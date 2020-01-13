Crude Oil Volatility - Aramco Shares Fall As Tensions Rise And Fall In The Middle East

Crude oil is still the energy commodity that powers the world. The US has become the world's leading producer with 12.9 million barrels of output each day. Moreover, the US has recently become an exporter of petroleum to consumers around the world. Meanwhile, over half of the crude oil reserves in the world are in the Middle East.

Political turbulence in the region has caused volatility to increase in the oil futures market at the start of 2020, but the price variance has been nothing like in past years. When Saddam Hussein marched into Kuwait in 1990, the price of nearby oil futures doubled. Increasing tensions in the region over the past months have caused a far more tempered response from the oil futures arena because of the rise of US production.

However, if the tensions escalate and impact the flow of oil through critical logistical routes like the Straits of Hormuz that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman, all bets could be off. Around 20% of the world's oil supplies flow through that seaway each day.

At the end of last week, the tensions between the US and Iran seemed to have calmed, at least temporarily. The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell from over $65 to below $60 per barrel on January 8. Time will tell if the period of calm lasts, but volatility could return to the region in a blink of an eye. The most direct route for risk positions on the long or short side of the crude oil market is via the futures that trade on the NYMEX or ICE futures exchanges. For those who wish to participate in the volatile oil market without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) replicated the ups and downs of the NYMEX futures market.

The U.S. vs. Iran in the Middle East

Relations between the US and Iran had the two nations on the edge of war since way back in 1979 when the theocracy in Teheran held US hostages. After the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement, chants of "Death to America" still rang out through the nation that calls the US "The great Satan."

The relationship went from bad to worse when President Trump walked away from the 2015 deal in 2018 and slapped sanctions on Iran. The rhetoric between Teheran and Washington continued to rise. Iran attacked oil vessels in the region as retaliation. Last September, a drone attack on Saudi oilfields temporarily knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's daily output. Tension continued to mount through the rest of 2019, but they reached a boiling point after a US missile attack killed the leader of the Iranian revolutionary guard at the beginning of January. Last week, Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles into Iraq at airbases that house US troops. No Americans died in the attack, and it appears no further military action from the US is on the horizon. However, the back and forth rhetoric continues to grow.

The Iranians said they have begun enriching uranium again at their nuclear facilities. President Trump, in the aftermath of the latest attack, said that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon. The new head of the revolutionary guard indicated that more retaliatory actions are on the horizon.

In a tragedy related to last week's attack, it now appears that a Ukrainian commercial plane carrying civilians was shot down by Iranian air defenses. All of the passengers died. While markets have calmed, and the price of crude oil slipped below the $60 per barrel level at the end of last week, volatility and higher prices could return in the blink of an eye if Iran provokes the US, Saudi Arabia, or Israel over the coming days, week, or months.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX February crude oil futures shows that the price reached a peak of $65.65 per barrel on January 8 in the aftermath of the Iranian missile attack. The high was only $0.95 below the 2019 peak. As calm returned to the market following the attack, the price took the elevator to the downside, reaching a low of $58.66 per barrel on January 9 and closing last week around the $59.30 per barrel level. Crude oil put in a bearish reversal on the daily and weekly charts last week. However, the technical formation that tends to lead to lower prices could take a backseat to the news on the geopolitical front.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators had risen to overbought conditions but turned lower last week and were below neutral readings. Open interest at 2.223 million contracts was at close to the highest level since 2018. Meanwhile, daily historical volatility had declined to a low of around 10% as the price of crude oil was taking the stairs to the upside. The elevator lower caused the price variance metric to jump to almost 29% last week.

The situation between the US and Iran seems to have calmed at the end of last week, but over four decades of animosity and sanctions that continue to choke the Iranian economy mean that future incidents are not only possible but likely.

Saudi oil fields are a target

During a weekend in September 2019, drones with pinpoint accuracy took out six percent of the world's oil supplies. The attack had Iranian fingerprints, and it was not the first time that missiles have encroached on Saudi sovereign territory. The ongoing proxy war between the Saudis and Iranians in Yemen and other fronts in the Middle East continues to make Aramco's production and refining facilities a target for Iran. At the same time, logistical routes in the region are in the crosshairs of the theocracy in Teheran.

