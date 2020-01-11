Silver Is A Tightly Coiled Spring

Silver was the worst-performing precious metal in 2019, but it still managed to move 15.32% higher on the year. The price of nearby COMEX silver futures closed at $17.921 per ounce on December 31. On January 8, the price of gold rose to another new high of $1613.30 on the nearby February futures contract, before retreating to the $1560 level on January 10. Silver rose to a peak of $18.895 per ounce on the same day before returning to $18.165 per ounce last Friday.

The increasing tensions in the Middle East lit a bullish fuse under the gold and silver markets since January 2, when the US killed the leader of Iran's revolutionary guard in a drone strike. Iran has promised retaliation. The potential for war between the US and Iran has not been this high since back in 1979 at the start of the Islamic Revolution when Iran took US hostages. However, after an Iranian missile strike in Iraq did not kill any Americans, the situation calmed and precious metals prices corrected from last week's high. While gold and silver moved higher on the back of the boiling geopolitical temperature in the Middle East, the prices had already been climbing bullish stairs since early December. February gold futures traded to a low of $1463 on December 9, and silver to $16.565 on the same day. While gold made a new high and surpassed its early September peak, silver did not.

I continue to believe that silver has become a tightly coiled explosive spring that will shock and surprise on the upside. It may be an excellent time to consider the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN (USLV) that magnifies the price action in the silver futures market.

Silver has not challenged the July 2016 high

Silver has been moving higher since the middle of 2019, but the price has yet to test its critical technical resistance level.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that silver rallied to a high at $19.54 in early September and reached its most recent peak at $18.895 per ounce on January 8. Silver was trading at around $18.15 on January 10.

Both price momentum and relative strength were rising in the upper region of neutral territory. Open interest at 233,972 contracts on January 9 was not far from a record peak. Monthly historical volatility at 21.49% level was at the highest level since April 2017. The critical technical level on the upside in the silver market is at the July 2016 high of $21.095 per ounce, but silver has yet to challenge that level.

Gold eclipsed the level in June 2019 and continues to rally

If silver is analogous to the change in our pockets or purses, gold is the banknotes. Meanwhile, gold broke out to the upside in June and continues to make new strides on the upside in 2020.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures illustrates that the yellow metal moved convincingly above its critical technical resistance level at $1377.50, the high from July 2016. Gold reached a peak of $1559.80 in early September. In the aftermath of the drone attack that killed the head of Iran's revolutionary guard in early January and the missile attack last week, gold moved to an even higher high of $1613.30 per ounce. The next target on the upside for the yellow metals is the $1700 level. Gold was trading at over $1560 per ounce on Friday, January 10.

Market participants should turn to silver

The continuation of the bullish price action in the gold market should eventually light a bullish fuse under silver. Rising open interest and increasing price tend to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Meanwhile, silver remains historically inexpensive compared to the price of gold.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver shows, the ratio at 86.10 on January 10 was significantly above the long-term average of 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. In 2011, when gold reached a high of $1920.70 per ounce, silver rose to a peak of $49.82. The ascent of gold should eventually cause speculative buying to return to the silver market. The first sign of a significant move to the upside in silver would be a rally that takes the price above the 2016 peak at just over $21 per ounce.

Silver is a highly speculative metal, and nothing attracts market participants to the silver futures arena like a developing price trend. A rally that challenges long-term resistance could shift the market's sentiment dramatically. A higher price could cause price action to become highly volatile. Trend-following traders and investors would likely begin to chase silver to participate in a period of price appreciation.

The action in mining stocks is bullish

Silver fell from a high of $19.54 during the first week of September to a low of $16.465 in early December, a decline of 15.7%. The price then recovered to $18.895 per ounce at the beginning of 2020, an increase of 14.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the chart shows that the Global X Silver Miners ETF product (SIL) fell from $32.26 to $27.47, a drop of 14.8%. However, the mining ETF that holds shares in many of the world's top primary silver producing companies reached its low on October 15, over six weeks before silver reached its low. Since then, SIL rose to a high of $33.75 per share or 22.9%. Silver mining shares tend to outperform the price of silver on the upside and underperform on the downside. However, the ETF outperformed the price action in silver on both the up and the downside since September.

Source: Barchart

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF holds shares in the leading junior silver mining companies around the world. Junior miners involved in exploration and higher-cost production tend to experience more volatility than the leading mining companies. SILJ fell from a high of $11.57 in early September to a low of $9.12 per share in mid-October, a decline of 21.2%. However, it recovered and traded to its most recent peak of $12.67 in late December, a recovery of 38.9%. SIL was at the $32.44 level, and SILJ was trading $11.47 per share on January 10. Both of the silver mining ETF products were not far below the recent highs, and around where they were when silver peaked in early September at $19.54 per ounce. The price action in the silver mining shares could be a harbinger for the silver futures market as it is a sign that sentiment is bullish for the precious metal.

Time to look to USLV

If silver is the tightly coiled spring it appears to be, a surprising move to the upside could be on the horizon. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN is a leveraged tool that turbocharges the price action in the silver futures market on the upside. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

USLV has net assets of $366.07 million, trades an average of 311,225 shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. The price of silver recovered from $16.465 in early December to $18.895 per ounce at the beginning of 2020, an increase of 14.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, USLV moved from $73.06 to $100.33 per share or 37.3%. One thing to keep in mind about USLV is that it only trades during hours when the US stock market is open for business. Silver trades around the clock, so it is possible that the ETN could miss some price movement that occurs during off-hours. The risk of a triple leveraged product is that it suffers from time decay. If the price of silver remains stable or falls, the ETN will decline in value. However, on the upside, USLV will magnify percentage gains in the silver market.

If silver is that tightly coiled spring ready for a substantial rally that takes out the July 2016 peak, this could be the perfect time to purchase USLV to turbocharge your portfolio.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.





The author is long silver