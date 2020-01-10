March To Freedom Fund 2019 Update: Record Income And Total Return

When you're managing your own retirement planning, every dollar invested and every transaction is important. And every dividend is important when you are planning on using the dividends that your portfolio produces to cover expenses once you reach retirement.

This approach takes time: time to save, time to decide on an investment strategy, time to choose an investment, and time to allow dividends to grow. This is why I have named the portfolio that my wife and I are building 'The March to Freedom Fund'. The road to our retirement will be built one purchase at a time. This portfolio has been a decade in the making and likely has two more decades to go before we can retire. Purchases we make today will have at least a small impact on our portfolio when retirement eventually arrives.

Knowing this, we are patient with our holdings and don't mind waiting for stocks we like to hit a more attractive price. We don't panic when positions in our portfolio sell off and we aren't overly euphoric when prices explode higher.

We do prefer good years to bad, of course. And 2019 was a very good year for markets. The S&P 500 had a total return of 30.7% for the year, easily the index's best year since 2013. Holding an S&P 500 index fund (and we do through our workplace retirement accounts) was a fantastic way to make money this year. The other major indexes were also up in the high double-digit range.

Our portfolio had a total return of 31.3%, coming in slightly ahead of the S&P 500. As always, this included dividends received, but not contributions to the portfolio. This was far and away the best year for the March to Freedom Fund. Our portfolio has a total return of 73.5% since 2015, the year we began tracking our performance against the S&P 500. The index's total return over this period of time is 55.3%. 2019 marks the fifth consecutive year that we have beaten the S&P 500.

More importantly to us than total return, our dividend income grew almost 28%, a substantial year-over-year increase. This is just another step in reaching our income goals for when we retire.

A 31%+ return in a single year means that our holdings must have performed very well. Let's look at our best and worst performers for 2019.

Leaders and Laggards

Target (TGT) was our best performing stock in 2019, returning 97.1% for the year. Target was also the fourth best performing stock in the entire S&P 500. Results help to illustrate why. The company had same-store sales growth of 4.5% in its most recent quarter, easily topping estimates of 3.5% growth. This was on top of a 5.1% increase in same-store sales for the third quarter of 2018. A two-year stacked same-store sales growth rate of 9.6% is almost unheard of for brick and mortar retailers. Target also had 31% growth in digital sales and saw gross margins improve 110 basis points in the most recent quarter. Target has come along with since its data breach rocked the stock in 2013. We have added to our Target position several times over the past few years, most recently on 3/8/2019 at ~$75. I felt the stock was undervalued at that time but couldn't anticipate it would do this well. Target is now our second-largest position, so we don't anticipate adding to the name in the near future

Shares of Apple (AAPL) increased 90% for the year. The company posted an all-time record revenue of $64 billion for the fourth quarter. While sales for iPhones and Macs were down year-over-year, Services grew 18% to a record $12.5 billion. Wearables grew more than 54%. Apple reached a trillion-dollar valuation for the first time during the year. Apple ended the fiscal year with $100 billion in cash and equivalents, giving the company plenty of capital to continue boosting its dividend and buyback shares. Apple is our 10th largest holding. As such, our position in the company is considered to be full.

Mastercard (MA), which has been one of our best performing stocks for several years now, had another good year. Shares were up 60.7% in 2019. MasterCard's most recent quarter showed how strong the company's business was yet again. Revenue and earnings per share both improved at a mid-double-digit clip. Cross-border volumes were higher by 17% while gross dollar volumes improved 14% to $1.7 trillion. While some income investors might avoid the stock due to its 0.4% yield, we own Mastercard for its price appreciation potential. Mastercard finished the year as our ninth-largest holding. The position is considered full.

Microsoft (MSFT), another mainstay in our leader category for some time now, increased 58.4% in value and also achieved a trillion-dollar market cap for the first time in 2019. The stock has been nearly unstoppable since Satya Nadella took over the company and redirected its focus to cloud services. Microsoft fiscal 2019 was a record year, highlighted by 19% growth for revenues for the Intelligent Cloud business. Microsoft is our largest position by far, and I stated earlier this year that I would be willing to trim the position. Shares aren't at our target price yet.