US production is at 12.9 million barrels per day. President Trump pledged to release US reserves from the SPR in the event of an attack on supplies. Therefore, the impact of another round of hostilities in the Middle East may not cause the price of crude oil to move like it would have in the 1980s through 2010. However, the price of the energy commodity has the potential to spike to the upside.

Aramco shares move lower - Apache and Total strike oil in Surinam

At the end of 2019, the Saudis went ahead with their initial public offering of Aramco shares. After disagreements with the world's leading financial institutions above the valuation of the world's largest and most profitable oil company, the Saudis listed shares on the local exchange. The IPO came to market at around $1.7 trillion valuation, making Aramco the company with the largest market cap in the world. On December 12, the shares rose to a level where the market cap peaked at around $2.06 trillion. However, the shares have declined since the IPO.

Source: Google

The chart shows that Aramco shares moved from a high of 38 SAR on December 16 to a low of 34 SAR and were art the 35 SAR level at the end of last week, 7.9% below the high over the past month.

Aramco may be the world's leading oil company, but it comes with a high level of idiosyncratic risks. Regulation and reporting in Saudi Arabia and the potential for production issues because of the situation with Iran were the reasons why financial institutions believed the valuation should be far lower than Saudi expectations. Crown Prince MbS believe that the valuation should be over $2 trillion. The recent price action in the stock likely reflects the many risks inherent in Saudi Aramco shares. The increased tensions in the Middle East are a significant risk for Aramco.

Meanwhile, amid increased volatility in the oil market last week, Apache Corporation (APA) and Total SA announced a "significant" oil discovery off the coast of Surinam, the second in the region in less than a month. Apache CEO and President John Christmann said, "Preliminary formation evaluation data indicates the potential for prolific oil wells. Additionally, the size of the stratigraphic feature, as defined by 3-D seismic imaging, suggests a substantial resource."

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that APA shares closed at $25.64 on January 6 and rose to a high of $33.21 on January 8. APA was at the $32.26 level at the end of last week.

Massive volatility in oil ahead

Calm returned to the crude oil market at the end of last week, with the price of nearby NYMEX futures just below the $60 per barrel level. However, the situation in the Middle East is not going away anytime soon. Aside from the potential for more incidents, the US election next November will stand as a referendum for the futures of US energy policy. The platform of the opposition party will likely include the progressive "Green New Deal," which could cause US oil and gas production to decline. Under the Trump administration, regulatory reforms have caused the US to become the world's leading producer of oil and gas. A change in administration starting in 2021 could cause a significant shift in the supply balance for the energy commodities. Therefore, we could see the prices of oil and gas begin to move higher and lower with political polls as the November 2020 election draws nearer. The Middle East and the US election could turn out to be a potent cocktail for volatility in the oil futures markets.

UCO and SCO are an alternative to futures

While the futures on the NYMEX and ICE futures markets are the most direct route for a risk position in crude oil, ETF and ETN products provide an alternative for market participants that do not venture into the futures arena. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO are leveraged instruments that move higher and lower with the price of NYMEX crude oil futures. The most recent holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $309.83 million, trades an average of over 2.35 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The top holdings for the bearish SCO product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has net assets of $121.18 million, trades an average of over 2.5 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio. Both products create leverage through swap and futures positions.

The price of February NYMEX futures moved from a low of $60.63 on December 31 to a high of $65.65 on December 8, a rise of 8.28%, and then fell to a low of $58.66 on January or 10.65% from the high.

Source: Barchart

The UCO product rose from $20.13 on December 31 to $22.13 per share on January 6, a rise of 9.94%. The UCO product did not capture the move to the upside on January 8 because it only trades when the US stock market is open for business. The crude oil futures market trades around the clock.

Source: Barchart

SCO rallied from $11.17 on January 6 to $12.98 per share on January 9 or 16.2%. Both captured the percentage move in the crude oil market on the up and downside. However, since the price volatility occurred when the US stock market was not operating, they did not provide double leverage during recent days.

UCO and SCO could be useful instruments to put in your financial toolbox to take advantage of price variance in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.