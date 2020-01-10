A Retirement Portfolio With U.S. And Latin American Funds

A momentum strategy switching between VFINX, PRLAX, and VUSTX had a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.43% over the period from 1/1995 to 12/2019.

The US and Latin American stock markets have had long periods of significant differences in their performances during global bull markets.

Introduction

In this article, we present the performance results of two strategies applied to a three-fund portfolio. We selected two equity funds, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund VFINX, and the T. Rowe Price Latin America Fund PRLAX, and one treasury bond fund, the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund VUSTX. The Latin America fund PRLAX was started in December 1993 and holds net assets of around 550 million US dollars.

Based on the availability of price data for the mutual funds, we are able to study the performance of the portfolio for 25 years starting from January 1995. The following table shows the performance of these mutual funds over the 1994-2019 period.

Mutual Fund Data

Table 1. Mutual Fund performance statistics Fund Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio VFINX $10,000 $112,369 9.75% 14.41% -37.02% -50.97% 0.55 0.80 PRLAX $10,000 $61,204 7.22% 28.46% -55.70% -64.24% 0.31 0.44 VUSTX $10,000 $55,206 6.80% 10.19% -13.03% -16.68% 0.46 0.77

Figure 1: Equity curves for the funds as buy-and-hold portfolios

As seen in figure 1, VFINX had three long periods of a strong uptrend and two periods of deep declines. The "bear markets" in VFINX lasted from 9/2000 to 3/2003 and from 12/2007 to 2/2009. The Latin America markets PRLAX had two additional bear markets: 7/1997-1/1999 and 5/2011-2/2016.

It is of interest to compare the relative performance of the equity funds during the bull market periods. From figure 1, it is notable that the Latin America markets PRLAX outperformed during the 2003-2007 bull market and also from 3/2009 to 4/2011. Outside those periods, the US markets performed much better than the Latin American markets.

Momentum Strategy

The [PRLAX, VFINX, VUSTX] portfolio is analyzed as a retirement portfolio; that is, no additional money is invested. In our simulation, we will not make any withdrawals; instead, we will report the safe withdrawal rates computed with the portfolio visualizer application at www.portfoliovisualizer.com.

The portfolio visualizer model may be accessed at this link.

This portfolio is managed with a dual-momentum strategy. Details about the implementation of the dual momentum strategy can be found at the portfolio visualizer site under the FAQ tab, "Methodology" heading.

Here are a few model asset choices and parameters:

Single performance period: 3 months Absolute Momentum Asset: Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv (VBMFX) Out-of-Market Asset: VUSTX.

At the end of each month, if the return of VBMFX is greater than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the asset with the highest 3-month return. Otherwise, if the return of VBMFX is lower than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the out-of-market asset, VUSTX.

In table 2, the market timing results for the PRLAX, VFINX, VUSTX portfolio from 1995 to 2019 is shown. Timing model trades are executed using the end-of-month close price each month based on the end-of-month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for PRLAX (Dec. 1993-Dec. 2019).

Table 2. Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolio Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $448,112 16.43% 16.94% -9.50% -21.16% 0.85 1.55 VFINX $10,000 $111,063 10.11% 14.55% -37.02% -50.97% 0.58 0.84

Safe Withdrawal Rate 13.63% 10.14%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 10.45% 7.19%

Figure 2: Equity curves for [PRLAX, VFINX, VUSTX] timing portfolio and VFINX buy-and-hold

In Figure 2, we see that the momentum strategy has performed consistently over the whole interval from 1995 to 2019. There are three years with negative returns: 2001 (-9.50%), 2010 (-3.34%), and 2015 (-2.77%). The maximum drawdown (-21.16%) occurred in March 2001.

The perpetual withdrawal rate of the timing portfolio is 10.45%. The portfolio is suitable for retirement accounts, allowing for high rates of withdrawal together with increases in capital.

Long-Term Asset Switching Strategy

From 1995 to 2019, there were five market regime periods in the US markets: three bull markets and two bear markets. The second bull market can be broken into two periods: 3/2009 to 4/2011 when Latin America outperformed and 5/2011 to 12/2019 when the US outperformed. A long-term asset switching strategy would have six periods as follows:

1/1995 - 8/2000: 100% VFINX

9/2000 - 2/2003: 100% V USTX

3/2003 - 10/2007: 100% ILF or PRLAX

11/2007 - 2/2009: 100% TLT or VUSTX

3/2009 - 4/2011 : 100% ILF or PRLAX

5/2011 - 12/2019: 100% SPY or VFINX

The asset switching strategy was simulated using the "Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation" application at the Portfolio Visualizer website separately for each period. The results were manually assembled in an Excel spreadsheet.

Table 3: Performance statistics for the momentum and asset switching strategy

Strategy Initial Final CAGR Maximum Number Balance Balance Drawdown Rebalances Momentum $10,000 $448,112 16.43% -23.62% 113 Asset Switching $10,000 $3,528,662 26.45% -16.23% 5

The graph below shows the equity curves for momentum and asset switching strategies.

Figure 3. Equity curves for momentum and asset switching 2 strategies

Both Table 3 and Figure 3 illustrate the solid outperformance of the asset switching strategy. The asset switching strategy achieved a CAGR of 26.55%, compared to 16.43% for the momentum strategy. Additionally, it did so with much less management efforts. While the momentum strategy made 113 asset allocation trades over the 25-year period, the asset-switching required only 5 asset reallocations.

Conclusions

The momentum strategy performed well overall. It outperformed during the bear markets when it invested mostly in the bond fund and avoided the steep losses in the equities. Momentum underperformed during the strong uptrend in the US stock market from 1995 to 2000. On the other hand, the momentum strategy outperformed from 2003 to 2008, a period when the Latin America stocks were very strong. In 2009, momentum had an exceptional year with a 102% return.

Since 2010, the momentum strategy has had a couple of years with small negative returns, but over the whole period delivered acceptable results. It did quite well in 2018 when the S&P 500 had a negative return.

We have mildly positive expectations for the momentum strategy during 2020. The Latin America markets are in an uptrend since the beginning of 2016 and are not overvalued. But, at least in 2019, they are not as strong as the US markets. That may change in a not too distant future.

While we cannot give a strong recommendation for investing in Latin America now, we think that it is worthwhile keeping it under close scrutiny.

Additional disclosure: The article was written for educational purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.