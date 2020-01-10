CSX Trending Steadily Higher Ahead Of Earnings

Rail transport company CSX (CSX) is set to report fourth quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. Analysts expect CSX to report earnings of $0.98 per share after reporting EPS of $1.01 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue is expected to come in at $2.93 billion and that is down 6.6% from last year's revenue number.

The company has seen earnings slow a little in recent quarters after seeing strong earnings growth in recent years. Over the last three years, CSX saw its earnings grow by 38% per year, but, in the third quarter, earnings were only up 3.0%. For 2019 as a whole, earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Revenue has grown at a rate of 4% per year over the last three years, but it was down 5% in the third quarter compared to the previous year. Analysts expect revenue for the year to be down 2.1%.

One area where CSX is well above average is the management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is a sold 24.3% and the profit margin is at 35.1%. The operating margin is at 41.4%.

CSX is currently trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 17.55 and the forward P/E ratio is at 16.9.

Steady Growth is Matched by the Stock

Turning our attention to the chart for CSX, we see that the stock has been trending steadily higher over the last three years. A trend channel has formed that defines the various cycles within the overall trend and the stock is closer to the lower rail than the upper rail.

I recommended CSX to my subscribers back in September and the stock is up a little since then. The movement over the last four months has been somewhat muted and it has tracked the overall market for the most part. I was expecting the stock to outperform the market when it was recommended, but, at this point, I also don't see any reason to close the position.

We do see that the weekly stochastic readings are in overbought territory, but looking back to 2016 and early 2017 the indicators remained in overbought territory for long periods of time. The 10-week RSI is just below the 60 level and hasn't hit oversold territory since April of last year.

Another factor that I am keeping an eye on is the 104-week moving average (two years of data). The moving average is right at the lower rail of the channel and it acted as support back in the third quarter. I am comfortable holding the stock as long as it remains above the 104-week.

Sentiment toward CSX is Mixed

The sentiment indicators for CSX show a little bit of everything. One indicator is slightly skewed to the bullish side, one is neutral, and one is skewed to the bearish side. The one that is heavily skewed to the bearish side is the analysts' ratings. There are currently 26 analysts covering the stock with only seven "buy" ratings. There are 18 "hold" ratings and one "sell" rating. The overall buy percentage is at 26.9% and that is well below average and reflects lots of pessimism toward the stock. From a contrarian perspective having some pessimism directed at the stock is a good thing.

The short interest ratio is at 2.0 currently and that is lower than average and reflects slight bullish sentiment toward the stock. The ratio has been pretty consistent over the last five months with all readings falling between 1.18 and 2.86. The average short interest ratio is in the neighborhood of 3.0. The biggest factor in the changes has come from the average daily trading volume rather than big gains or big drops in the short interest itself.

The put/call ratio is neutral with a reading of 1.026 at this time. There are 71,883 puts open and 70,045 calls open at this time. When the company reported earnings back on October 16, the ratio was at 1.21 and reflected a little more pessimism than what we are seeing now. The company did beat earnings estimates in the last report and the stock has risen since then. Initially, the put/call ratio fell after the earnings report, but it has been climbing steadily since early November.

My Overall Take on CSX

Obviously, I am bullish on CSX or I wouldn't have recommended it back in September. As I mentioned earlier, as long as the stock remains above its 104-week moving average and the lower rail of the channel, I will look to hold on to the position.

The earnings slowdown is a bit of a concern, but I think it is a reflection of the overall economy and not company specific. The ongoing trade war has hurt a number of transport companies and CSX is no different.

The fact that analysts are so pessimistic toward the stock is a plus in my book as it means there are far greater odds of an upgrade than there are for a downgrade. Whether we find value in analysts' ratings or not, an upgrade can still cause a boost to stock prices and a downgrade can cause stocks to fall.

CSX has beaten its earnings estimates in seven of the last eight quarters with the lone exception being last July. The stock did fall sharply after that earnings miss and then stabilized in the $65 area. The stock has risen approximately 12% from the $65 area, and I look for the steady upward move to continue after the earnings report.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CSX is a recommended holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy.