look at the company. The portfolio is solid, the cash flow is resilient, and the balance sheet is just fine.

However, here again, it's the management of the company that is the dealbreaker. Investors could earn solid returns if the company just stopped its dilutive equity issuances and instead let rent increases grow cash flow over time.

This is not happening. GNL has time and time again diluted shareholders for its own benefit. As a result of the company has materially underperformed its peer group and delivered poor total returns since its IPO in 2015.

As long as the same management is in place, we see no reasons to invest in the company. A 10% yield is meaningless if it comes with a declining share price due to dilution and an eventual dividend cut.

A Better Approach: Buy Good Management Teams

Well-managed companies will almost always trade at a premium valuation, but paying up for a good management is money that's well spent.

Anything can happen in the short run, but over long time periods, the well-managed company will outperform conflicted REITs nine times out of 10. Here, it's important to look at the track record of past execution, the compensation structure, and other potential sources of conflicts of interest.

We only invest in REITs with high insider ownership and track records of shareholder-friendly behavior.

Below we discuss a well-managed REIT that we believe to be set for market-beating returns:

MNR Real Estate (MNR): High Quality at a Bargain Price

MNR is one of the oldest REITs in the world – founded in 1968 by industry legend Eugene Landy who remains the chairman of the board and one of the largest shareholders. The company has successfully navigated the ups and downs of the market with zero dividend cut – not even during the great financial crisis. The focus always has been on consistent shareholder value creation with a disciplined approach to leverage and asset quality. The management owns 6% of the units and the corporate governance is among the best in the REIT sector. MNR was early to recognize the shift from traditional stores to Internet sales. The company is a market leader, not a follower. They have built a very strong industrial portfolio that benefits from the growth of Amazon-like (NASDAQ:AMZN) companies.

The results are in the numbers: Dividends have been maintained or increased for 27 years in a row:

The total returns over the past 10 years have been among the very best. MNR ranks No. 1 in total returns in its sector and in the Top 15 of all REIT sectors over the past 10 years:

Yet, the company trades at a reasonable 15x FFO - which represents a 30% discount to its closest peers.

It's by targeting this type of situations that we aim to outperform market averages. MNR was one of our largest positions in 2019 and remains a top holding to this day at High Yield Landlord.

Our Portfolio Value is sitting at all-time-highs, but it still remains undervalued by ~20-30% according to our own estimates of fair value. And we sleep well at night knowing that our investments are with good management teams that are aligned with shareholders. While we wait for long-term appreciation, we earn a 7.2% dividend yield that's easily covered at a 69% payout ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.