Inpixon: From $1,800,000 To $5 In Five Years; Avoid This Dilution Machine At All Costs

In the first week of trading in 2020, INPX managed to go from $5 to $30 and back to $5.

On the heels of yet another reverse split - this time 1-for-45 - Inpixon (INPX) managed to empty out the wallets of traders who held the hot potato for an instant too long this past week. In the first five trading days of 2020, INPX went from (post-split) $5 to nearly $30 and back down to $5 on hundreds of millions of pre-split volume. For those traders new to the INPX story who might be confused as to what happened and are angry that they have steep losses just a couple of days into their investment, do not fear for you are not alone. In addition to the latest reverse split, the company has undertaken the following since 2017:

A 1-for-40 reverse split in November 2018

A 1-for-30 reverse split in February 2018

A 1-for-15 reverse split in March 2017

So someone who held 810,000 shares in February 2017 now has a grand total of 1 share. The company's continuous pattern of outdoing its previous reverse split is an indication of a complete lack of concern for preserving shareholder value. Thanks to the multiple reverse splits and five years of constant tanking, the chart looks like a ski slope where the skier has been burning on asphalt for two years.

Data by YCharts

INPX has a split-adjusted price of $1,800,000 and it is now down to the $5 range. Putting a percentage on that is meaningless. It's essentially a wipeout restructuring multiple times over.

What is going on? One word. Dilution

INPX has a history of multiple highly dilutive secondary financings with brokers that are known for toxic microcap deals. In 2018, a well-known short seller fund named Hindenburg Investment Research wrote an investigative report on one of INPX's raises with Roth Capital called "Inpixon: If This Sketchy Deal Is Legal The Public Markets May Be In Deep Trouble". The title alone should give investors insight into the author's opinion of the quality of that deal.

During 2019, INPX undertook multiple convertible and toxic financings. There are so many, it can't even be expressed concisely in an article. Read Note 10 - Capital Raises through Note 12 - Preferred Stock on the company's Q3 financial filing to get the full dilutive picture. The screen captures below give you a taste with the word convertible highlighted.

These dilutive capital raises resulted in the shares outstanding climbing from (pre-January 2020 split) 1,581,880 as of December 31, 2018 to 50,518,500 as of September 30, 2019. That is a 32-fold increase in the number of common shares in nine months.

Even with the massive capital raises in the past, there appears to be no end to them in sight. A review of the Q3 financial statements reveal the following:

Net loss of $17 million on $4.4 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2019. As in other words, the company is nowhere near profitability, burning over $5 million per quarter.

Operating cash outflow of $9 million for the first nine months of 2019; $13.3 million in net cash raised in these toxic financings.

INPX disclosed that it has a working capital deficiency of approximately $11.5 million. The balance sheet shows $500,000 in cash, $4.5 million in total current assets and $11 million in notes and receivables due from a related party that are booked as long-term assets (i.e. not anticipated to be liquid any time soon and investors can come to their own conclusion on the legitimacy and appropriateness of this transaction given INPX's financial state) versus $19 million in total liabilities. The $19 million in liabilities are broken down as $10 million in short term debt, $3 million in long-term debt and the balance in payables and other short term liabilities.

Based on the burn rate and poor liquidity, it is a certainty that INPX will continue to massively dilute its common shares. But you don't have to believe me, just ask the company. From the liquidity section of its Q3 filing:

The Company’s capital resources as of September 30, 2019, availability on the Payplant facility to finance purchase orders and invoices in an amount equal to 80% of the face value of purchase orders received and funds from its revenue will not be sufficient to fund planned operations during the next twelve months from the date the financial statements are issued based on current projections. In addition, the Company is pursuing possible strategic transactions. Therefore, the Company may raise such additional capital as needed, through the issuance of equity, equity-linked or debt securities. In this regard, on October 10, 2019, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) under which we may offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $6,500,000 from time to time through Maxim, acting exclusively as our sales agent.

The last article on Seeking Alpha on INPX was actually a bullish one, where the author explained the company's M&A strategy for location analytics. I cannot stress this enough for a dilution machine like INPX. It does not matter what this company does. It does not matter if it found a pool-sized deposit of pure gold underneath its head office. Until it stops with the dilutive capital raises with vulture financiers and reverse splits, the stock is going to be perpetually headed to zero. Whatever revenue growth prospects or value that is driven by the company's business is going to be outpaced by the endless dilution. Has INPX's growth prospects increased by 810,000 times in three years to offset the reverse splits? No.

Conclusion: for the integrity of the market, please don't buy INPX

I have no long or short position in INPX and likely never will. I consider this article to be a public service announcement which hopefully (usually new) retail traders will read before being sucked into the liquid and volatile day trading fun this stock provides every so often before giving a kick to the gut of its newly sucked in shareholders. What INPX and the vulture financiers are doing is completely legal as long as SEC filings disclose everything in a timely manner. This is not a regulatory issue here.

The only way we are going to clean up the market of these bad actors and vulture financiers is if volume and interest in these stocks, even just from day traders, is completely eradicated. INPX needs to be put into a situation where it either stands on its own two feet through positive cash flow from operations or raises capital with reputable non-vulture firms until a day that cash flow positive results are achieved. Or it needs to be delisted.

There's a saying in the investment world that past performance is not indicative of future results. I think that only applies to GOOD past performance. With respect to bad past performance, past results are very much indicative of what will happen in the future for INPX. Avoid buying INPX at all costs. Based on the pattern since 2017, I believe that the next reverse split is in the not-too-distant future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.