Lockheed Martin (LMT), the world's largest defense contractor, was up almost 51% this year. The company continues to benefit from increased defense spending, especially from the U.S. government. The most recent defense spending bill included funding for 90 F-35 aircraft. Escalating tensions with Iran likely mean that defense spending will continue to be robust. We added to our position in Lockheed Martin at the very end of 2019, and it is now our eleventh largest position.

While these stocks all did very well last year, our portfolio was powered by more than just these names. Six other stocks grew at least 40% while an additional 12 positions were up at least 20% for the year. 2019 was a year where it would have been very difficult for an investor to lose money.

On the other side, only three names that we owned all year were worth less at the end of the year than at the beginning. Still, even some of these stocks rallied to end the year.

3M (MMM) finished the year down 6.1% but rallied more than 6% in the fourth quarter. The company's sales were down 2% in the most recent quarter and organic growth again declined. 3M's largest divisions, Transportations & Electronics and Safety & Industrial had organic growth declines of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Despite this, we continue to own 3M as the company has one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the market. Industrial companies are cyclical by nature. With more than six decades of raising its dividend, 3M has seen several difficult economic environments and still managed to increase its payment to shareholders. Shares yielded 3.3% at the end of 2019, which would have been its highest average annual yield for the last 10 years. We plan to add to 3M as the year progresses.

AbbVie (ABBV) had a strong finish to 2019 and ended the year down just 3%. The stock was down 17% through the end of the third quarter, so investor sentiment has appeared to change going into the end of the year. AbbVie's Humira has already lost patent protection outside of the U.S. Patent protection in the U.S. will be lost in 2023. This loss of exclusivity for this blockbuster drug has weighed on the stock for some time, but the company does have some promising prospects that offer the potential to compensate for lost revenue from Humira. For example, Rinvoq, which treats rheumatoid arthritis, and Skyrizi, which treats psoriasis, are both expected to achieve peak sales of at least $5 billion. AbbVie's $63 billion acquisition of Allergan (AGN) should also be a benefit to the company. Allergan is expected to be 20% accretive to adjusted earnings per share within a year of closing on the transaction. Even after the gains made in the fourth quarter, AbbVie continues to offer a very high yield of 4.8%. We consider the position to be full but would add on a pullback.

Ventas (VTR) was one of the few stocks in our portfolio to decrease in the fourth quarter, with shares falling 21% since the beginning of October. For the year, the stock was down slightly. Ventas's Senior Housing segment was the main contributor to the share price decline. This segment saw a 5% decrease in same-store sales in the third quarter due to pricing pressure from competitors. Occupancy rates were down 110 bps at the end of the quarter, which was an acceleration from the third quarter. Still, the other segments showed strength and revenue was actually up 5% for the year. Ventas is likely to benefit from aging demographics in the long run as people live longer and the demand for assisted-living services increases. In the meantime, the stock offers a yield above 5%. We added to our position at the end of December.

Fourth Quarter Trading Activity

2019 was our busiest trading year to date. In total, we made 33 purchases last year.

Stock Date Purchase Price SYK 1/2/2019 $156.18 DG 1/3/2019 $108.00 SO 1/8/2019 $46.11 PFE 1/18/2019 $42.46 LMT 1/30/2019 $291.99 D 2/7/2019 $72.01 DIS 2/20/2019 $113.72 TGT 3/8/2019 $75.36 MCD 3/29/2019 $190.12 JPM 4/12/2019 $111.44 CVX 4/12/2019 $119.42 PFE 4/23/2019 $39.60 ABT 4/24/2019 $73.64 AMGN 4/25/2019 $179.78 NEE 4/25/2019 $190.90 MCD 4/25/2019 $197.48 V 5/7/2019 $162.45 COST 5/14/2019 $246.75 SO 6/10/2019 $54.38 DG 6/18/2019 $136.37 SYK 7/30/2019 $213.73 MCD 7/30/2019 $215.24 VFC 7/31/2019 $88.19 T 7/31/2019 $34.37 CVS 8/21/2019 $61.70 AFL 10/25/2019 $53.56 VZ 12/26/2019 $61.14 PFE 12/26/2019 $39.28 GD 12/26/2019 $177.80 CSCO 12/31/2019 $47.70 VTR 12/31/2019 $57.60 NEE 12/31/2019 $240.91 LMT 12/31/2019 $387.87

