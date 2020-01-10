The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's December Taxable Account Update: The Year-End Edition

If we exclude $137k of capital removed from the account we can see that the total value of the Taxable account is up roughly 9.6% YoY.

In total, the Taxable account generated $15,257.75 of dividends in FY-2019 compared with $12,104.26 of dividends in FY-2018. This is a YoY increase of 26.1%.

There is something special about reviewing the dividend growth portfolio during the last month of the year. With the submission of this article, this will be the second full-year that I've been tracking the results of John and Jane's Taxable dividend growth account.

As a dividend growth portfolio, I place the most emphasis on the income generated by the various investments held within it. I am not arguing that capital gains don't matter but I am suggesting that placing too much focus on capital appreciation in a dividend growth portfolio is counterintuitive and detracts from the reason why John and Jane chose to follow the path of dividend growth investing.

John and Jane's Taxable account has demonstrated the following during 2019:

Established a new monthly payment high of $1,699.18 during the month of September.

Several positions were added to the portfolio but only three positions were eliminated during the course of 2019, this includes Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC).

The Taxable account is sitting on a total of $28,273.34 in unrealized capital gains (as of January 3rd, 2020).

A number of comments were made regarding the unrealized gain and a perceived underperformance from John and Jane's taxable account relative to the S&P 500. I want to use the introduction of this article to give a benchmark against the S&P 500 as well as a few other well-known ETF's that are focused on high-quality dividend-paying stocks.

First, there have been a few people who are using the unrealized gain (roughly 8.3% of the portfolio value) to say that the portfolio dramatically underperformed the S&P 500. Let's start by actually looking at the total return of the S&P 500 and other major ETF's that track high-quality dividend-paying stocks. The image below represents the total return of the S&P 500 and includes the total return for iShares (IVV) and Schwab S&P 500 (SWPPX) indexes.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the total return provided by these indexes is basically identical but I consider these benchmarks to be a poor comparison for John and Jane's retirement portfolio because the average dividend yield is well below what John and Jane's Taxable account is currently producing. According to Ycharts, the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 was approximately 1.77% as of December 31, 2019. This compares with John and Jane's FY-2019 dividend yield of 4.43%. For this reason, I have included a handful of other high-quality dividend-paying ETF's to show how their performance compares.

Data by YCharts

Based on the information above, it would be unreasonable to expect that John and Jane's Taxable account would produce the same amount of total return as the S&P 500 index (especially when John and Jane's portfolio is pumping out a dividend yield of 4.43% compared to the S&P 500's 1.77% yield). The current yield-on-cost for the Taxable account is just under 4.87%.

With these numbers in mind, we can now look at the total return associated with John and Jane's Taxable account from December 31, 2018, to December 31, 2019.

The account balance on December 31, 2018, was $428,938.93.

The account balance on December 31, 2019, was $342,007.49.

The drop in value during this time was the removal of $137k that was used by John and Jane in early November 2019. The $137k was never invested in anything more than short-term certificates because it was benchmarked for use during the month of November (this means that there was no potential for price appreciation and the yield ranged from 2.00%-2.35% when invested in certificates).

With the exception of the $137k that was removed from the account during the month of November, all dividends were collected as cash and used for purchasing additional stocks.

No additional funds were deposited into the account during this time frame.

First, we have to start by removing the difference of $137k since these funds are no longer part of the calculation. In doing this, the account balance on December 31, 2018, would have been $291,938.83. Using this number, we can say that the portfolio increased $50,068.56 over the course of 2019. Based on these figures, the total return of the Taxable account FY-2019 was approximately 17.15%.

I think it is also fair to take into consideration that the $137k removed from the account was not invested in the market during the 10 months that it was in John and Jane's Taxable account. If these funds were invested during this time frame (and allocated equally between existing holdings) I would've expected the total return to be somewhere between 22-24%.

Client Background

John and Jane are two real people who asked me to help manage their retirement portfolios. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for my clients' accounts based on a friendship that goes back several years. I call them my clients for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge them for what I do. The only request I made to them was that they allow me to anonymously write about them so that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John retired in January of 2018 and is collecting social security along with other benefits while Jane is still working with aspirations of retiring in the next two years. John and Jane have done an excellent job heading into retirement because they currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

John and Jane have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. In a nutshell, what John and Jane want is a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other investments that will provide a steady stream of growing and consistent dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement. At some point, it will be necessary for John and Jane to sell shares from their Traditional IRA, whereas the goal of the Taxable and Roth IRA is that they will never need to sell any shares (unless they want to) because the income generated will prevent them from needing to sell shares as a means of "funding their retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Taxable Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. In the past year, I have typically focused on stocks that paid a qualified dividend because they qualify for the lower long-term capital gains tax rate vs. ordinary dividends which are taxed as ordinary income. This has become less important now that 2018 was John's first year of retirement. Changes in the tax brackets also support this approach because the ranges have been expanded and include basically all of their income in the 22% bracket. (Qualified dividends are subject to a 15% tax so the difference has become less-important).

