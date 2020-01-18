I Put Half Of My Net Worth Into These Investments For 2020 - Part 2

Our Real Asset Portfolio outperformed in 2019 and we expect more of the same in 2020 and beyond.

Real asset investments have a lot more to offer in 2020 than stocks and bonds.

In a recent article, I explain that real asset investments have much more to offer than traditional stocks and bonds in 2020. Professional investors are rapidly moving into real assets and allocations have almost tripled over the past 10 years.

Coming from a private equity background, I always have favored real assets and invest up to 60% of my net worth into:

Commercial real estate Energy pipelines Timberland Farmland Airports Railroads Windmills Solar farms Goldmines And many other…

Return comparison: Real assets vs. stocks vs. bonds:

They have historically generated higher total returns than traditional stocks and bonds, paid higher income, protected against inflation and provided valuable diversification benefits.

In a world of low interest rates and high stock market valuations, we can still find many real asset investments that provide >5% dividend yields and 12%-15% expected total returns. We invest heavily in these and today, in a second part to our initial article, we share three Top Picks from our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Historic returns of Brookfield (BAM) – Real asset investment pioneer:

3 Real Asset Top Picks for 2020

You can invest in real assets through a private fund or by buying shares of a publicly-listed real asset company.

We believe that it's far better to invest in the publicly-traded alternatives because they offer liquidity, low transaction cost, better diversification, lower conflicts of interest, and overall better management.

Moreover, because they are publicly traded, they will occasionally become mispriced and trade at deep discounts to fair value. Despite all their advantages, it's not uncommon to find REITs, MLPs and other listed infrastructure companies trade at 30% to 50% discounts to NAV. We like to invest in this type of situation because it essentially puts the superior economics of real assets on steroids. You earn higher immediate cash flow and superior total returns in the long run.

Now with that said, not all real asset investments are attractive. There exists 100s, if not 1000s, of publicly traded real asset investments, and only a small fraction of them makes it to our Strong Buy list. Below, we share three of our Strong Buy rated investments at High Yield Landlord:

#1 - EPR Properties (EPR) – Favorite Idea for Net Lease Properties

EPR is a Blue-Chip REIT by any measure. It has it all:

Competitive Advantage Differentiated Strategy Superior Returns on Equity Sector-Leading Spreads over Cost of Capital Stable and Predictable Cash Flow Long Remaining Lease Terms Master Lease Protection Above Average Growth Prospects A Dividend That is Paid Monthly And an Exceptional Track Record to prove all of this...

And yet, it trades as if it was one of the worse REITs of its peer group. There has been a lot of naysayers over the years who have called out EPR because it's “different” from others, but time and time again, EPR has proven bears wrong. Its occupancy rate has never dipped below 98% over the past 22 years and total returns have been 3x greater than the average of the REIT sector.

We believe that EPR is mispriced because its risk profile is misunderstood by the market. It's currently priced as if it was a risky REIT with shaky operations at just 12x FFO and a 6.5% dividend yield – which is roughly the double of the REIT index. This negative perception comes form the fact that EPR owns a lot of movie theaters, which are commonly perceived to be cyclical and potentially unsustainable businesses.

In reality, movie theaters are quite defensive (growing revenue through GFC) and have delivered consistent growth in box office numbers over the past 10 years. We do not expect movie theaters to go away anytime soon.

Moreover, the mispricing of the risk is especially flagrant when you consider that EPR structures its investments as triple net leases, with strong rent converge, and has 13 years remaining on its leases on average.

With a 6.5% yield, 5% annual growth, and 30% upside potential from repricing to 16x FFO – we believe that EPR is set to deliver further outperformance in the long run.

#2 – Nuveen Energy MLP Fund (JMF) – Favorite Idea for Energy Infrastructure

MLPs and other energy pipeline companies are hated right now. Valuation multiples are at similar levels as they were during the great financial crisis and yields have expanded to nearly 10% on average.

Investors are fleeing MLPs and other fossil fuel stocks due to the expectation of declining demand and lower commodity prices. Moreover, some presidential candidates have called for the end of fossil fuels and investors are taking advantage of tax loss selling to get out of the sector for good.

We have a very different view of the sector and expect the demand for fossil energy to keep growing far into future. We are currently working on a report that will discuss this viewpoint in detail. It sets energy pipelines for an immense growth runway because we expect the US and Canada to play a major role in meeting that demand.

JMF is an MLP closed-end fund that allows us to gain diversified, professionally managed, and slightly leveraged exposure to this space. It owns large stakes in some of our favorite MLPs including MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) – but does not issue a K-1 tax form. It currently pays a 12% dividend yield.

#3 – Brookfield Property (BPR) – Favorite Idea for Diversified REITs

BPR is a REIT that is backed by Brookfield (BAM) - the private equity giant. It offers investors a unique opportunity to own world-class office, retail and multifamily properties at a steep 35% discount to NAV alongside a covered and growing 7% dividend yield.

Brookfield also owns a significant stake in BPR and so it has a lot of skin in the game. It's focused on driving long-term shareholder value by buying back shares at the discounted prices, deleveraging the balance sheet, and recycling capital into higher-yielding redevelopment opportunities.

We believe that BPR is underpriced because the market dislikes its high leverage and punishes it for that. We agree that the debt load is on the high side, but note that it's structured in a way that's actually quite conservative, and its Class A assets can bear more debt than average. The balance sheet is improving each quarter and eventually we believe that this will lead to a narrowing of the discount.

The Real Asset Portfolio: Putting It All Together

The great majority of our Real Asset Portfolio is today invested in REITs, MLPs, listed infrastructure, international REITs, and property-backed loans.

At present, the Portfolio allows us to generate $5,700 in annual passive income from a small $80,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Stocks and bonds trade today at historically high valuations. In comparison, our Core Portfolio trades at a very opportunistic valuation:

9.5x cash flow on average.

18% discount to estimated NAV.

We generate a high 7.2% dividend yield…

... with a low 68% payout ratio.

In 2019, my Real Asset investments did very well as they returned 48.99% in a single year. This includes all our international REIT investments:

Source: Screenshot interactive brokers report. See relevant disclosure at the end of the article.

In 2020, we believe that all the positive attributes of real assets will continue to attract more capital toward real assets. We expect this to result in further yield compression, higher valuations, and strong returns to investors who take positions early.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM; EPR; JMF; BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Relevant disclosure to presented performance: past performance is no indication of future results. Our portfolio may not be perfectly comparable to the relevant index. It is more concentrated, includes international REITs, and may at times invest in companies that are not typically included in REIT indexes. The performance of our portfolio is underrepresented because it is affected by withholding taxes on all dividends.