We spent 2019 trying to build as many positions to size as possible, and we were able to do just that. We did close three positions during the year. The first was Qualcomm (QCOM) in early April. We felt at the time that the company's licensing disagreement with Apple had me rethinking why I bought the stock in the first place. Shares have done well since we exited the position, but we are not concerned with that. We made the decision to sell based on the information we had at the time.

Next, we sold our Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) stakes in November. These two stocks were among the very first purchases made when the decision was made to follow a dividend growth investing path. Our feeling has always been that adults are free to choose whether or not to use tobacco products, but that belief began to change once reports of deaths related to vaping started appearing regularly in the news. It was at this time that we began to reconsider holding shares of two companies that produce tobacco and vaping products. It's not up to us to tell other investors what to do on these two stocks, but for us, we could no longer hold these names in good conscience.

The proceeds from selling Altria and Philip Morris allowed us to redistributed funds to several names. We brought Cisco Systems (CSCO), Lockheed Martin, NextEra Energy (NEE), and Verizon (VZ) up to full positions status. We also opened a new position in General Dynamics (GD), which has long been one of my favorite companies due to its incredibly consistent dividend growth over the years. Higher spending on defense products should only add to future growth.

The March to Freedom Fund contained 42 stock positions at the conclusion of 2019. Listed below are the current components of our portfolio:

3M, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AbbVie, Aflac (AFL), Amgen (AMGN), Apple, AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins (CMI), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Dollar General (DG), Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Dynamics, General Mills (GIS), Honeywell International (HON), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lockheed Martin, MasterCard, McCormick & Company (MKC), McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Microsoft, NextEra Energy (NEE), Nike (NKE), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer, Procter & Gamble (PG), Realty Income (O), Southern Company (SO), Starbucks (SBUX), Stryker (SYK), Target, Ventas, Verizon, V. F. Corp (VFC), Visa (V) and The Walt-Disney Company (DIS).

Dividend Income Review

Not only was our total return excellent for the year, but we also received a record number of dividends every month of 2019.

Just a reminder, we currently have dividend reinvestment turned off in most positions so that we can more quickly add to stocks that we find undervalued.

Month/Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase October 2014 172.0% 2014 330.8% October 2015 109.7% 2015 188.9% October 2016 87.8% 2016 131.6% October 2017 73.7% 2017 69.6% October 2018 12.0% 2018 27.6%

For those that don't know, 2014 was the first year that I started tracking our dividend income religiously. Monthly dividend has increased every month, except for one since this time. This year's income for October compared to previous years is actually among the lower increases that we saw this year. And yet dividends received have more than doubled since 2014 and 2015 and are nearing a double when compared to 2016.

Altria and Philip Morris were two top contributors to income during this month, so I expect overall income for October to decline next year. Adjusting for the selling of these two positions, income will undoubtedly grow as all other companies continue to increase dividends.

Companies that paid dividends in the month of July include: Altria, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, Dollar General, JPMorgan, McCormick & Company, Philip Morris International, Realty Income, Stryker and Ventas.

Month/Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase November 2014 335.5% 2014 331.2% November 2015 138.1% 2015 183.7% November 2016 149.3% 2016 133.0% November 2017 79.8% 2017 70.4% November 2018 16.5% 2018 26.5%

Dividends received in November showed the highest level of growth of any month this year compared to the same time in 2014 outside of the March/ June/September/December months. Much of this is due to some of the higher yielding stocks, like AT&T and Verizon, were at a smaller size in our portfolio back then. Names like these have been added to multiple times since.

