Oil Services Continue To Offer Value - Risk/Reward Favors The OIH ETF

NYMEX crude oil futures finished 2019 with a gain of just under 13% in the final quarter of the year. In the year that ended on December 31, the energy commodity was one of the best-performing commodities of the year, second only to palladium. NYMEX oil futures posted an impressive 34.46% gain in 2019.

Meanwhile, the final quarter of 2018 was a bearish period for the energy commodity. The price traded the entire range of the year during the last three months of 2018 as the price dropped from $76.90 in early October to a low of $42.36 per barrel in late December. In 2019, the trading band was from $44.35 to $66.60, with the low coming during the first week of January, one year ago. Crude oil spent most of the year trading between $50 and $60 per barrel but closed above the top end of the range on December 31, 2019.

The stock market also moved appreciably higher in 2019. However, crude oil-related shares did not keep pace with either the stock or the crude oil futures market. The worst performing companies were those that are involved in providing services to the oil patch. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product (OIH) holds a portfolio of the top oil services companies in the world.

Volatility in the crude oil market

The last time the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded below $50 per barrel was during the week of January 7, 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, after bouncing off just above the $50 level in June, August, and October, the price of crude oil moved steadily higher during the final three months of 2019. The price of nearby futures closed on December 31 at $61.21 per barrel. The airstrike that killed the head of the Iranian revolutionary guard on January 2 and a retaliatory missile strike in Iraq sent the price of NYMEX crude oil to its latest high of $65.65 per barrel on January 8. No Americans died in the missile attack, which led to a de-escalation of some of the tension, and the price dropped below the $60 level.

Price momentum and relative strength were falling below neutral territory at the end of last week. The price of crude oil took the stairs to the upside, and an elevator lower with a bearish reversal on the daily chart on January 8, and the weekly chart as of Friday, January 10. Weekly historical volatility rose from under 20% at the end of December to over 24.5% on January 10. The total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market began to rise in late December, moving from 2.11 million on December 23 to 2.226 million as of January 9. Crude oil became more volatile at the start of 2020, but it moved significantly higher in 2019.

Oil-related shares have lagged

In 2019, the price of crude oil appreciated by almost 34.5%, and the stock market was not far behind the energy commodity when it came to gains.

The DJIA rose 22.34%, and the S&P 500 moved 28.88% higher on the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a 35.23% gain in 2019. It would seem that any stock with a ticker symbol should have roared last year. When it comes to the companies involved in the oil business, common sense dictates that the combination of gains in oil and equities would lead to explosive results for the oil-related business. However, common sense was hibernating for the frustrated investors who parked assets in the oil path. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) holds many of the top oil-related companies in the world, including an over 43.5% exposure to Exxon Mobile (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the XLE moved from $57.35 at the end of 2018 to $60.04 per share on the final day of 2019, a rise of only 4.69%. The increase in the XLE was more than disappointing compared to the price action in stocks and the oil futures market. XLE was trading at just over $60 on January 10.

Oil services have done even worse

Oil-related equities turned in a weak performance in 2019, and oil services companies did even worse. The price action in the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product was miserable.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, the OIH ETF fell from $14.03 at the end of 2018 to $13.25 per share at the end of 2019. While crude oil, stocks, and even the XLE posted gains in 2019, the oil services ETF fell by 5.56%. As of last Friday, OIH continued to underperform the XLE.

Mean reversion and value-seeking should lift OIH

With stocks not far below all-time highs and the price of crude oil rising in early 2020, it is a challenge to find bargains in the stock market these days. The two top holdings of the OIH ETF product are Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), which together comprise one-third of the ETF.

Schlumberger is the cream of the crop in the oil services sector. The company has a market cap of $55 billion and pays shareholders a 4.98% dividend at a share price of $39.94 as of January 10.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that SLB shares were trading near the lowest level in a decade at the end of last week. In 2019, the shares rose from $36.06 to $40.20 or 11.5%. However, they traded to a low of $30.65 in October 2019 before recovering.

Halliburton has a market cap of $20 billion and pays shareholders a 2.91% dividend at a share price of $24.20 on January 10.

Source: Barchart

HAL shares declined from $26.58 at the end of 2018 to $24.47 on December 31, 2019, a drop of 7.94%. In August 2019, HAL reached a low of $16.97 per share, which was also the lowest level since 2009.

As market participants look for value, we could see mean reversion or a period of sector rotation that would like both SLB and HAL from their current low historical levels.

OIH holds a diversified portfolio of the leaders

The OIH product offers market participants a diversified approach to the oil services sector. While SLB and HAL comprise around one-third of its portfolio, the ETF holds shares of other companies that could recover if sector rotation and mean reversion lift the prices of stocks that did not participate in the 2019 rally in oil and equities.

The most recent top holdings of OIH include:

Source Yahoo Finance

OIH has net assets of $799.19 million, trades an average of over 9.78 million shares each day, and charges a 0.35% expense ratio. OIH pays shareholders a blended 2.09% dividend at a share price of $13.09 as of January 10, which more than compensates for the expense ratio.

For those looking for mean reversion and sector rotation in 2020, the diversified OIH product offers an attractive risk/reward profile at the $13.09 per share level on January 10.

