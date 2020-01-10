Why Pernod Ricard Is The Cream Of The Crop Of All French Luxury Companies

The alcoholic beverage business is less volatile than the fashion/cosmetics industry, and that makes Pernod Ricard a more conservative choice.

A quantitative comparison shows how Pernod Ricard is on its way to outperform this sector in the years to come.

French top-class brands have delivered stellar results to their shareholders during the last 20 years.

French luxury companies have remarkably overperformed the stock market during the last twenty years. Brand names, like Louis Vuitton (OTCPK: OTCPK:LVMHF) or Hermès (Paris: RMS.PA), have greatly increased their businesses and widened their moat in the fashion market worldwide.

Moreover, I appreciate the French stock market: it offers adequate protection to investors, due to its well-established position in the European Union, and a balanced option, as opposed to the excesses of the hyper-traded US market or the inner risks of stock exchanges from emerging countries.

Let's consider the following five (publicly-listed) French luxury companies:

Christian Dior (OTCPK: OTCPK:CHDRY) Hermès International Kering (OTCPK: OTCPK:PPRUY) L'Oréal (OTCPK: OTCPK:LRLCF) Louis Vuitton

The average 20-year CAGR (in euros) is an impressive +11%, before dividends.

In comparison, the S&P500 (ETF: SPY) has accomplished (in US dollars) a much lower 5.2% CAGR over the same period. It's also worth mentioning that, 20 years ago, the US dollar was exchanged against the Euro at a price that was around 3% higher than the current values.

Source: Yahoo finance

Why I choose Pernod Ricard instead

Anyone could easily argue that the above-mentioned companies are a perfect option for long-term investors: regardless of their stellar appreciation, they all look in very good shape and, despite some possible short-term headwinds, they are strongly set to outperform the market in the next decades as well.

Yet, I believe that the French alcoholic beverage star player Pernod Ricard (OTCPK: OTCPK:PDRDF), is indeed better positioned to take advantage of its moat in the spirits business, despite a lower brand value than its most famous counterparts.

Actually, Pernod Ricard, hereafter PR, can hardly be considered a real luxury company. In fact, except for a group of brands called Le Cercle (limited editions of some of its most expensive beverages), we cannot claim that its spirits or wines are expensive products.

However, what really defines a luxury brand, in financial terms, is not a pre-set product price, but, rather, a strong pricing power, mainly due to brand value and moat and which is usually reflected in the gross margin.

Therefore, it's hard not to consider the French créateurs de convivialité at the same level as the other top French luxury firms.

Gross Margin (TTM) Christian Dior 66% Louis Vuitton 66% Hermes 69% Kering 74% L'Oreal 73% Average 69% Pernod Ricard 63%

Source: Author's elaboration

Even PR's 20-year CAGR of 10,8% (before dividends) is absolutely comparable with the other top 5, as discussed above.

Source: Yahoo finance

In the table below, I assessed a more complete quantitative comparison:

EV/EBITDA P/S P/B Market Cap Christian Dior 10 1.7 5.6 €84B Louis Vuitton 19 4.2 6.2 €210B Hermes 28 11 12 €71B Kering 16 5 8 €74B L'Oreal 24 5.2 5.5 €149B Average 19.4 5.4 7.5 €118B Pernod Ricard 17.7 4.6 2.7 €49B

Source: Author's elaboration

Even considering the obvious limitations (brand values imply a considerable percentage of intangible assets that could not be accurately accounted for in the reported balance sheet figures), Pernod Ricard's lower price-to-book value could mean that it has a larger margin of safety. That, coupled with a more predictable and countercyclical market, turns the stock into a more conservative and long-term investment in comparison with the other luxury companies, which are engaged in the volatile fashion or personal care/cosmetics business. This nuance (it's important to underline it) doesn't deprive PR from the long-term upside potential. Instead, that potential remains at the same level as the above-mentioned French luxury companies', but the downside for PR would certainly be smaller.

Business key light

Last fiscal year (ended in June 2019), PR's profit from recurring operations (PRO) grew by almost 9%, at the fastest pace since FY2012.

The dividend was increased to €3.12 and a €1B share buy-back program was declared.

The company has always been a consistent dividend payer:

Source: DividendMax.com

This trend should continue in the future, given the comfortable payout ratio (currently at 50%).

The operating profit is as high as 26% and the free cash flow is a healthy €1.4B, which gives the company enough room to expand its business through M&A activity and/or investments on the existing channels.

Further capital for the expansion of PR's margins could come from the sale of its valuable wine portfolio (Campo Vejo, Brancott Estate, Kenwood and Jacob's Creek) which, at the moment, brings the company's average figures down, as spirits usually have higher margins.

There are always many buying opportunities in the spirits market: brands like Belvedere Vodka (owned by Louis Vuitton), Espolon Tequila (Davide Campari Milano (OTCPK:DVDCY)) or the best-seller Italian liqueur DiSaronno would all complete the firm's portfolio nicely.

Another outstanding opportunity could be the acquisition of (or the merger with) the smaller French competitor Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF), owner of the best cognac portfolio in the market, which would significantly increase PR's gross margin.

Speaking of the corporate management, it's worth mentioning that PR is controlled by the Ricard family, which has over 20% of the voting rights. This situation is ideal for investors. In fact, it's always better to invest in a family-owned company, because the management's decisions and the long-term strategies will align with its shareholders'.

On the other end, if the control stake exceeds 50%, investors could, in theory, suffer from decisions taken to benefit the family interests rather than the shareholders'.

Takeaway for investors

My offer for long-term investors this time is a French spirits company which controls less than 3% of the very fragmented global spirit market, and is currently placed in second place after Diageo (NYSE:DEO): Pernod Ricard.

I consider this firm as a luxury play under certain aspects, but with a much higher margin of safety than a typical luxury company, usually involved in the most volatile fashion industry.

The alcoholic beverage market is, in fact, stable and countercyclical by definition and top players like PR don't have much competition to fear, given the strong moat secured by their brands.

On the contrary, in the long run, PR will almost certainly take advantage of its dominant position and high specialization: M&A opportunities are always present in this market.

The main forecasts bet on a 3-4% CAGR (in US dollars) for the next 5 years (see the picture below).

Source: Statista

If you are thinking about adding a luxury company to your long-term portfolio, Pernod Ricard could be an underrated yet intriguing option.

Even though this company is traded in the OTC market, the European-listed stocks are preferable because of their better liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDRDF, PDRDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.