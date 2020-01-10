The Holidays Were Unkind To Victoria's Secret And L Brands

It could be difficult to service its $1.8 billion debt load amid falling revenue and deteriorating margins.

Same-store sales at Victoria's Secret fell by double digits, implying management is still having difficulty turning around the brand.

It was a strong holiday season for several retailers. L Brands (LB) was not one of them. The company reported a drop in holiday sales compared to last year:

L Brands now expects to report fourth-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, down from its previous forecast of $2.00 per share. During the nine weeks that ended Jan. 4, L Brands saw net sales of $3.9 billion, down from $4.1 billion a year ago. Same-store sales declined by 3%. Victoria's Secret's same-store sales across its stores and direct channels shrank by 12% during the holiday season, a much steeper drop than the previous year's decline of 4%. Its Bath & Body Works division reported same-store sales growth of 9%. Sales of scented candles and lotions have been propping up L Brands' otherwise increasingly outdated bra and underwear business. But some analysts have said even Bath & Body Works' best days are over.

The holiday season is usually very positive for retailers. L Brands, particularly Victoria's Secret, was facing headwinds headed into the holiday season. I never contemplated any scenario where comparable sales for Victoria's Secret would fall 12%. If the company needed promotions to drive traffic into stores during the holidays, then gross margin likely deteriorated.

The problem for L Brands is that Victoria's Secret represents over half its revenue. Its continued demise has an out-sized impact on the company. Bath & Body Works is the stalwart of the company. It represents about 40% of total revenue. It could take a while before growth at Bath & Body Works fully offsets the slow down at Victoria's Secret, if at all. In the most recent quarter, Victoria's Secret reported adjusted operating income of -$81 million. The decline in scale could have a negative impact on the company's total margins.

In the most recent quarter, L Brands reported a gross margin of 28%, down 500 basis points versus the year-earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $741 million, down 20% Y/Y. General and administrative costs rose and EBITDA was -$3 million.

The company needed a solid holiday season to improve its business prospects and prove the strength of the Victoria's Secret brand. It likely did not. Per management:

Also, as mentioned earlier, we are up against aggressive promotions from last year and the time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year. Therefore, our fourth quarter guidance assumes a Victoria's Secret merchandise margin dollar decline in the high-single-digit range, which is consistent with our third quarter result. We expect continued strong performance from Bath & Body Works. We're very focused on executing a successful holiday. We will continue to rely on the strength of our agility, and we will continue to test pricing and promotion strategies, react to customer preferences, and chase into proven product winners to drive results.

The fact that L Brands cut its earnings guidance could imply margins and EBITDA fell relative to last holiday season. Through November 2019, its last 12 months ("LTM") ended EBITDA was $1.8 billion. That figure could decline going forward.

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

Bath & Body Works generates practically all of the company's operating income. All of the other segments (including Victoria's Secret) reported negative adjusted operating income. Activist investor Barington Capital previously floated the idea of spinning off Victoria's Secret or making Bath & Body Works a separate publicly-traded company. Placing a value on Victoria's Secret could be difficult since its revenue and earnings continue to fall; it could be difficult to value the brand until the hemorrhaging stops.

Then there is the question of the debt. L Brands has a $1.8 billion debt load. S&P recently downgraded the company's debt to BB- (non-investment grade, speculative) due to the decline at Victoria's Secret. Creditors would likely want the lion's share of Bed Bath & Beyond to be used to service debt. This could make a break up of the company untenable.

Conclusion

The diminution at L Brands continues. LB is down over 20% Y/Y and will likely fall further. Sell LB.

