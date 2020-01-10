It's 2013 All Over Again

In gaining 30% last year, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) had its best year since 2013. It also opened the doorway for a virtual repeat performance of 2013 in the coming year. You’ll recall that, in 2013, the SPX gained 21% on the heels of a 17% advance during the previous year. In this report, I’ll argue that 2020 could witness another strong year of gains for the stock market based on certain similarities between now and 2013. I’ll also make the case that the so-called “melt-up” scenario for stocks, which many are discussing on Wall Street, isn’t a factor right now.

An increasingly common refrain heard among investors today is that the U.S. equity market is on the verge of a “melt-up.” A melt-up involves an unsustainably rapid rise in stock prices. The fear surrounding a melt-up isn’t so much the run-up in stock prices as the decline which inevitably follows.

The last time the stock market saw anything which might be described as a melt-up was in late 2017 to early 2018. Beginning in September 2017, the SPX went on to gain around 18% over the next five months with no significant pullback – and barely any pause – along the way. However, the decline which ended the runaway rally in February 2018 was both sharp and painful, a fact which can be gathered from the following chart.

Source: BigCharts

By comparison, the powerful rally which is now underway began in early October last year. From the October 2, 2019, closing low of 2,887, the S&P has since gone on to gain 13% as of January 9. That’s still a way to go before matching the 18% gain achieved by the SPX in January 2018. But many respected analysts, including Ed Yardeni, have gone on record as saying that a move above the 3,500 level in the SPX within the next few weeks would likely qualify as a classic melt-up scenario. If indeed the S&P achieves the 3,500 level soon, it would equate to a 21% gain from the October 2 starting point of the rally. Unless you’re a die-hard perma-bull, it would be difficult to deny that such a rapid gain of this magnitude is in fact a melt-up.

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, if the SPX does manage a rally in the neighborhood of 20% within the next few weeks, there would definitely be a case for a sharp correction in the stock market. The major indices haven’t seen a meaningful decline in several months, and a continued rally from here would only strengthen the likelihood of a bigger decline down the road in order to atone for the lack of one since last summer.

It’s not my contention here, however, that investors need to fear a correction anytime soon. Instead, the case I’m making is that the market will likely avoid an outright melt-up in the coming months. Rather than rapidly accelerating and quickly hitting the 3,500 level, I’m expecting the S&P 500 Index to take its time before eventually reaching 3,500. My reasoning for expecting a more leisurely pace for stock prices in the next few months is based on a combination of the current investor sentiment profile and market history.

Let’s start with the investor sentiment backdrop during the late 2017 melt-up in the S&P. At that time, bullish sentiment as measured by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) was fairly muted through much of that year. It wasn’t until the first week of November that the bullish percentage rose above 40%. From there, bullish sentiment declined for a few weeks, then finally exploded higher in December before reaching a peak of 60% in the first week of January 2018. In the past, whenever the AAII bullish percentage has hit or exceeded 60%, it has almost always been followed by a significant market correction. The fact that the AAII bulls hit 60% in early 2018 was therefore a “heads-up” warning that the market rally had reached its terminal phase. Three weeks later, the decline in the SPX was about to begin.

Source: AAII

Fast forward to January 2020 and we can see there are no signs of the type of excessive enthusiasm that always accompany the final stages of a blow-off rally. Quite the opposite, in fact, for the latest AAII survey showed that bullish sentiment among its members had fallen by 4% for the week ending January 8 to 33%. This is well below the long-term bullish average of 38%. And it’s certainly well under the types of readings we should be seeing right now if the market was truly vulnerable to a collapse.

It can also be seen in the following graph that the recent trend in the AAII bullish percentage is still well under 60%. In fact, the AAII bulls haven’t even yet reached 45% in the past year. Usually, a sudden expansion of the bulls to 45% or higher is the first sign that investors are becoming giddy and that a melt-up could be underway. We’re not there yet, so it’s highly unlikely that melt-up conditions are now present. This further strengthens the case that the SPX will continue its upward trend in a sustainable manner, rather than accelerating in a vertical fashion in the coming weeks.

Source: AAII

Now, let’s go back to our discussion of why 2020 may end up being a virtual repeat of 2013. Heading into 2013, the S&P 500 Index had experienced a fairly volatile 2012. Even though the market was up impressively that year, there were two notable declines in 2012. The first decline was in the April-June period, and the second was during September-November. Although the market treated investors well in 2012, to many, it felt like a rollercoaster year for equities (see chart below).

Source: BigCharts

The above-average volatility of 2012 paved the way for an even better stock market performance the following year. As previously mentioned, the SPX rose 21% in 2013 (below). What’s more, there was much less volatility in 2013 – especially in the first five months of the year. Indeed, the extremely low-volatility rise in the early part of 2013 convinced many observers that the rise in the SPX was unsustainable. And yet stocks continued rising throughout most of the year.

Source: BigCharts

By way of comparison, the year 2019 was similar to 2012 in that there was an extended period (between the months of May and October) when the SPX made little headway. This period of 2019 was frustrating to many investors, and it caused bearish sentiment (and short interest) to increase, in turn paving the way for the big rally which began in October. While the market’s gains since last October have been impressive by any standard, especially given that 2019 was in some respects a consolidation year for many stocks, it’s hard to classify the current rally as a “blow-off” or “melt-up.” Indeed, it could well be just the prelude for an extended rally over the next several months – similar to the year 2013.

Undoubtedly, there will be those who dispute my attempt at drawing a parallel between 2013 and the coming year. What can’t be denied, however, is that investor sentiment as measured by AAII is too low by historical standards to call the market’s sentiment profile “irrationally exuberant.” If history repeats in 2020, we should see the AAII bullish percentage rise to well above 50%, and probably even hit 60%, before the next major correction in the SPX begins.

For now, investors are justified in assuming the present rally in the S&P isn’t a melt-up in the classical sense of the term. Only if the market’s advance accelerates from here and the SPX hits the 3,500 level in the next few weeks would the melt-up scenario gain credence. What’s more, until the AAII bullish percentage significantly increases, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias toward equities is warranted.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.