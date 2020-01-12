In July 2019, I called Apple (AAPL) my FAANG stock for the rest of the year. The stock embarked on such an impressive ride upward, gaining about 50% over the ensuing six months, that I feel compelled to find value elsewhere in the mega-cap tech world at the start of 2020.

Today, I look at all FAANG names once again and choose a worthy substitute for AAPL - a stock that I believe will rise in value more so than its peers through the end of the current year. I picked my winner by process of elimination:

Facebook (FB): In my view, Facebook will keep battling unfavorable industry forces, including user concerns over personal data sharing, regulatory scrutiny and distrust of the platform over malicious or manipulative content. In the meantime, the Menlo Park-based company will continue to spend lavishly on security, privacy and legal fees, which could pressure margins in the near term.

Apple (AAPL): As mentioned above, my 2019 stock of the year had an impressive run over the past 12 months. However, it's unlikely that shares will continue to climb at the same pace, as forward P/E inches closer to the mid 20s. To be clear, I continue to think that AAPL is a good investment for the long run. But I don't expect the stock to appreciate in market value substantially this year (say, mid teens or more).

Netflix (NFLX): Perhaps my least favorite of the FAANG names, the streaming media company's stock had an outstanding fourth quarter. The recent share price run led to higher valuations (P/E of more than 60x, on a forward basis), which seems inconsistent with the crowding out of the streaming space by the likes of Disney (DIS) and the expected increase in content costs.

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL): A middle of the road option, I continue to find the stock a compelling buy. However, I see more of a case for long-term investing here than an opportunity for short-term price rebound, considering that GOOG performed on par with the S&P 500 in 2019.

That leaves me with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). At a higher level, I continue to be a fan of the company and its stock for a few reasons, as I explained in more detail back in August. Just like Apple, a company that evolved from an iPhone-centric, one-trick pony in the late 2000s to a leader in the wearable devices space and a successful provider of services to its installed user base, I believe Amazon is undergoing its own metamorphosis.

Amazon would likely be characterized by most as the largest e-commerce company in the world first, and by the more attentive investor as a growing and profitable cloud service provider. While this is generally true and fairly well representative of Amazon's current business profile, I believe the Seattle-based company is leaning toward a subscription-like model that I think can be highly supportive of revenue and earnings growth.

As the chart above depicts, a good chunk of Amazon's sales already come from subscription services, including Amazon Prime memberships (estimated at 90% of subs revenues) and digital products. Because it's one of the fastest-growing of Amazon's segments, I project that subscriptions will account for roughly 10% of total revenues by 2022. More importantly, with gain of scale, services like Prime should become an increasingly profitable business, accounting for an even larger proportion of total op profits.

The cherry on the cake is the fact that the increase in the subscription business, particularly Prime, should bode well for online merchandise sales. Amazon currently has 100 million Prime members and more than 100 million Alexa-enabled devices sold. With this kind of pipeline in place, it's easy to imagine the tech giant retaining its dominant position in the growing e-commerce arena.

Having said the above, the question that remains is: Why AMZN now? My best answer has to do with valuation and price action.

AMZN and NFLX were the only FAANG stocks to underperform the S&P 500 in 2019, although I believe there were enough reasons for the latter (unlike the former) to lag the benchmark. And as the graph above depicts, AMZN is finally starting to look like a reasonably-priced stock, given next-year P/E of 48.2x and long-term PEG (current-year P/E divided by five-year projected EPS times 100) of just a bit more than 2.0x.

While it's hard to call AMZN a bargain, I think the stock looks appealing at current levels. After a year of underperformance, despite little to worry about the company's fundamentals, this could be Amazon's year to shine.