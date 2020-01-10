Elon Musk And Tesla Are Hobbling SpaceX's Long-Term Viability

Tesla's brand and reputation are buoyed by a hardcore of true believers, but supported by a much wider following; moving into weapon systems, though more stable and lucrative than launch, could alienate customers from Tesla.

Government weapon systems contracts would make an obvious and synergistic play for SpaceX; however, it is foreclosed from pursuing the opportunity due to the potential negative impact on Tesla's brand.

SpaceX has successfully disrupted the space launch industry, but has failed to become profitable; with fewer launches in 2019 than in either 2018 or 2017, it needs another income stream.

Tesla's brand – as well as Elon Musk's personal brand – is built on sustainability and futurist positivity; while beneficial for the EV company, this has limited another Musk company.

Thanks to the deep pockets of the Defense Department, weapon systems contracts are immensely valuable and big multi-year development contracts, with a tendency for massive cost overruns to be the norm rather than the exception adding to their allure. Such contracts are the bread and butter of many aerospace firms. Lockheed Martin's (LMT) F-35 jet fighter program is expected to cost U.S. taxpayers upward of $1 trillion over its 60-year lifecycle.

With so much money to be made, it stands to reason that an upstart like SpaceX (SPACE) might want to get in on the action. For an unprofitable company with a $33.3 billion valuation and mounting competition in its core launch business, it might seem like a no-brainer.

Yet, the upstart aerospace firm, which has competed head-to-head against established industry stalwarts for rocket launch contracts, often successfully, has steered clear of the weapons sector.

Why is this? The answer is actually fairly straightforward: The environmentalist and futurist brand carefully crafted by CEO Elon Musk cannot risk being tainted with such an unsavory association. It would threaten more than SpaceX's brand; it could taint Musk personally, and affect perceptions of his various other ventures, especially Tesla (TSLA), an electric vehicle company. Any damage to Tesla's brand could see its share price crater. Musk cannot afford for that to happen. Thus, SpaceX has been denied a potentially valuable path to profitability.

Tesla's Greatest Strength: Its Brand

Among Musk's greatest gifts is his ability to craft grand narratives about future possibilities, and then distill them into lifestyle brands. That is what he did with Tesla.

When Musk first joined Tesla as an investor, the upstart EV firm was struggling financially. The company's founders proved more than happy - at first, anyway - to hand Musk the reins. In the decade since, Musk has transformed Tesla into an aspirational brand, playing to the hilt its stated mission "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy."

Tesla's strategic branding has yielded incredible dividends. It has helped foster a network of supporters and evangelists unprecedented among automakers. Musk himself has won a dedicated following of personal fans, including an astonishing 30.6 million followers on Twitter. Many hardcore Tesla enthusiasts have even worked, without pay, in delivery centers to help the company meet its end-of-quarter targets.

The value of such loyalty cannot be overstated. It has allowed Tesla to shrug off problems that might have sunk other, more normal automakers, such as persistent build quality issues, poor reliability, and substandard service. SpaceX, while a private company, has garnered a loyal following of its own, and it is often spoken of in the same breath as Tesla.

Source: Business Insider, SpaceX

Musk's personal brand has in many ways come to encompass, and even embody, all of his companies. This has had certain obvious marketing and perceptual advantages, but it can also mean that problems within one organization can weigh on the other.

Burning Cash Like Rocket Fuel

When SpaceX tapped debt markets in November 2018, it claimed to be profitable. However, as Bloomberg reported at the time, this claim did not hold up under closer scrutiny:

"While SpaceX is burning through cash, disclosures to potential lenders showed the company had positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $270 million for the twelve months through September, people with knowledge of the matter said. But that's because it included amounts that customers had prepaid and because it excluded costs related to non-core research and development, the people said. Without those adjustments, earnings for the period were negative, they said."

Launch contracts are SpaceX's only major source of revenue. In 2018, SpaceX executed 21 launches. Last year, launches got off to a slow start comparatively, though COO Gwynne Shotwell claimed in May that SpaceX would likely still match its 2018 record. Ultimately, it managed just 13 total launches in 2019, falling short of not only its 2018 record, but also its 18 launches in 2017.

Source: Quartz

With fewer launches, SpaceX's cash burn can only have intensified in 2019, making an alternative source of revenue, and finding a workable justification for its eye-watering valuation, all the more important.

Weapons Contracts Radioactive To The Brand

While a powerful corporate brand and Musk's celebrité have proven to be tremendous assets for Tesla overall, they have also created problems elsewhere in the Musk ecosystem, especially for SpaceX.

As a proven industry leader and innovative pioneer in launch system technology, it makes a great deal of sense that SpaceX would explore weapon systems as a potential new vertical. Missiles are big business. For example, the planned refresh of the U.S. military's intercontinental ballistic missile arsenal is expected to earn Northrop Grumman (NOC) about $85 billion.

The attraction to the weapons system sector ought to be even stronger in SpaceX's case, which has struggled to be profitable ever since its inception. Profitability was always going to be a challenge for a company pushing aggressively into an industry that is highly capital-intensive, as well as R&D-intensive. However, even after establishing itself as a leading launch provider, profits have remained elusive.

While there may be a multitude of reasons and rationalizations for not entering the weapons market, one key reason for SpaceX's reticence appears to be that such an action could threaten both Tesla's brand, and Musk's personal reputation. While sometimes billed by the media as a real-life Tony Stark, Musk's personal brand, like Tesla's, is much more eco-friendly. Such a brand can be enormously powerful, as witnessed by Tesla's adoring fan base, but it can also be fragile.

While the most diehard fans are not likely to be turned off by a move into the high-tech weapons business, more casual supporters might get squeamish. As Tesla seeks to expand its brand appeal to a wider consumer base, creating another roadblock for itself could prove very costly indeed.

Investor's Eye View

Despite the obvious problems in SpaceX's core business, the private spaceflight company has seen its valuation continue to climb, hitting $33.3 billion in its most recent funding round.

It garnered that valuation thanks in large part to Musk's claims about the Starlink internet satellite constellation.

Yet, while Musk convinced his investors that Starlink would be printing billions of dollars in profits in just a few short years, the reality is far less rosy. Indeed, as we discussed in recent research notes, the addressable market is far smaller than claimed, while emerging competition from the likes of Blue Origin will force already questionable margins even lower.

While a foray into weapon systems could potentially do the trick, SpaceX is foreclosed from entering this more lucrative, more stable business due to perceptual concerns, particularly the blowback on Musk personally and Tesla as a brand. Tesla's current market capitalization implies that it is more valuable than Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), combined. That valuation is not the result of rational expectations about vehicle deliveries; it will have to increase its production capacity exponentially to even approach Ford's production numbers. Rather, Tesla's stock price reflects a psychological belief in both the company's disruptive potential, and Musk's reputation as an unparalleled innovator. If that is shaken, even slightly, it could have profound negative impacts on its share price.

For another of Musk's companies - one in which he has a larger ownership stake, no less - to get into the grimy world of weapons and warfare could damage Tesla's brand irreparably.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.