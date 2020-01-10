Charoen Pokphand Indonesia: Industry Supply And Regulatory Changes Are The Key Issues

The feed segment contributed 48% and 49% of Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's FY2018 segment revenue and operating income respectively; future margins could be affected by an increase in corn price.

The Indonesian Ministry Of Agriculture has recently proposed several regulatory changes in October 2019, which has a mixed impact on integrated poultry companies like Charoen Pokphand Indonesia if implemented.

Future industry supply is dependent on multiple factors such as culling activities mandated by the Indonesian authorities and imports of Brazilian frozen chicken among others.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's share price has been very volatile in the past year, which is correlated with poultry prices.

Elevator Pitch

The share price of Indonesia-listed poultry company PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk (OTC:PPOKF) [CPIN:IJ] has been very volatile in the past year, which is correlated with poultry prices. The company's share price was at a one-year low of IDR4,260 on May 20, 2019 after hitting an all-time share price high of IDR8,600 on January 16, 2019. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia last closed at IDR7,350 as of January 9, 2020.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia currently trades at 28.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, versus the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 22 times. The stock offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.3%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Charoen Pokphand Indonesia. The company's share price is already up +45% in the past three months from IDR5,075 on October 10, 2019 to IDR7,350 as of January 9, 2020 in line with a recovery in poultry prices in Indonesia. With future industry supply dependent on multiple factors such as culling activities mandated by the Indonesian authorities and imports of Brazilian frozen chicken, it is difficult to determine if current poultry prices in Indonesia could be sustained. Furthermore, recent proposed regulatory changes by the Indonesian Ministry Of Agriculture have a mixed impact on integrated poultry companies like Charoen Pokphand Indonesia if implemented.

Readers are advised to trade in Charoen Pokphand Indonesia shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker CPIN:IJ where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million and market capitalization is above $8 billion.

Company Description

Started in 1972 and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1991, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia is Indonesia's largest chicken producer and feed miller. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of poultry feed, poultry farming, and the production of processed food products.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's key products are poultry feed, broiler, day old chicks or DOC and processed chicken. The broiler segment was only started in FY2016, following the acquisition of PT Prospek Karyatama and its subsidiaries in December 2015.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's Annual Revenue And Operating Income By Product Segment

Significant Share Price Swing In The Past Year Correlated With Poultry Prices

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's share price has been very volatile in the past year. After reaching an all-time share price peak of IDR8,600 on January 16, 2019, the company's share price sunk to a one-year low of IDR4,260 on May 20, 2019, before staging a recovery since October 2019 to close at IDR7,350 as of January 9, 2020.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's Three Year Historical Share Price

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's share price movements are highly correlated with Indonesian poultry prices. The company's share price started its steep ascent in mid-to-late 2018, as broiler price rose and reached a three-year peak of above IDR22,000 per kg over the same period. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia delivered EPS growth rates of +61%, +150% and +91% YoY in 2Q2018, 3Q2018 and 4Q2018 respectively, as Indonesian broiler price hit a new high. Poultry prices in Indonesia in 2018 benefited from tight industry supply as a result of a government ban on the use of antibiotics as a growth promoter in livestock and the success of culling activities.

In contrast, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's share price declined sharply beginning in April 2019 as Indonesian broiler price dipped below IDR15,000 per kg. The company's earnings growth turned negative in 2019, with negative EPS growth rates of -18%, -37%, and -19% YoY for 1Q2019, 2Q2019, and 3Q2019 respectively. With broiler price trending upwards towards the IDR20,000 per kg level again, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's share price recovered strongly, with its share price up +45% from IDR5,075 on October 10, 2019 to IDR7,350 as of January 9, 2020. The higher poultry prices in Indonesia towards the end of the year is likely to have been driven by year-end seasonal demand and culling activities directed by the Indonesian government.

Indonesian Broiler, DOC, And Feed Ingredient Prices Between January 2016 and October 2019

Source: Rabobank's Quarterly Poultry Report

The sustainability of high Indonesian poultry prices in 2020 is dependent on supply factors, which are discussed in the next section.

Future Industry Supply Dependent On Multiple Factors

The Indonesian government needs to maintain a delicate balance between preserving the profitability and survival of small poultry farmers and keeping inflation low to maintain stable food costs for ordinary Indonesians, when considering the timing and extent of supply-side intervention.

