GrubHub: Not Buying It

GrubHub (GRUB) wanting to sell the business or consolidate the sector isn't the same as the food delivery company finding a path that rewards shareholders. The stock has risen substantially from the yearly lows at the end of October while the competition in the space isn't slowing down. My investment thesis is more negative now, considering consolidation might not even solve the problem.

No Moat

GrubHub became public over five years ago as an online food ordering platform and the big threat over the years was supposed to be Amazon (AMZN). Instead, private DoorDash (DOORD) is now the food delivery market leader with 37% market share in November and GrubHub faces an unrelenting competitive environment with only 30% market share now.

Source: Bloomberg

According to October 2019 market share data, GrubHub leads in the Northeast markets, but DoorDash dominates in the rest of the country with Uber (UBER) Eats leading in Miami. In a lot of markets like Houston, Washington DC and Atlanta, GrubHub is actually the third service.

Source: CNBC

The company faces pressure from Postmates (POSTM) and the potential for tech giants like Google (GOOG) or Amazon to aggressively tackle the space. The biggest risk being one of these companies joining the fray after consolidation between GrubHub and another big player in the sector.

Google now offers online food-ordering via Food Ordering with Google powered by the ChowNow platform. Analyst Dan Niles believes Google was the cause of the GrubHub order declines starting in August and might force Uber Eats out of the business.

For now, the Google platform uses other food delivery services and takes a 10% marketing fee for providing the orders, but nothing prevents the firm from entering the delivery space when the economics are right. GrubHub is rightfully fighting back by avoiding working with Google in order to maintain relationships with the 140,000 partner restaurants, but the move is coming at a large market share hit.

Valuation

Naturally, the company is looking for a strategic deal as the profit picture has slipped. The company says it isn't for sale and hints at the possibility of being an acquirer.

Since the fateful Q3 report, analysts have cut GrubHub EPS estimates to a meager $0.22 this year. The group doesn't have the online food ordering and delivery service surpassing the $0.79 EPS estimate for 2019 anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

In essence, the business has only gotten worse since the company went public. The stock is now worth $5 billion and investors have to question what company would pay a 20% premium and bid $6 billion for GrubHub.

Uber Eats - the market would crush the stock on doubling down in the money losing delivery business and GrubHub investors are unlikely to want stock in Uber.

Google - regulators are unlikely to let Google make a large investment in a category where the search giant has influence over the business based on search results.

DoorDash - the best option to really consolidate the industry and compete the most effective against the tech giants. One has to wonder, if regulators might have a problem with one firm controlling over 65% of the market share.

Amazon - maybe the most logical acquirer, if the tech giant wants to expand further in the delivery space. Amazon is already developing a fleet of delivery services for retail sales.

Possibly the only logical acquirer in the sector is Amazon while other players might lurk around. The space has no moat to support anybody rushing in to pay $6 billion for GrubHub which famously just discussed the major problem in the sector was promiscuous consumers.

Consolidation just doesn't solve the problem with Google and Amazon lurking. The next time the stock rallies on a rumor of a buyout investors need to unload shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GrubHub is no longer in control of their destiny with Google entering the space. Sell the stock on any major rallies here above $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.