Dividend And Distribution Increases

December included a total of three companies that paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month.

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX)

Arbor Realty - ABR continues to be one of the best-performing stocks in the Taxable account especially when we consider the dividends collected since the position was first initiated in July of 2017. Since July of 2017, ABR has generated dividend payments of $1,279.56 based on a total investment a little over $4,100. I always emphasize that I consider ABR to be one of the more risky investments held in the Taxable portfolio but I believe that the lower-for-longer interest rate environment and a strong economy will be beneficial for ABR's business model. The return (and total return) for the position that was initiated before October 1, 2017, is shown below.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.29/share per quarter to $.30/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.4% and a new full-year payout of $1.20/share compared with the previous $1.16/share. This results in a current yield of 8.01% based on a share price of $14.24.

Emerson Electric - Performance at EMR has been lackluster and management has already conveyed that they expect to see a challenging 2020 economic outlook. Over the last six months, there have been countless discussions about what EMR should do in order to improve shareholder value. We are not actively adding to our positions in EMR (I am also long the stock) and would only be interested in doing so if share prices were to drop below $60/share. EMR is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 22x which is well above its 10-year average of 18.2x.

The dividend was increased from $.49/share per quarter to $.50/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2% and a new full-year payout of $2.00/share compared with the previous $1.96/share. This results in a current yield of 2.59% based on a share price of $77.24.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Fund - I typically don't cover EAFAX because the dividend often increases/decreases on a monthly basis which makes it difficult to accurately cover in these types of articles. EAFAX normally pays its dividend on the last business day of every month but we were fortunate to see an extra dividend paid on 12/19/2019 in addition to the expected dividend payment on 12/31/2019. EAFAX has seen its stock price recover nicely over the last few months which is largely due to the funds focus on floating-rate bank loans and floating-rate investment-grade securities. The image below demonstrates that the dividend has been the primary driver for returns over the last five years (which is expected from a fund like this).

Data by YCharts

An extra distribution of $.0192/share was made on 12/19/2019. If we look back at the history of EAFAX we can see that there is no additional dividend paid at any point during 2018.

Positions

The Taxable account currently consists of 43 unique positions as of market close on January 7, 2020. We make the following purchases in the Taxable account during the month of December.

EPR Properties (EPR) - Purchased 5 Shares @ $68.22/share.

EPR Properties - Purchased 5 Shares @ $68.45/share.

We sold shares of the following stocks during the month of December.

Cummins (CMI) - Sold 10 Shares @ $180.70/share.

Schlumberger (SLB) - Sold 50 Shares @ $39.39/share.

Source: Charles Schwab

As with most of my trades, the primary goal of these sales was to reduce exposure to these names primarily because the shares represented the high-cost portion of the position. John and Jane still maintain relatively large positions in CMI and SLB and will look for opportunities to add additional shares when there are any major pullbacks.

December Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

Income for the month of December was up significantly year-over-year with several stocks being added to the Taxable account at the end of the year (to where John and Jane missed out on receiving the dividend/distribution) because the position was added after the ex-date.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income earned during that time period even though it is non-recurring.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the Taxable Portfolio to generate in 2019 compared with the actual results from 2018. (Future estimates were last updated on December 6, 2019).

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I have also included account balances to help readers' understand how the size of the portfolio has changed over time. By showing when additional funds were added to the account, I hope it will help explain certain changes in income, etc. **The account balance at the end of December reflects the removal of $137k in capital.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

To wrap up the December assessment, I always like to include a gain/loss for each position in the Taxable Portfolio because it is important to consider that some positions will be showing gain while others sit at a loss. If you plan to have your own dividend growth portfolio, you will need to learn to live with this volatility because even the highest quality portfolio will be subject to some degree value of fluctuation. The table below is accurate as of market close 1/3/2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

**It should be noted that the dividend column of the gain-loss table above does not reflect dividend income collected from shares that are no longer held in the Taxable Account.

Conclusion

Benchmarking your portfolio performance can be difficult, which is largely due to the difficulty in locating a benchmark fund that has a similar focus as your own portfolio. While it would be great to generate the same or higher returns as the S&P 500 it is also unrealistic to think that John and Jane would find a portfolio that generates an average dividend yield of 1.77% attractive.

The goal of John and Jane's taxable account is to generate consistent dividend income because they are at the age where an income stream is more important than having a portfolio that generates above-average capital gains. It is my prediction that John and Jane's Taxable account will never generate returns higher than the S&P 500 (on a good year) but that it will also produce a better return/reduced loss during years when the S&P 500 is performing poorly.

The Taxable account generated a total dividend income of $15,257.75 for FY-2019. This is well above the total dividends of $12,104.26 generated in FY-2018.

The average monthly income generated by the Taxable account was approximately $1,271.48 in FY-2019 or roughly $263/month higher than the average monthly income of $1,008.69.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), Johnson Controls (JCI), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder Corporation (R), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Corp. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Technologies (UTX), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, APLE, EMR, EPR, MCD, T, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.