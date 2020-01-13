CK Asset Executing On Its Diversification Strategy And Getting Little Credit For It

Business transformations are always risky, but a 25% discount to my fair value estimate seems like too much skepticism.

Management isn't abandoning the property development business, but is likely to be selective and opportunistic from here on.

I wasn’t bullish on CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF) (1113.HK) back in July, largely because I didn’t see a big enough discount to fair value to compensate for the risk of the company’s ongoing strategic shift toward owning/operating more recurring-revenue assets in lieu of property development. CK Asset’s management team was pretty good at property development, but the track record in these new ventures is much shorter and some of the initial investment decisions have been more than a little curious to me.

The shares have since lagged the Hang Seng Index, falling about 7%, but outperforming other property developers like Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJY), Swire (OTCPK:SWPFF), and Henderson Land (OTCPK:HLDCY). I certainly didn’t have the Hong Kong protests in mind when I passed on buying these shares, and I’m not about to take credit for being right when such a significant exogenous factor came into the market.

As things stand now, though, I’m more bullish on this company and the shares. The acquisition of Greene King made sense to me, and I think I have a better sense of what management is looking to do in the future with its non-property development operations. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty here between macro/political factors and CK Asset’s ongoing leverage to property development, but at a 25%-plus discount to my estimate of fair value and a healthy dividend, I like the risk/reward a lot more.

It Should Be Fairly Easy Being Greene

The biggest company-specific change since my last update was the August announcement (and November close) of the acquisition of the U.K.’s Greene King. One of the largest pub operators in the U.K., Greene operates over 2,700 pubs, restaurants, and hotels, with about 1.7K of those directly operated by the company. Greene also owns a couple of breweries in the country.

The margins of the business are not bad at all – operating margin is in the high teens, with an EBITDA margin in the low 20%’s – but are well below the profitability of successful property development projects. The “but” is that the business is far more consistent than property development and much lower risk. As such, this business should generate a steady of stream of cash flows for CK Asset in good times and bad, helping support ongoing growth in the dividend.

One other key to the deal pointed out by management is the asset-heavy nature of Greene. Out of the roughly 4.6B GBP enterprise value for the deal, the property owned by the business is on the books at around 3.5B GBP. Management also made it clear that this is the model they want to follow in the future – consistent recurrent revenue backstopped by solid property assets.

Relative to other CK Asset acquisitions like water heater/HVAC leasing in Canada (Reliance), I like this move from a strategic standpoint. Then again, to be fair, Reliance did manage a little bit of revenue growth in the first half of the year, with 6% operating income growth and 29% operating margin (versus 38% for DUET, 30% for Ista, and 46% for aircraft leasing), so maybe I shouldn’t beat up so much on that particular business/acquisition.

Property Still A Major Part Of The Business

Even though CK Asset management is hard at work boosting and building the recurring revenue side of the business, property development is still a major part of the company’s activity and value – around 40% of gross asset value is still tied to Hong Kong property operations, and Hong Kong and China property together is around half of gross asset value.

Property sales more than doubled in the first half, contributing more than 70% of total revenue and more than half of total operating income. Property development can still be a very lucrative business for CK Asset (as seen by the 40%-plus operating margin from the HK business), but with hotel operating margins in the mid-30%’s, aircraft leasing margins in the 40%’s, and other businesses generating margins around 30% or better, it’s not exactly essential to value creation.

One of the ongoing risks around CK Asset is the level of uncertainty around the property business. Recurring revenue businesses should see high teens growth in underlying earnings and make up more than 50% of earnings on a sustained basis after Greene (it will vary significantly from period to period depending on property sales), but management hasn’t really been clear about their plans.

To be fair to management, I don’t think they’re being deliberate vague or misleading. Rather, I think they are going to take a very opportunistic approach to this business, and that limits just how far they can project. For now, they believe that Hong Kong residential property volumes could decline, and that the mass-market segment is more attractive than the luxury segment.

The current landbank in Hong Kong should last another four or five years, and likewise for China. I wouldn’t be surprised if CK Asset took advantage of temporary dislocations in property prices to buy up more development land in Hong Kong, but those opportunities may not come and I don’t see CK Asset paying up just to stay in the game.

The Outlook

I like the 13% underlying profit growth in the first half of 2019, as well as the better-than-expected 11% dividend growth. I also like that Chairman Li Ka-Shing bought almost 8 million shares in the open market in August.

I’m modeling a double-digit decline in underlying profits in 2020 on lower property sales, but I remain comfortable with an overall outlook for underlying core profit growth of around 4% to 5% over the long term. As the percentage of recurring profit increases, there could be further opportunities to raise the dividend.

Using both a discounted earnings model and an NAV model, I get roughly similar results for CK Asset’s fair value – around HK$ 70/share (or around $9/ADR). With a yield close to 4%, that’s an appealing potential return, though investors should note that the ADRs are not liquid and they should also investigate the potential tax ramifications to themselves.

The Bottom Line

I won’t say I’ve done a 180-degree turn on CK Asset’s diversification into non-property investments, but I’m considerably more comfortable with it now, and I think the shares overly discount the underlying value of the business. Uncertainty regarding the property development business is something investors will just have to accept and live with, though investors who want purer property development plays could consider SHKP, Swire Properties, and/or Henderson Land. With CK Asset, I think there’s enough discount to fair value to consider the name more closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.