November has a good mix of companies with extremely long histories of dividend growth, like Abbott Laboratories and Procter & Gamble, and those with shorter growth streaks, like Apple and Mastercard.

Companies that paid dividends in the month of August include: AT&T, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Apple, Costco, CVS Health Corporation, General Mills, MasterCard, Procter & Gamble, Realty Income, Starbucks, and Verizon.

Month/Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase December 2014 420.1% 2014 339.9% December 2015 227.4% 2015 188.1% December 2016 109.7% 2016 129.7% December 2017 71.0% 2017 70.3% December 2018 38.2% 2018 27.7%

The March/June/September/December months are always our best months in terms of income. 21 of the companies we own distributed dividends this December. For context, only nine companies paid us a dividend in December of 2014.

Most of the names that we owned this December were in the portfolio by 2015 and 2016. The growth rates from these years to now shows how important dividend growth and dividend reinvestment can be. The 420% increase in income from December 2014 is the third-best improvement that we saw this year.

The year-over-year increases in dividends show how quickly income can snowball. Our annual income has improved nearly 340% in the six years that I've tracked our dividends. This was accomplished through making regular contributions to our portfolio while reinvesting all dividends up until August of 2018. We've simply focused on buying shares of companies that raise dividends each year to achieve this growth.

Companies that paid dividends during the month of September include: 3M, Aflac, Amgen, Boeing, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Cummins, Dominion Energy, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, McDonald's, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Pfizer, Realty Income, Southern Company, Target, V.F. Corp and Visa.

Our yield at the end of 2019 was 2.3%. When adjusting for our retirement accounts through our employer, as these plans don't allow us to purchase individual stocks, our yield improves to 2.5%. A higher yield would have been preferred, but the value increase of our portfolio was the primary reason for the low yield.

The average increase by position was still 8.3%. Accounting for position weight, the average increase was 7.7%. Both figures were below last year's increase of 11.9% and 10.9%, respectively, but still very solid results. Only CVS Health Corp and General Mills failed to offer a dividend increase this year.

Our dividend income is projected to grow just 2.1% for 2020 before any new contributions or purchases are made. This slight increase is much more acceptable considering that Altria and Philip Morris combined for nearly 11% of our total income in 2019 and we will no longer receive any dividends from these companies. Year-over-year income will grow as we make purchases in the new year.

Finally, our results are posted for no other reason than to serve as a reminder to us and to show readers that dividend growth investing can be an excellent way to build both wealth and income. Some talking heads on CNBC always seem to look down their nose at dividend growth investing. An argument often used against dividend growth investing is that it takes too long for dividends to make a difference. Our results over the last six years show that view is short-sighted. We feel that our total return and income growth are proof that ordinary investors can be successful at managing their own retirement portfolio. If you take the time to understand your investments and are able to follow your investment plan regardless of what the market does, then there is no reason you can't be successful.

Final Thoughts

The S&P 500 had its best year since 2013 and we managed a slightly better return than the index. Even better, we were able to grow our income nearly 30% year-over-year due to a combination of new purchases and dividend increases.

While we are obviously happy with this performance, we realize that this is just one step on our road to becoming financially secure enough to retire. We don't expect the value of our portfolio or even the dividends we receive in 2020 to grow at a pace like they did last year. That is just unrealistic.

No one knows what markets will do this year and we have no idea if 2020 will be an up or down year for our portfolio. We do expect our income to grow and that is what is most important to reaching our goals. We will continue to try to identify quality companies that offer rising dividends in order to get closer to our goal.

How did your portfolio perform 2019? Did your income reach a new high? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI, COST, CVX, D, DG, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM, LMT, MA, MMM, MSFT, PG, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AMGN, NEE, MCD, PFE, AAPL, ABT, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, JNJ, MKC, NKE, O, PEP, SBUX, SO, SYK, VZ, GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.