Oversupply in the Indonesian poultry market remains an issue as of end-October 2019, with Asian Agribusiness Media quoting official statistics suggesting "a demand of 3.25 mt while production potential is estimated at 3.82 mt." According to Rabobank research, the Indonesian authorities have asked for culling activities to be continued till the end of 2019. Continued supply intervention by the Indonesian government could also have been prompted by protests staged by poultry farmers in September 2019. Going forward, supply intervention is likely to continue, as Indonesian poultry farmers continue to suffer from declining egg prices while corn prices rise, as reported by local media The Jakarta Post in January 2020.

However, the supply situation in the Indonesian poultry market is complicated by other factors as well.

Firstly, apart from culling activities, mandating slaughterhouses to store carcasses is another supply intervention strategy for the Indonesian authorities. But the success of this strategy could be affected by the lack of cold storage facilities space to store such carcasses.

Secondly, the allocated grandparent stock or GPS import quota has been increased in the past two years from 675,000 in 2017 to 707,000 and 787,000 in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Since it takes about one and a half years to two years for the grandparent stock to be realized as output in the industry, the expanded GPS import quota in 2018 could lead to increased supply in 2020.

Thirdly, the Indonesia market would see Brazilian frozen chicken imports in 2020, after the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of Indonesia in 2019 in a longstanding dispute between Brazil and Indonesia regarding the import of Brazilian frozen chicken into Indonesia. Rabobank expects "competitive risk from cheaper imported cuts" in Indonesia in 2020 as a result of the new WTO ruling. Nevertheless, the impact of new Brazilian frozen chicken imports might be partly mitigated by Indonesian's preference for fresh chicken in general, and the need for exporters to obtain Indonesian Halal certification and collaborate with domestic distributors to reach out to consumers in a large country like Indonesia.

In other words, it is difficult to predict the direction of Indonesian poultry prices in 2020, as it depends on whether the Indonesian authorities will continue with supply-side intervention and the penetration rate of frozen chicken imports from Brazil in 2020.

Mixed Impact Of Potential Regulatory Changes

The Indonesian Ministry Of Agriculture has recently proposed several regulatory changes in October 2019, as per the table. Note that GPS, PS, and FS in the table below refer to grandparent stock, parent stock and final stock respectively.

Potential Regulatory Changes For The Indonesian Poultry Industry

Source: PT. Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia Poultry Industry Research Report Dated November 26, 2019

The impact of these proposed changes, if implemented, is mixed. On the positive side of things, the new regulations, which result in a tighter control over the distribution of parent stock and final stock and increased slaughterhouse capacity, should lead to more stable supply and lesser price volatility. More importantly, with integrated poultry companies or integrators obliged to have internal slaughterhouse capacity in five years' time to deal with all of their broiler production, more carcasses can be stored in the cold storage facilities at the slaughterhouses to manage product supply.

On the flip side, major breeders and integrated poultry companies such as Charoen Pokphand Indonesia have to incur higher capital expenditures to invest in new slaughterhouses. More importantly, the new regulations restrict integrated poultry companies like Charoen Pokphand Indonesia from expanding their market share and revenue in the broiler and DOC product segments, as they have to sell at least 25% of their parent stock to external parties, which was mostly used internally in the past.

Feed Product Segment Could Be Affected By Higher Corn Prices

The feed segment contributed 48% and 49% of Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's FY2018 segment revenue and operating income respectively. The company's feed product segment operating margin was a record high of 19.1% in 3Q2019, representing a margin expansion of +530 basis points QoQ and +920 basis points YoY, which helped to partially offset weak poultry prices in the same quarter. This was likely attributable to the positive effects from the purchase of low-priced corn in the preceding 2Q2019.

The price of corn has increased in the weeks leading up to early January 2020, hitting a recent high of IDR4,800, due to lower supply of corn as a result of extreme rain in many parts of Indonesia. If the next corn harvest is poor or delayed and corn price remains high, it could potentially adversely impact Charoen Pokphand Indonesia's feed segment earnings and margins. The mitigating factors include higher corn imports to increase overall industry supply keeping corn prices low, and a higher proportion of low-priced corn inventories due to expansion in corn silo capacity in the past.

Valuation

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia trades at 28.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 24.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of IDR7,350 as of January 9, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E is approximately 22 times.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.3% and 1.5% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Charoen Pokphand Indonesia are weaker-than-expected poultry prices, new regulations that have a negative impact on the Indonesian poultry industry, and disease outbreaks.

